Frisco ISD has perhaps the most unique football history of any school district in the state of Texas.
For starters, FISD is among the largest in the state in terms of number of high schools, as its 10 members put it alongside the likes of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
The difference between FISD and those other school districts is the disparity in history between its inaugural school—Frisco—and those that have followed.
According to United States Census data, Frisco’s population stood at 6.138 in 1990. That number swelled to 33,714 in 2000, to 116, 989 a decade later and now sits at 200,490.
That growth has been reflected by the need for new schools to meet the increasing number of students and a look at the history further reinforces how quickly it came about.
Frisco High played its first football game in 1917 and has 98 seasons under its belt, competing in 977 games during that time.
Conversely, the nine other FISD programs have played in 76 total seasons and combined for 830 games.
While a majority of the history involves Frisco High, this second installment looking at the history of FISD football focuses on the growth during the last two decades.
The explosion of new programs has seen mixed results, with some hitting the ground running and others struggling to find their footing
The FISD expansion did not actually begin until 2004 with the opening of Centennial. The Titans broke through to make the playoffs in their fifth season under head coach Mark Howard and then put together one of the best stretches in FISD history.
From 2010-2014, Centennial made five consecutive playoff appearances, won three district titles and put together back-to-back 12-win seasons, including a trip to the Class 4A Division I regional championship game in 2012.
The Titans have fallen on hard times since, with just one postseason appearance, but are hoping to turn things around under head coach Matt Webb.
Just two seasons after Centennial opened, Wakeland became the third FISD program under the leadership of Marty Secord, who is the only head coach the school has known.
The Wolverines made a statement in just their second season, posting a 9-2 record and advancing to the playoffs.
It was the start of a stretch of 12 consecutive seasons in which they finished .500 or better, and along the way, they captured a pair of district championships.
Wakeland’s overall record of 94-58-0 gives them a .618 winning percentage, which is the second-best in FISD history.
Even last season, when they posted a losing record for the first time since their inaugural campaign, they still found a way to qualify for the playoffs.
Liberty joined the mix in 2008 and had some immediate success. After a .500 season in its first year, the Redhawks made three straight playoff appearances, highlighted by a 12-1 season in 2010 that saw them capture their only district championship.
Liberty is looking to recapture that success, as they have not had a winning record since 2011 and has won only three games in the last three seasons.
In 2010, FISD opened two new campuses for the first time with Heritage and Lone Star. Neither team was able to win a game in their inaugural seasons, but they have gone in different directions since.
The Coyotes put together a season to remember in 2014 when they went 10-3, earned a share of the district title and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs, but that is their only winning season to date.
The Rangers, meanwhile, have established themselves as the top current program in FISD.
Lone Star made the playoffs for the first time in 2012, but really took off the following season when Jeff Rayburn took over.
During the last five seasons, the Rangers have won at least 10 games every year. They have claimed four district titles, won at least one playoff game each year and were the Class 5A Division 2 state runner-up in 2015 and a state semifinalist last season.
Lone Star’s overall record of 86-38-0 gives them a FISD-best .693 all-time winning percentage.
Independence made its debut in 2014 and is a program on the rise under head coach Kyle Story. After a rough beginning, the Knights went 9-3 to make the playoffs for the first time in 2016 and they have not had a losing record since, highlighted by a 11-2 campaign a year ago.
Reedy is enjoyed some immediate success since it opened in 2016. The Lions went 9-2 in just their second season and were even better the following year, posting a 13-1 mark and advancing to the regional championship game.
Last season, Reedy made its third straight trip to the playoffs under head coach Chad Cole.
FISD welcomed two new varsity programs in 2018 with Lebanon Trail and Memorial and much of their history is unwritten.
The Trail Blazers and Warriors have endured some early struggles, but all they have to do is look around at their FISD mates to know that a successful turnaround is achievable and better times are ahead.
