In its season opener, Frisco opened some eyes by shutting down Independence’s high-powered offense.
The Raccoons proved that was no fluke on Thursday, pitching a shutout on their way to a 31-0 blanking of Reedy at The Star.
Frisco’s defensive stymied the Lions, holding them to 221 yards and forcing four turnovers.
The offense, meanwhile, was methodical, taking advantage of those Reedy miscues.
It started in the first quarter, when the Raccoons struck first blood on a 2-yard touchdown run by Caree’ Green to take a 7-0 lead.
Frisco then took advantage of a turnover to increase its advantage with a big play, as Bradford Martin broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run to push the advantage to 14-0.
It remained that way through halftime and the Raccoons went back to work to start the second half, marching the length of the field and capping the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run by Ryan Taylor to make it 21-0.
Frisco put it away in the fourth quarter. Green found Chase Lowery open for a 56-yard scoring strike and Jake Gaster booted a 38-yard field goal for good measure to complete the scoring.
Aledo uses late score to down Lone Star
One of the most high-profile games in Texas took place on Friday at Bearcat Stadium in a clash of state-ranked powers as Aledo hosted Lone Star.
The Rangers were smarting from an upset loss to North Forney a week ago, but knocking off the Bearcats, who have won eight state championships in the last 11 years, at home, no less, is no easy task.
Lone Star was nearly up to the challenge, but Aledo was able to score a late touchdown and that propelled them to a 34-32 victory.
The Bearcats drew first blood on a short touchdown run by Demarco Roberts to take a 6-0 lead.
The Rangers got on the scoreboard courtesy of a field goal from Josh Click, who then added another with a 34-yarder early in the second quarter to tie it at 6-6.
The deadlock was short-lived, as Roberts broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run as Aledo regained the advantage.
The Bearcats were denied on the two-point conversion and because of that, Jaden Nixon’s 1-yard touchdown run allowed Lone Star to take a 13-12 lead.
The back-and-forth nature continued, as Roberts scored his third touchdown of the first half, with Click kicking his third field goal to get the Rangers within 20-16 at halftime.
Click’s big night continued early in the third quarter as he boomed his fourth of the night from 49 yards out to make it a one-point game and Lone Star surged ahead when Nixon’s 51-yard touchdown gave them a 25-20 lead.
The Bearcats came right back, with Brant Hayden hooking up with Jo Jo Earle for a 7-yard score and the conversion made it 28-25.
The Rangers surged back in front midway through the fourth quarter when Nixon found the end zone from a yard out to take a 32-28 lead.
But Aledo would have the final answer, as Hayden went back to Earle on a 5-yard touchdown to make it 32-28 and that would stand up until the end.
Wakeland moves to 2-0 with rout of Pearce
The Wolverines won their second game in as many weeks on Friday, turning a close game into a runaway en route to a 35-7 rout of Pearce.
Wakeland set the tone on the opening drive, marching down the field and punching it into the end zone from a yard out on a run by Jared White to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
Pearce made noise as if this could turn into a shootout, as it in turn marched down the field and tied it when Burke Wahlber threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Chris Courrege, but little did they know, that would be all the Wolverines would allow.
Wakeland came right back down the field, with White breaking free for a 44-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 advantage and it was a lead it would not relinquish.
After stopping the Mustangs on a fourth-down attempt near the goal line, the Wolverines marched the length of the field and made it a two-score game when Josiah Hadley bulled in from a yard out to push the lead to 21-7.
It stayed that way through halftime, and Wakeland went right back to work to start the third quarter, with White adding his third touchdown of the night, this time on a 30-yard run, and they added some extra insurance early in the fourth on a 14-yard score from Hadley to provide the final 35-7 margin.
Lebanon Trail moves to 2-0
Lebanon Trail is only in its third varsity season, but it is 2-0 for the second year in a row after rallying for a 34-31 victory over Corsicana.
The Trail Blazers trailed early on, as the Tigers marched down the field and scored on a 5-yard pass from Solomon James to Conner Means.
Lebanon Trail did not take long to respond, as Drew Martin hooked up with Parker Mawhee on a 51-yard scoring strike to even it at 7-7.
Corsicana came right back itself, as Jayvon Thomas broke free for a 29-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead at the end of one quarter.
The second frame belonged to the Trail Blazers.
Mawhee scored from a yard out and Martin found Drew Donley on the two-point conversion to take a 15-14 lead.
After a field goal gave Corsicana a two-point advantage, Lebanon Trail came right back, as Martin rushed for a 2-yard score and then hit Donley on a short touchdown pass as they took a 27-17 lead into halftime.
The Tigers came out of the locker room with renewed energy, as Damarius Daniels busted free for a 73-yard touchdown run and then added a 5-yard score to take a 31-27 advantage.
The Trail Blazer offense would not score a point in the second half, but the defense ensured the victory, as midway through the fourth quarter, Roman Knautz scooped up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for the touchdown in what proved to be the game-winning score.
Heritage downs Saginaw
Heritage joined the ranks of teams off to 2-0 starts on Friday by outlasting Saginaw for a 42-35 victory.
After spotting the Rough Riders an early touchdown, the Coyotes came right back down the field with a 5-yard score from Shawn Wara, but missed the extra point, leaving it at 7-6.
Wara found paydirt on a 1-yard run for the next score, as well, but Saginaw responded with a short touchdown run by Chance Nesbit and Gabriel Seiter then hit Deshawn Tiliaia on a 25-yard scoring pass to give them a 21-14 lead at the end of a high-scoring first quarter.
The Coyotes evened it on a 16-yard touchdown run by Zavion Langrin, but that was short-lived, as Nesbit countered for the Rough Riders to give them a 28-21 halftime lead.
The third quarter belonged to Heritage, as Bryce Gilchrist hooked up with Carsten Brewer on a 22-yard touchdown pass and Wara added a 2-yard scoring run as they surged to a 35-28 lead.
The Coyotes made it a two-score game when Hunter Smith hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Gilchrist, and while Saginaw would push one more score across that was as close as it would get.
Independence falls to 0-2
Independence finally got its offense untracked, but it was not quite enough on Friday as Wichita Falls Rider was able to hang on for a 42-35 victory.
The Knights, whose offense was largely held in check against Frisco a week ago, got started quickly with Braylon Braxton’s 23-yard touchdown run staking them to a 7-0 lead.
But it was Rider who controlled the remainder of the first half.
The Raiders evened it later in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Latrevius Byrd and then took a 14-7 lead on Nick Darcus’ 11-yard scoring scamper.
In the second quarter, Rider went to the air, with Darcus hauling in a 54-yard strike from Jacob Rodriguez to make it a two-score game at the half.
Independence got its offense revved up after the break and it was jumpstarted by a big play when Braxton threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo to close to within 21-14.
That merely set the stage for an offensive explosion in the fourth as the teams combined for 42 points.
Rider restored its two-score cushion on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jacob Rodriguez only to see the Knights close back to within 28-21 on a 1-yard sneak by Braxton.
The back-and-forth continued, as Anquan Willis found the end zone on a 26-yard run for the Raiders, only to have Independence march right back down the field to make it 35-28 courtesy of a 10-yard strike from Braxton to Arroyo.
Rider thought they had iced it when Rodriguez took a keeper 33 yards to paydirt to push it back to 42-28.
The Knights had one more push in them, with Arroyo hauling in his third touchdown pass of the night, but the onside kick was unsuccessful and the offense would not see the field again.
