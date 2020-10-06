Area cross country teams took advantage of a nice autumn day to continue their respective seasons on Saturday and several came away with strong finishes.
The meets were spread out around the Metroplex as teams get ready for the upcoming district competitions later this month.
Here are some of the highlights:
Frisco’s Curry wins boys individual title
Frisco junior Kevin Curry IV won the boys individual championship in a time of 16:06.24 at the Evans Event as part of the North Texas XC Circuit #3 competition.
Richardson Pearce (55) edged out Plano East (57) for the team title, with the Raccoons in sixth, Memorial in seventh and Sachse in eighth.
In addition to Curry, Nicholas Deutsch finished in the top 25 for Frisco. Jothan Asmerom and Adriel Vila paced the Warriors, while Nathaniel Frost and Israel Garcia led the Mustangs.
Those three programs were also in action in the girls event, with Memorial and Frisco tying for sixth and Sachse in eighth.
McKinney Boyd (42) won the team title ahead of individual champion Aubrey O’Connell and Prosper (70).
Mustang sophomore Anna Eischen finished sixth overall, Warrior junior Erin O’Brien was ninth and Raccoon junior Emery Wilkerson took 22nd to lead their respective teams.
Wakeland swept team titles at North Lakes Event
The Wakeland boys and girls each earned team championships at the North Lakes Event as part of the North Texas XC Circuit #3 competition.
Individual champion Natnael Enright, who had a time of 16:10.96, led the Wolverine boys to a score of 31 as they nosed out Jesuit (45) for the title.
Wakeland’s David Carujo was seventh followed by Jack Winne in ninth, Hayden Coghlan in 10th and Gabriel Aguirre in 12th.
Centennial’s Kyler Steele placed sixth running as an individual, while Lone Star’s Obrey Minor and Aaron Zamora helped the Rangers finish fifth as a team.
On the girls side, the Wolverines (20) took first place ahead of Denton Braswell (55) and Lone Star (69).
Wakeland placed all five scoring runners in the top 10 with Mackenzie Davis (2nd), Chloe Smith (3rd), Cori Cochran (5th), Brooke Hartshorn (6th) and Ava Yocum (8th).
Lone Star boasted the individual champion in sophomore Veronica Ambrosionek, who won in a time of 19:33.82.
Centennial’s Grace Easley finished seventh and Heritage’s Katia Loredo took 11th.
Liberty boys take second at Evans Meet
The Liberty boys placed all five scoring runners in the top 20 to finish with a score of 57, which was good enough for second place behind Denton Guyer (27) at the Evans Meet as part of the North Texas XC Circuit #3 competition.
Prosper Rock Hill’s Blake Barnes won the individual title by more than 28 seconds in a time of 16:11.66.
Liberty was paced by senior Sumukh Satish, who took fourth place overall. Sophomore Andrew Jauregui (8th), junior Devansh Saxena (12th), sophomore Chance Moore (15th) and senior Allen Vasques (18th) rounded out the top five.
Independence placed fourth in the team standings, led by Detrek Hansen in 17th place and Connor Lee in 28th. Senior Grayson Klosowski was fifth for Lebanon Trail to help them finish seventh in the team rankings.
At the same event, the Denton Guyer (25) won the girls team title, with Liberty in fourth with 106 and Independence and 124.
Guyer senior Brynn Brown ran away from the field in dominating fashion as her time of 16:19.81 was more than two-and-a-half minutes ahead of the field.
Grace Deshetler (9th) and Jada Williams (17th) led the Redhawks, while Brighton Mooney (5th) and Camdyn Wood (20th) paced the Knights.
Reedy teams compete at Wylie event
The Reedy girls placed third and the boys took fourth at the Wylie event at the North Texas XC Circuit #3 competition.
The Lady Lions had a score of 76 which was only behind Allen (37) and Plano West (61).
Reedy senior Elise Warhoftig (19.22.44) placed second overall, with Allen’s Brenna Zerby taking the individual title in 18:48.26.
Alexia Womack (13rd), Lilly Powell (17th), Marisa Jacober (21st) and Madeline Fricke (25th) also finished in the top 25.
Plano West (39) won the boys team title, followed by Allen (44), Wylie (61) and Reedy (95).
The Wolves also featured the individual champion in junior Hudson Heikkinen (15:42.47), with Lion senior Luke Lawson (16:20.32) in second.
Rounding out the top five for Reedy were Garrick Spieler, Keaton Raney, Emmett Kenney and William Spurrier.
