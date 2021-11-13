Very few school districts can boast they had five teams qualify for the football playoffs this season.
But for that quintet from Frisco ISD, they were not satisfied just being there.
They showed that on the field this week with an impressive performance, as four of the five qualifiers—Lone Star, Frisco, Liberty and Wakeland—are moving on after picking up bi-district victories on Thursday and Friday.
Lone Star showed no lingering effects from last week’s tough loss to Denton Ryan, as it cruised into second round with a 74-6 victory over Bryan Adams on Thursday at the Ford Center.
The Rangers (9-2) advance to take on state-ranked College Station at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Oddly enough, Lone Star actually trailed on Thursday when the Cougars’ Antoine Murphy had a 2-yard touchdown run to stake them to an early 6-0 lead.
The deficit lasted less than a minute, as Garret Rangel hit Devin Turner on a 45-yard scoring strike to take a 7-6 lead and start a run of 74 unanswered.
Fogo Sokoya caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Rangel, Ashton Jeanty scored on a 2-yard run and Rangel went back to Turner on a 9-yard strike to make it 28-6.
Jeanty found the end zone again, this time on a 9-yard run, and Cody Green booted a 30-yard field goal to push it to 38-6 at halftime.
Rangel’s night ended early in the third quarter after throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Braxton and back-up Gabriel Barrientes hooked up with Jalen Shelley on a 10-yard scoring strike to extend the advantage to 52-6.
Lone Star got two points on a safety after Bryan Adams snapped the ball out of the end zone, and Braxton took the ensuing kick back for a score to break 60.
The Rangers were not quite done, as Gerald Harris had a 6-yard touchdown run and the defense got into the act with a 38-yard pick-6 from Andrew Adiguin to provide the final margin.
Liberty got another stellar all-around effort from Keldric Luster as it posted its first postseason win since 2010 with a 45-21 victory over Forney in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at City Bank Stadium.
The Redhawks (10-1) advance to the area finals where they will face the tough task of taking on defending state champion Aledo at 7 p.m. Friday at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
The game featured two of the hottest teams in the area coming down the stretch, but it was Liberty who took control from the start.
Luster was the catalyst, throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jack Bryan and then scoring on runs of 7 and 23 yards to take a 21-0 first-half lead.
It stayed that way through halftime and then early in the third quarter, Bryan found the end zone from two yards out to push the advantage to 28-0.
The Jackrabbits got on the scoreboard on a short scoring run by Jayden Brown, but that momentum was short-lived.
Lawson Towne caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Luster, Evan Moros kicked a 25-yard field goal and Luster and Kamryn Smith hooked up on a 58-yard scoring strike to make it 45-7.
Forney tacked on a couple of late scores with Jake White throwing touchdown passes to Zachary Fuller and Andrew Gafford, but by that point, the Redhawks were already celebrating.
Wakeland got off to a fast start and never looked back on Friday as it cruised to a 38-7 victory over Woodrow Wilson in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at Forester Field.
The Wolverines improve to 8-2 and will square off with state-ranked Highland Park in the area finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Allen.
Wakeland took a lead it would not relinquish on the opening drive with a 23-yard field goal from Jonny Tripode.
The Wolverines got the ground game going in the second quarter, as Noah Mangham had a 33-yard touchdown run and Brennan Myer found the end zone from 19 yards out.
The Wildcats did hang around, getting a 11-yard touchdown pass from Cam McGuire to Noah Calhoun to close the gap to 17-7 at halftime.
That would be as close as it would get.
Jared White took over in the second half, turning in touchdown runs of 3, 3 and 8 yards to make it 38-7 and that is the way it would end.
Reedy entered Friday as the underdog, but had upset on its mind against 6-5A Division I champion Lancaster.
The Lions looked the part in taking a 15-6 lead into halftime, but the Tigers responded with a big third quarter and they rode that momentum to a 35-15 victory in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game at Humphrey Tiger Stadium.
Lancaster (10-1) advances to the area round to take on Longview next week, while Reedy ends the season with a 5-6 record.
The Lions held a 2-0 lead at the end of one quarter courtesy of a Tiger safety and they made it 9-0 early in the second when A.J. Padgett threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Erik Barr.
Lancaster got on the board when Phaizon Wilson caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Glenn Rice, but Reedy struck back in the waning seconds of the half, with Padgett hooking up with A.J. Jayroe on a 16-yard scoring strike to take a 15-6 lead into halftime.
The game took a dramatic shift coming out of the locker room and the Tigers sent a message on the first play from scrimmage with Brandon Faulkner breaking free for a 80-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion trimmed the Lion lead to 15-14.
Lancaster continued to roll, as Rice threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Wilson and then found the end zone on a 4-yard run to extend the advantage to 28-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
With the Tigers defense doing its job in pitching a second-half shutout, the offense provided some insurance when Rice scored on a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 35-15 and that is the way it would end.
