This week was supposed to mark the stretch run for 9-5A baseball, one of the most competitive and compelling districts in the area.
Instead, the empty diamonds offered yet another reminder of this unprecedented time, when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every facet of life.
Despite the uncertainty of the times, baseball teams, like the rest of the spring sports, are hoping to get their chance on the field. On Apr. 3, the University Interscholastic League announced it is still exploring options on how to complete activities this academic school year.
If the baseball season is able to resume, it will do so in unorthodox form. It is highly likely that not only will be the district seasons be shortened, possibly to a one-game round-robin schedule, but so too could be the playoffs, opting for one-game rounds rather than best-of-3 series.
Then there is the rust factor, as while players can work out on their own, teams have not been allowed to practice since Mar. 12 and the UIL mandate states that May 4 will be the first day they could potentially return to action.
Taking the optimistic approach that the season will find a way, here are some story lines to keep an eye on.
Unlike a majority of the districts, the 10-team 9-5A was already underway, albeit just dipping their toes into the water with two games played, but it did offer a glimpse of what could possibly lie ahead.
Four teams are off to 2-0 starts—two of which were expected, as well as a pair that might come as a surprise.
Frisco Lone Star was the 9-5A runner-up last season and then saved its best for last, advancing to the regional semifinals before falling in the deciding game of a best-of-3 series against state tournament-bound Corsicana.
The Rangers (11-3) had some holes to fill, most notably replacing 9-5A most valuable player Ryan Bogusz, but they carry the best overall record among FISD teams, as well as a 2-0 mark in district after a sweep of Frisco.
Dylan DeLeon, a first-team all-district pitcher last season, picked up where he left off by allowing no earned runs and striking out six in a complete-game against the Raccoons. Lone Star also got a strong starting outing from Ethan Peck in the opener of that series.
The offense is averaging 6.2 runs per game with DeLeon leading off, followed by first-teamer Owen Peck, reigning offensive player of the year Austin Eaton, Jeremy Kennard and Austin Naim.
Reedy finished third in district a year ago and was looking to take the next step with a talented returning nucleus that includes first-team all-district selections in Dalton Beck, Kyler Heyne, Calvin Turrell, Jack Pruitt and Jordan Viars.
The Lions (9-5, 2-0) were dominant in their opening sweep of Liberty, outscoring the Redhawks 17-0.
Beck got the call in the opener, striking out 11 and allowing only two hits in five shutout innings, while Heyne struck out six and did not surrender a hit in five frames in the second game. Josh Hernandez came on in relief in both games, striking out five in three scoreless innings.
Memorial (5-6-2, 2-0) finished eighth in 9-5A a year ago, but opened with a sweep of a Heritage team that made the playoffs last season for its fourth win in five games.
While the series win might have been a surprise to some, it was not for the Warriors, who returned first teamers in Trent Massey and Joel Shea and second-teamers in Connor Kruzich, Jacob Redelfs Austin Miller, Drew Durst and Tanner Benson.
Kruzich allowed only two hits in 6.1 innings in a 2-0 win over Heritage, while Redelfs and Durst combined to strike out nine in a 6-5 victory in the series finale.
Lebanon Trail (5-5-2, 2-0) won only two district games last season, but matched that with a sweep of Independence.
The Trail Blazers got a pair of solid pitching performances from Alex Johnson and Keaton Belen, who gave up just one earned run and struck out 13 in 12.1 innings.
Lebanon Trail returned one all-district performer in infielder Fernando Davila and he is part of a solid top of the lineup with Griffin Tarter, Johnson, Drew Nagel and Izaiah Jackson.
Certainly not to be forgotten is Wakeland (7-6-1, 1-1), who has carried the FISD banner in recent years, including a trip to the state tournament in 2017.
The reigning 9-5A champions returned plenty of talent with six all-district selections, including defensive player of the year catcher JD Gregson and relief pitcher of the year Robert Fortenberry.
The Wolverines split their opening series against Centennial, which included an impressive performance by Logan Asay, who struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.
Trent Warstler, Ryan Taylor and Peyton Hood have also turned in solid performances on the mound, while Hunter Pennel, Ryan Fedderson, Gregson and Warstler have been among the offensive standouts.
Centennial (4-7, 1-1) gained some confidence by notching a win in its first series and Mitchell Szczygiel has been among the most impressive performers thus far. In addition to hitting in the heart of the order with Ethan Long and Matt Nelson, Szczygiel struck out 13 in the win over Wakeland and has fanned 20 in 14.1 innings.
While a 0-2 start is not insurmountable in an 18-game district schedule, it might prove more difficult if 9-5A returns to a shortened season and that is the challenge four teams would face.
Heritage (3-5-4, 0-2) made the playoffs a season ago but suffered a pair of close losses to Memorial.
Jacob Blaede, an all-district outfielder, has opened eyes on the mound, as he allowed just two runs and struck out nine in a hard-luck district loss, and he also struck out 10 in a non-district shutout win.
Jacob Hood, Aidan Gebhart and Jaxon Haynes are also back after all-district campaigns.
Independence (4-9, 0-2) missed the playoffs by just one game last season, but has endured some early tough luck, with six losses by three runs or less.
The Knights graduated a pair of all-district pitchers, but got a good effort from Jack Corcoran in its last game, where he struck out nine and allowed only one earned run in six innings, and all-district Alan Benhardt and Javier Encino set the table at the top of the lineup.
Liberty (3-6-1, 0-2) did not score a run in its two-game sweep at the hands of Reedy and will look to get its offense behind last year’s newcomer of the year Cade McGarrh, Owen Archer and Will Glatch.
Chandler Benson and Caleb Nault bring experience to the rotation and Carter Chandler is another arm to watch.
Frisco (3-9, 0-2) had lost six of its last seven games, but three of those were by one run against top tournament competition and then they suffered a pair of two-run setbacks to Lone Star.
All-district Ryan Free struck out 11 in a hard-luck district loss and Blaine Thomas also made the first team a year ago.
