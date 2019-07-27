Five Questions for District 9-5A Week 8

The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for Frisco ISD, which made the move to District 9-5A as part of a 10-team, all-Frisco district. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 9-5A’s 10 schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the eighth installment of Five Questions for District 9-5A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 9-5A boys soccer?
As long as Wakeland is alive and kicking on the pitch, the Wolverines remain the favorites to bring home the district title again next year.
Wakeland took a bit of a blow by graduating big-time playmakers Alex Wing and Manny Diaz, but the majority of this star-studded roster returns for a chance to make it five straight years with a state tournament appearance.
Last year’s junior class was the strength of the squad with guys like 2018 state tournament MVP Marc Borbonus, Todd Fuller, William Hitchcock, Bryson Bezdek, Trejean Bowman and Jake Stanfield.
Although the Wolverines should be the favorites on paper, this district is loaded with talent all across the board that could realistically see nearly all 10 teams in the playoff mix early in the district slate.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 9-5A girls soccer?
A year ago, the answer to this question was undoubtedly Wakeland after coming off of a state title with a roster comprised of mainly underclassmen.
Fast-forward to the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, and although the Lady Wolverines should be a lock to reach the playoffs next season, they graduated most of their heavy hitters this summer.Wakeland will no longer be with the services of players like Taylor Fogle, Hannah Mandell, 2018 state tournament MVP Payton Adams and TCU signee Gracie Brian, who scored 44 goals last season.
There’s a new sheriff in town in Independence, which won the 9-5A title last season before cruising to the regional finals for the first time in program history.The Lady Knights return District MVP Landry Corbett and an outstanding supporting cast that includes Ashley Merrill, Avery Brandt, Kendall Sproat, MakenzieNeeley, Blythe Obar, Bella Woliver and Stephanie Farias.
Just like the boys side, this girls district is as good as it gets around the state, and the playoff race very well could go down to the final week of the regular season once again.
3. Which first-year head coach within the district will have the most successful debut?
Although this team competes in a separate football district, the Frisco football team will be under new leadership this season for the first time in over a decade.
After longtime head coach Vance Gibson accepted a job at East Texas Baptist University this offseason, assistant coach Jeff Harbert took over head-coaching duties after he spent the last nine as the Raccoons’ defensive coordinator.
Frisco had a tremendous bounce-back season in 2018 that featured a bi-district playoff victory, but expectations aren’t necessarily state title or bust for the first-year head coach.
Frisco is coming off of a terrific offseason in which the Raccoons qualified for state in 7-on-7 for the second time in program history, and this team is poised for a bit more success on the gridiron this fall.
4. By that same token, which first-year head coach within the district has their work cut out for them the most?
Sticking with football, Liberty head coach Matt Swinnea took over the program this summer after Chris Burtch accepted a position within Frisco ISD, and Swinnea certainly has his work cut out for him.
He inherits a Redhawks ballclub that ended 2018 with a winless record and must also replace Mitchell Miller at quarterback and all-district Two-Way Player of the Year Josh Burtch.
It doesn’t help that Liberty resides in one of the more balanced Class 5A districts in the area, which also features two state-ranked squads in Lone Star and The Colony.
A realistic ride for Liberty this season could include non-district wins over Creekview and Sherman and playing spoiler to a couple of teams in the district race.
5. Who are some potential impact sophomores to keep an eye on in 9-5A?
Keep an eye on Liberty sophomore Cade McGarrh, who could be among the top players in the district in two different sports.
McGarrh was named Newcomer of the Year in 9-5A baseball after posting a .326 batting average and recorded 12 stolen bases.
Not only that – he is expected to split time at quarterback for the Redhawks this season as a battle continues between him and Will Glatch.
