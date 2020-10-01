The 9-5A volleyball race was expected to be one of the toughest districts in the state and it has taken only three rounds of matches to prove that.
Of the 15 matches that have been played, three have gone to five sets and six more have lasted four.
Last season, Liberty was able to run the table with a perfect 18-0 record, though eight of those matches went at least four games.
Through just a week-and-a-half, only two teams boast unblemished 3-0 marks.
Lebanon Trail is not a surprise, as the Trail Blazers finished second in district last season with a 15-3 record.
The other undefeated team is Heritage, who just a year ago went 5-13 and placed eighth in the district.
Lebanon Trail has dropped only one set in its three matches.
Tyrah Ariail picked up where she left off from last year’s most valuable blocker campaign. She recorded 15 kills, four blocks and 11 digs in their most recent win.
Xuan Nguyen and Kat Smith dished out 18 and 11 assists, respectively, and Lexi Abbey had a team-high 18 digs.
The Coyotes, meanwhile, battled back to defeat Lone Star in five sets in their opener, came back from a set down to knock off Wakeland and then earned a hard-fought sweep over Centennial in their last match on Tuesday.
Junior Mia Moore is off to a fast start to the season, averaging 3.6 kills per set, and senior Tatum Allberg is recording 3.2 kills per game. Juniors Breyvnn Johnson and Cierra Deward-Callaway have also been key parts of the offense.
Senior Kristen Mimms leads the team with 17 blocks, followed by Moore with 10. Junior Sophie Russell leads the team with 3.3 digs per set, with Moore (2.5 dpg) and Allberg (2.1 dpg) showing their versatility on the defensive end, as well.
Senior Alyssa Wagnitz has done a good job running the offense, dishing out 8.3 assists per game.
Liberty, last season’s district champion, sits at 2-1, bouncing back from an opening loss to Frisco with five-set victories over Memorial and Reedy. The Redhawks are joined in the tie for third place by the Raccoons and Warriors.
Wakeland, Independence and Lone Star are at 1-2 while Reedy and Centennial are still looking for their first wins at 0-3.
Tonight will shake up the standings once again as one team will emerge on top when Heritage hosts Lebanon Trail.
