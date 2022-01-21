Unlike Tuesday's narrow six-point victory over Frisco Lone Star, the Frisco Memorial girls basketball team made sure to take care of business and put the game out of reach early in the first half en route to a commanding 53-26 win over Frisco Reedy Friday night in Class 5A-District 9 action.

The road win keeps Memorial atop the 9-5A standings at 12-1 as the Lady Warriors outsourced Reedy 22-5 in the first quarter fueled by junior Angel Alexander's nine points off three 3s, and seven points from Jasmyn Lott.

Memorial's lead stretched to 33 points minutes into the second half as the Warriors went on a 9-0 run to start the third quarter, capped by another 3-pointer from Alexander.

Heading into Friday night's action, Memorial and Frisco Liberty were locked atop the 9-5A standings at 11-1, along with having identical 25-5 records. The only losses for both Memorial and Liberty in district play were against each other this season.

"The girls were locked in and focused on what their goals were," said Memorial head coach Rochelle Vaughn. "Part of the process is beating the opponent in front of you, and I thought they were focused this week and that is a testament to their growth and maturity over the last couple of years, especially our senior leaders."

J. Lott is one of those senior leaders for Memorial, and she finished the game leading all scorers with 13 points. Despite the lopsided final score, the scoring was a shared experience for Memorial. Nine players found the basket, but it was only Alexander who joined J. Lott in double figures. Alexander ended the game with 12 points — all on 3s.

Memorial returns home on Tuesday against Frisco Wakeland. Reedy, which drops to 9-4 in 9-5A and 17-9 overall, is the road Tuesday at Frisco Heritage.

Vaughn said her team needs to continue to improve with each game as it nears the end of the regular season.

"We need to keep cleaning up our rotations and our defensive assignments," she said. "Our young ones are continuing to better understand what we need to do to be successful, things that help you win ballgames. We try to give them little challenges throughout each game so we keep growing.”