As is the case in many sports, Frisco ISD has built quite the statewide reputation in swimming and diving during the last two decades.
Since 2005, FISD has captured numerous individual titles and has brought home eight team state championships during that time.
This year, FISD is once again flexing its muscle in the pool, and this time, it is being able to do so on multiple stages.
In years past, FISD programs have had to compete against one another at the district level, meaning many capable swimmers and divers were denied the opportunity to advance due to the level of competition at the local level.
That balance was on display two weeks ago, when FISD won five team district championships.
First-year Panther Creek announced its presence with authority at the 7-4A competition.
The Panthers girls dominated the field, as their total of 182 was more than the other five programs combined.
Panther Creek nearly added a second title, but the boys were edged out by Paris by just one point, 94-93, in the battle for the team championship.
For Panther Creek, that was just a sign of things to come, as they turned in several more strong performances last week at the Class 4A Region II meet, where the girls captured the team championship and the boys finished in second.
As was the case at the district competition, the Panther girls were barely challenged, as their total of 400 points was nearly four times the amount of runner-up Celina, which had 103.
The Panther Creek boys tallied 199 points to finish behind regional champion Carrollton Ranchview, who finished with 199.
Panther Creek freshman Avery Whorton was voted as the Girls Athlete of the Meet, junior Aidan Eckard was named Boys Athlete of the Meet and Megan Conner was tabbed the Coach of the Meet.
Whorton captured the gold medal in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and swam a leg on the first-place 200 freestyle relay along with Cora Eckard, Dana Chau and Eden Addison, and the winning 400 freestyle relay with Chau, Eckard and Loren Green.
Cora Eckard added three individual titles of her own, winning the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, while Addison took gold in the 200 individual medley.
Arielle Ngero added an individual championship by winning the 1-meter dive.
On the boys side, Aiden Eckard brought home a pair of gold medals after winning the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.
In addition to the regional champions, Panther Creek added additional state qualifying berths from Green in the girls 100 butterfly, Chau in the 100 girls 100 freestyle, Addison in the girls 500 freestyle, and the boys 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay also advanced.
The 4A state swimming and diving meet is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
At the 5A level, the Reedy girls claimed the 9-5A championship two weeks ago, as their total of 209 was well-ahead of second-place Wakeland, who had 137, and Frisco, which took third with 82.
On the boys side, the Wolverines ran away with the team title with a total score of 245. The Lions were second with 133, with Lone Star (46) coming in third in the team standings.
At the 10-6A meet, the Liberty girls (132) edged out Memorial (121) for the team district championship.
Heritage captured the boys team title, as its total score of 160 bested that of Centennial (109) and Lebanon Trail (82) for the crown.
The FISD 5A teams were scheduled to compete at the Region III meet, scheduled for this past Thursday through Saturday at the Bruce Eubanks Natatorium.
The qualifying athletes then move on to the 5A state swimming and diving meet, which is slated for Feb. 16-18 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Swimming Center on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.
