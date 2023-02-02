FRISCO PANTHER CREEK SWIMMING TEAM

The first-year Panther Creek swimming and diving team will be sending a large contingent of athletes to the Class 4A state meet this week in San Antonio.

 Photo Courtesy of Frisco ISD Athletics

As is the case in many sports, Frisco ISD has built quite the statewide reputation in swimming and diving during the last two decades.

Since 2005, FISD has captured numerous individual titles and has brought home eight team state championships during that time.

