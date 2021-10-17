FRISCO VS LIBERTY FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Scott Luedke

District 5-5A Division I Football

Standings

Denton Ryan        5-0    6-1

Lone Star    5-0    6-1

Wakeland   4-2    5-2

The Colony 3-2    3-4

Reedy         3-2    3-4

Independence       2-3    3-4

Denton        1-5    1-7

Heritage      1-5    3-5   

Centennial  0-5    0-7

Friday’s Results

The Colony 50, Heritage 36

Independence 44, Centennial 24

Lone Star 33, Wakeland 3

Thursday’s Results

Reedy 63, Denton 0

Denton Ryan, bye

Thursday’s Games

The Colony at Independence

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Friday’s Games

Centennial at Lone Star

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Wakeland at Reedy

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Denton Ryan at Heritage

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

District 7-5A Division II Football

Standings

Frisco         5-0    7-0   

Lovejoy      5-0    7-0

Liberty        4-1    6-1

Denison      3-2    5-2   

Prosper Rock Hill 2-3    3-4

Memorial    2-4    4-4

Princeton    2-4    4-4

Lake Dallas 1-5    3-5

Lebanon Trail       0-5    1-6

Friday’s Results

Frisco 28, Denison 14

Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7

Thursday’s Results

Prosper Rock Hill 31, Memorial 20

Princeton 42, Lebanon Trail 35

Liberty, bye

Friday’s Games

Frisco at Lovejoy

7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium

Lebanon Trail at Denison

7 p.m. at Munson Stadium

Liberty at Princeton

7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Lake Dallas at Prosper Rock Hill

7 p.m. at Children’s Health Stadium

Memorial, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

