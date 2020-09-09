There is no denying that Highland Park has ruled the Class 5A team tennis landscape, having won the last four state championships.
If the Scots are to be dethroned, there are plenty of candidates in Frisco ISD and that is reflected in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association state rankings.
Highland Park is once again the No. 1 team in the Class 5A state poll, but they are followed closely by Lebanon Trail at No. 2, Independence at No. 4 and Centennial at No. 5. Reedy and Liberty also cracked the top 10 at seventh and ninth, respectively, with Wakeland checking in at 15th.
That is also reflected in the Region II rankings. After Highland Park on top, they are followed by six FISD teams with No.2 Lebanon Trail, No. 3 Independence, No. 4 Centennial, No. 5 Reedy, No. 6 Liberty and No. 7 Wakeland.
Wakeland makes cross country preseason top 10
The Frisco Wakeland cross country teams were each recently recognized in the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas preseason state poll.
The Wolverine boys were ranked sixth in the state, with the girls checking in at No. 7.
Grapevine was ranked No. 1 in the boys poll, with Boerne Champion taking the top spot for the girls.
Among the other local teams recognized on the girls side were No. 2 Grapevine, No. 3 Highland Park and No. 4 Lovejoy, while the boys featured Lovejoy at No. 5.
