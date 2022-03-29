Frisco ISD flexed its muscle in the bi-district round of the playoffs, with five teams advancing, despite facing some top-level competition.
For any that thought that was a fluke, FISD once again backed up its claim as the toughest district in the state, as all five teams once again moved on with victories on Tuesday.
That group included a trio of boys teams and two more girls teams, who all advance to play in the regional quarterfinals later this week.
Defending state champion Wakeland (18-4-1) turned in another methodical performance, rolling to a 4-0 victory over Hillcrest in its area round match at Standridge Stadium.
Nate Bowman opened the scoring for Wakeland, tallying a goal off an assist from Brendan Bezdek, and Ryan Greener converted a penalty kick to give them a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The Wolverines added insurance in the second half, as Peyton Atchley assisted on a goal by Evan Lupo and Dan Bayles added a score off a feed from Greener to provide the final 4-0 margin.
While Wakeland is the reigning state champion, it is Lone Star that is the top seed after capturing the 9-5A crown and the Rangers showed some postseason magic with a 2-1 overtime victory over Carrollton Creekview at Hebron High School.
Alex Marin got Lone Star (18-1-3) on the board, and while it held the lead for much of the match, Creekview struck with under 10 minutes left in regulation to tie it at 1-1 and send it to overtime.
The Rangers struck in the first extra period on a goal by Blake Humphrey and that would be the difference in the one-goal win.
Emiliano Luna and Aubry Eason provided the assists and John Stottlemire and Matthew Trouy each made five saves in net to preserve the win.
Like Lone Star, Reedy was coming off the first playoff win in program history, and the Lions also continued a history-making campaign with a 4-0 victory over Carrollton R.L. Turner at Hebron High School.
It was a thorough effort for Reedy, who got a pair of goals and an assist from Jacobo Betancourt, Xander Naguib and Albi Xhafa each had a goal and a helper and Jayden Messiah added an assist to pace the offense, and the defense took care of the rest.
Not to be outdone, the Frisco and Wakeland girls also turned in strong performances on Tuesday to extend their seasons.
The Raccoons, the 9-5A champions, took care of business with a 4-0 victory over Molina at Coppell High School.
Kat Campbell recorded a pair of goals and set up another, Lexi Lee and Kori Ballard found the back of the net and Maddie Khanhkham added an assist.
The Wolverines got a tough battle from Carrollton Creekview, but Cori Cochran scored off an assist from Katy Gregson and that was the difference in a 1-0 win at Standridge Stadium.
When district rivals continue to win in the playoffs, it ultimately sets up rematches in the playoffs and the first one arrives on Thursday when the Lone Star and Reedy boys meet in the regional quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Rangers swept the regular season series, edging out a 2-1 win in the first meeting and posting a 3-0 victory in the second.
The Wakeland girls and boys are both headed to Eagle-Mustang Stadium in Richardson on Friday to take on W.T. White, with the girls starting at 6 p.m. and the boys following at approximately 8 p.m.
The Frisco girls will look to continue their charge when they take on Prosper Rock Hill in one of the most anticipated matches of the playoffs thus far, at 7 p.m. Friday at Standridge Stadium.
