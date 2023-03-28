The battle for the 9-5A boys basketball district championship was one where several teams had a chance.
No team was able to make it through the district slate unscathed, but it was Newman Smith which had the least amount of blemishes, as its 12-2 record was good enough to claim the 9-5A title.
Frisco finished two games back, alone in third place at 10-4. Lone Star and Wakeland tied for fourth at 9-5, which was one game ahead of Reedy.
That balance of power among the top teams was reflected on the all-district team, where the honors were spread around.
The runner-up Raccoons returned to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years after a one-season hiatus.
Frisco had five players recognized on the team, including one superlative award winner in senior Tyler Bozeman, who was voted as the co-defensive most valuable player.
In addition to his work on the defensive end, Bozeman posted a team high 15.0 points, five rebounds and two steals per contest.
Senior Landry Kendall earned a spot on the first team, as he recorded 11 points and five boards while shooting 40 percent form 3-point range.
Junior Treyvon Dancer was a second-team selection, as he put together a good all-around season with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
Senior Caleb Kendall was an honorable mention selection, as he shot 41 percent from behind the arc, going for eight points and four boards per night, and senior Maddox Ferguson was named to the all-defensive team.
Lone Star had five selections, and one of the biggest honors went to a freshman.
Trent Perry made an immediate impact and was voted as the 9-5A offensive most valuable player. Perry led the Rangers in five categories, averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2/1 steals and 1.1 blocks.
Junior Amaru Martin was selected to the second team, as he recorded 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Senior Randy Fowler was named to the all-defensive team, but he also scored 10.6 points per game and shot 38 percent on 3-pointers, while seniors Chris Viveros and Jace Mills were honorable mention selections.
Wakeland landed a pair of players on the first team with seniors Luke Lee and Matt Hampton.
Lee shot better than 50 percent from the field, including an outstanding 47.7 percent from 3-point range, as he scored 14.6 and grabbed 5.6 rebounds per game.
Hampton was another of the team leaders, recording 12.1 points and 5.4 boards per contest.
In addition to that duo, senior Tyler Tudyk was chosen for the all-defensive team, while juniors Jed Carter and Kaison Mebane were honorable mention picks.
Though the Lions finished just out of the playoff picture, they did land four players on the team, including a first-teamer in junior Nolyn Lee, who recorded 11.1 points and 1.4 steals and set a new school record with 200 assists, an average of 6.5 per game.
Senior James Ambery posted a team-high 14.4 points to go along with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists to earn a spot on the first team, where he was joined by senior Elian Santana, who had 9.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.3 steals per game.
Senior Ved Bulusu, who led the team with 6.0 rebounds per game, was named to the all-defensive team, while junior Jackson Langford averaged 8.8 points as he was picked as an honorable mention.
Newman Smith claimed three major awards, as junior Nic Codie was tabbed the 9-5A most valuable player, senior Demonte Green was voted as the co-defensive player of the year and Percy Johnson and his assistants earned coaching staff of the year honors.
Rounding out the superlatives, The Colony freshman Dakari Spear was selected as the newcomer of the year.
9-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Nic Codie Jr. Newman Smith
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Trent Perry Fr. Lone Star
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players
Tyler Bozeman Sr. Frisco
Demonte Greene Sr. Newman Smith
Newcomer of the Year
Dakari Spear Fr. The Colony
Coaching Staff of the Year
Newman Smith
First Team
Nolyn Lee Jr. Reedy
Matt Hampton Sr. Wakeland
Luke Lee Sr. Wakeland
Landry Kendall Sr. Frisco
Xavier Green Fr. The Colony
Calvin Blue Jr. Newman Smith
Second Team
Amaru Martin Jr. Lone Star
Elian Santana Sr. Reedy
James Ambery Sr. Reedy
Treyvon Dancer Jr. Frisco
Romiel Carter So. Creekview
Te’Zhan Francois Fr. Newman Smith
Jaidyn Cotto Sr. The Colony
All-Defensive Team
Randy Fowler Sr. Lone Star
Ved Bulusu Sr. Reedy
Maddox Ferguson Sr. Frisco
Tyler Tudyk Sr. Wakeland
Eli Fegans Fr. The Colony
Allijah Harrison So. Newman Smith
Brandon Stephens Fr. Creekview
Javin Johnson Sr. R.L. Turner
Honorable Mention
Caleb Kendall Sr. Frisco
Chris Viveros Sr. Lone Star
Jace Mills Sr. Lone Star
Jackson Langford Jr. Reedy
Kaison Mebane Jr. Wakeland
Jed Carter Jr. Wakeland
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.