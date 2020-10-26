In this era of wide-open offenses, Frisco is a throwback to the days of pounding the ball on the ground.
That formula has proved to be successful and the Raccoons continued their winning ways on Friday, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in 7-5A Division II with a 45-15 victory over Lebanon Trail.
The Trail Blazers entered the contest with confidence at a high during their own 4-0 start, but did not have an answer for the Frisco ground game, which rolled up 452 yards.
The Raccoons set the tone early in the first quarter when they put together a 97-yard drive, with Dylan Hardin finding the end zone on a 8-yard run and Ryan Taylor adding the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead.
Frisco went back to work early in the second, as Donta’ Reece’s 10-yard scoring run made it a two-score game, but Lebanon Trail got its going on its next drive, with Drew Martin hooking up with Conner Belew for a 48-yard scoring strike to cut it to 15-8.
The Raccoons refused to allow the Trail Blazers to enter halftime with all the momentum, as they got a 32-yard field goal by Jake Gaster to take a 18-8 lead into the break.
Frisco caught a break early in the third quarter when it fumbled, but A.J. DiNota recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 24-8.
Lebanon Trail continued to keep things close for the time, as Gregory Hatley found the end zone from a yard out to close to within 24-15, but the Raccoons would take over in the fourth.
Chase Lowery broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run early in the quarter. After forcing a quick three-and-out, Caree’ Green scored on a 1-yard run and the Frisco defense put the finishing touches on the victory, as Lowery picked off a pass and returned it 73 yards to the end zone to provide the final 45-15 margin.
Reedy picks up key win over Independence
The popular opinion is that the 5-5A Division I title will come down to Lone Star and Denton Ryan.
However, the battle for the other two playoff berths should be just as intense and Reedy took a huge step toward grabbing one of those with a 38-21 victory over Independence on Friday.
A.J. Padgett threw for 228 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 118 yards and a pair of scores and the Lions defense held the Knights to less than one yard per carry.
After a scoreless first quarter, Reedy got its offense going early in the second, as Jacob Smith found the end zone on a 2-yard run.
Independence needed little time to respond, as on the ensuing kickoff, Reggie Bush brought it back 91 yards to the end zone to tie it at 7-7.
Reedy was unphased and came right back with a 3-yard scoring run by Padgett and following a turnover, Bryan Schulze booted a field goal to give them a 17-7 halftime lead.
The Lions extended their advantage early in the third quarter when Padgett threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Fuksa.
Independence finally got its first offensive score of the night when Braylon Braxton hooked up with Elijah Arroyo on a 78-yard scoring strike to close to within 24-14.
But Reedy continued to keep them at arm’s length. Zion Washington scored on a 8-yard run to restore the 17-point lead
The Knights refused to go away, as Zhighil McMillan hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Braxton, but that was all the Lions would allow.
Reedy added some insurance later in the fourth when Padgett scored on a 26-yard run to provide the final margin.
Liberty rolls over Lake Dallas
Liberty continued to put up huge offensive numbers and Lake Dallas had no answers in a 63-21 victory on Friday.
Quarterback Keldric Luster threw four touchdown passes and Will Ashmore and Jonathan Bone each ran for two scores in the onslaught.
It took the Redhawks one play to find the end zone as Luster threw a 57-yard scoring strike to Evan Stewart for a quick 7-0 lead.
Liberty got a defensive score when Nick Teta returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown and Ashmore then scored on a 6-yard run to make it 21-0 at the end of one quarter.
The Redhawks continued to strike quickly in the second, as Stewart hauled in a 76-yard touchdown catch from Luster and Bone had a 3-yard scoring run to push the lead to 35-0.
Luster and Stewart then hooked up for the third time, this one for 60 yards to the end zone.
Lake Dallas finally got on the scoreboard, but Liberty needed just one play to respond, with Luster firing a 61-yard scoring strike to Connor Hulstein to make it 49-7 at halftime and the second half was merely a formality.
The Colony rallies past Centennial
The Colony exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 42-24 victory over Centennial on Friday.
The Titans grabbed the early lead on a 41-yard field goal by Nick Brown, but the Cougars countered when Jonathan Roberson threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Shafiq Taylor to take a 7-3 lead.
Centennial regained the advantage on a 4-yard touchdown run by Grayson Dayries and the defense then got into the act when Gabriel Price had a 60-yard pick-6 to push the lead to 17-7.
The Colony was able to get back to within a field goal at halftime on a 5-yard scoring run from Kamden Wesley.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Cougars set the tone for the fourth when Kione Roberson scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to take the lead and Robert Veasley Jr. followed with a 7-yard scoring run to push it to 28-17.
The Colony continued to roll, as following a failed fourth-down attempt, Wesley scored on a 20-yard run to make it a three-score game.
The Titans tried to hang around, getting a 1-yard score from Jackson Marshall, but the Cougars had too much down the stretch and a 6-yard touchdown run by Kyle Taylor put it away.
Heritage notches first district win over Denton
Heritage opened a big first-half lead and then held on for a 29-24 victory over Denton on Friday.
The Coyotes improve to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in 5-5A Division I.
