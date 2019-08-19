Five Questions for District 9-5A Week 11

The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for Frisco ISD, which made the move to District 9-5A as part of a 10-team, all-Frisco district. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 9-5A’s 10 schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the final installment of Five Questions for District 9-5A, which also features FISD football teams in District 5-5A Division I and 7-5A Division II.
1. The Colony and Frisco Reedy captured district championships last season. What is the likelihood of a repeat title for either?
Despite Reedy graduating various key pieces from last year’s record-breaking ballclub in players like quarterback Josh Foskey, offensive lineman Izeya Floyd, tight end Nolan Matthews and defensive lineman Matthew Hoots, the Lions are locked and loaded again for 2019.
Reedy will have a more-than-capable quarterback in Boston College commit JalenKitna, as well as special talent around him in Navy commit Will Harbour at linebacker and Oklahoma commit Nate Anderson protecting Kitna on the offensive line.
With Lovejoy and Lake Dallas both graduating star quarterbacks, Reedy remains the favorite in 7-5A Division II.
But for The Colony, the hurdle it must leap over is undoubtedly Lone Star, a team the Cougars defeated last year on a last-second hook-and-ladder play that was executed to perfection.
This will not be the same Lone Star squad The Colony went toe-to-toe with last season, as the Rangers reeled in Nevada commit Chandler Galban to take over for Julian Larry at quarterback.
The one-two punch of Galban and four-star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims, along with Lone Star’s suffocating defense, starring three-star linebacker Jaylan Ford, will be lethal once again.
2. Liberty, Heritage and Centennial all graduated star quarterbacks. Which program is most likely to have the smoothest transition under center for the upcoming season?
All three programs are in the same boat due to the fact that each of them faces a quarterback battle two weeks before the start of the season.
Liberty has perhaps the toughest road ahead, replacing Mitchell Miller on a team that failed to win a game a year ago and hired a new head coach in Matt Swinnea.
Centennial just might have the most overall talent out of these three squads, but according to head coach Matt Webb, the Titans have three viable quarterbacks fighting for the job left behind by Weston Symes.
A two-man battle rages on at Heritage between sophomore Easton Swetnam and senior Grant Plumer, as Plumer transferred from Independence and Swetnam led the freshman team at Heritage to an 8-0-2 record.
The Coyotes also return seven other starters on the offense, including senior running back Cameron Rose and senior wide receiver Kyle Bradford, making either Swetnam or Plumer’s life easier under center.
3. What is Little Elm’s biggest obstacle in returning to the football playoffs?
Little Elm has had its struggles in the past when paired up with Frisco ISD in district play, but the Lobos turned the corner a bit in 2018.
Last season, the Lobos showed FISD Little Elm was not the same program from its winless season back in 2015, going 3-3 against their Frisco foes in year No. 1 in 5-5A Division I.
But for Little Elm to experience postseason action for the first time since 2016, the Lobos must continue to get over that hump and post a winning record of at least 4-2 against their rivals to at least have a shot at punching a ticket to the tournament.
4. Which football team(s) will showcase the top offense in 5-5A Division I?
This has to be a two-team race between the top two finishers from a year ago in The Colony and Lone Star.
The Cougars averaged 40 points per game in 2018 and return their star-studded trio on offense in seniors Myles Price, Keith Miller and Mikey Harrington.
Lone Star struggled at times to produce points on the board last season under first-year quarterback Julian Larry but should have fewer problems this time around with Tomball transfer Chandler Galban stepping in and taking over.
The Nevada commit has one of the top receivers in the state to throw to in four-star recruit Marvin Mims, as the Rangers will be a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball in 2019.
5. Make one bold prediction for the 2019-20 school year in 9-5A athletics.
With action on the court already beginning to heat up as district play looms just over two weeks away, I’ll make a bold volleyball prediction – Lebanon Trail will win the 9-5A crown this season.
That may not be all that bold, seeing as the Lady Trail Blazers returned their entire roster from a year ago that made the playoffs without any seniors, which also includes USC commit Tyrah Ariail.
Lebanon Trail has already made noise in tournament play this month by winning the Marauder Showcase in Flower Mound last weekend and has convincing victories against Hebron and Marcus and even has snagged a set against defending Class 6A champion Flower Mound.
