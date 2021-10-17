District 5-5A Division I Football
Standings
Denton Ryan 5-0 6-1
Lone Star 5-0 6-1
Wakeland 4-2 5-2
The Colony 3-2 3-4
Reedy 3-2 3-4
Independence 2-3 3-4
Denton 1-5 1-7
Heritage 1-5 3-5
Centennial 0-5 0-7
Friday’s Results
The Colony 50, Heritage 36
Independence 44, Centennial 24
Lone Star 33, Wakeland 3
Thursday’s Results
Reedy 63, Denton 0
Denton Ryan, bye
Thursday’s Games
The Colony at Independence
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Friday’s Games
Centennial at Lone Star
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Wakeland at Reedy
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Denton Ryan at Heritage
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
District 7-5A Division II Football
Standings
Frisco 5-0 7-0
Lovejoy 5-0 7-0
Liberty 4-1 6-1
Denison 3-2 5-2
Prosper Rock Hill 2-3 3-4
Memorial 2-4 4-4
Princeton 2-4 4-4
Lake Dallas 1-5 3-5
Lebanon Trail 0-5 1-6
Friday’s Results
Frisco 28, Denison 14
Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7
Thursday’s Results
Prosper Rock Hill 31, Memorial 20
Princeton 42, Lebanon Trail 35
Liberty, bye
Friday’s Games
Frisco at Lovejoy
7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Lebanon Trail at Denison
7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
Liberty at Princeton
7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium
Lake Dallas at Prosper Rock Hill
7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium
Memorial, bye
