Five Questions for District 9-5A Week 7

The 2018-19 high school sports year was rife with new challenges for Frisco ISD, which made the move to District 9-5A as part of a 10-team, all-Frisco district. The result was a parity-heavy athletics campaign from many of the top Class 5A programs in the Metroplex.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 9-5A’s 10 schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
With that said, here’s the seventh installment of Five Questions for District 9-5A.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 9-5A boys basketball?
In recent years the automatic answer to this question was Liberty, but with the graduation of two-time District MVP Zion Richardson, the district title may be up for grabs.
The team that went toe-to-toe with the Redhawks a year ago for a share of the 9-5A crown last season, Lone Star, also received a pair of heavy blows with Isaiah Lewis heading off to college and the departure of starting point guard Julian Larry to the iSchool in Lewisville.
Those two programs still return firepower in players like Marvin Mims of Lone Star and Micaiah Abii of Liberty, but don’t be surprised if a team like Wakeland can sneak into the mix this season.
Despite losing big man Austin Lewis also to the iSchool, the Wolverines’ roster a year ago consisted of mainly sophomores that included first-team selection Cooper Sisco and point guard Xavier Gaffney.
If Wakeland’s young talent can take that leap going into the 2019-20 campaign, perhaps the Wolverines could compete with the likes of Liberty and Lone Star.
However, don’t sleep on Memorial, which features a strong young core consisting of sophomore guard Isaiah Foster and incoming freshman Drew Steffe. Steffe has already received four Division I offers before even stepping foot on a high school court, his latest coming from Arizona State this week.
2. Who is the preliminary favorite in 9-5A girls basketball?
Much like on the boys’ side, girls hoops in 9-5A might not be a two-team race like it has been over the past few seasons.
Lone Star and Liberty were virtually untouchable a year ago but each side graduated at least four starters each, but still bring back young talent with Kyla Deck at Lone Star and Jazzy Owens-Barnett at Liberty.
The gap should be much closer with squads like Memorial and Centennial, which return enough key pieces this season to not only make the playoffs once again, but compete for a district title.
Realistically, the Lady Warriors still may be another year away from seriously contending for the district crown, but things remain somewhat up in the air on the hardwood on the girls’ side.
3. Who are the early MVP candidates in 9-5A boys and girls basketball?
Now that frontrunners Randi Thompson and Adryana Quezada are off to compete at their respective Division I programs, some names to keep an eye on in girls hoops include Memorial sophomore guard Jasmyn Lott, Centennial junior guard Leila Patel and Independence sophomore forward Sara Quely.
Quely was a dominant force on a young Independence squad that was left on the outside looking in of the playoff picture. She is a terrific low-post scorer and arguably the best rebounder in the district.
Patel was one of the top scorers and playmakers on a Centennial team that finished third in district, and Lott was named Newcomer of the Year last season as a freshman, as her ceiling continues to climb.
Owens-Barnett at Liberty should also see a much heavier workload and her MVP stock could rise along with her usage rate.
On the boys’ side, the MVP could once again remain at Liberty with forward Micaiah Abii poised for a big senior season after averaging 16 points per game a year ago while competing alongside District MVP Zion Richardson.
Offensive Player of the Year Marvin Mims could also step into an extended role with the departure of Larry, or even a guy like Isaiah Foster of Memorial or Frisco’s Kobe Jones could be in the mix as well.
4. Which 9-5A school will win the most district championships in 2019-20?
Out of the seven team sports, excluding football, Liberty brought home the most last season with district titles in volleyball, boys basketball and girls basketball.
Wakeland and Lone Star followed suit with two apiece, while Centennial reigned supreme in softball and Independence was the district’s best in girls soccer.
I believe just two of those sports – boys and girls soccer – are bound to repeat with the same district champions, giving Wakeland and Independence the slight edge.
The Wolverines could win this debate if they can dethrone Liberty in volleyball this fall and capture another district title in baseball.
5. Name an athlete in 9-5A that could succeed in a sport he or she doesn’t currently play at the varsity level.
If Reedy linebacker, quarterback and kicker Will Harbour was a wrestler, I have little doubt that he wouldn’t find his way into a couple of bruising victories.
You could probably throw Harbour in as a goalie on the soccer team and not only would he probably make some spectacular saves, but he’d be able to punt the soccer ball almost the length of the field as well.
