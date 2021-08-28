While Thursday’s crosstown thriller between Liberty and Reedy offered up the most drama of the opening week several other Frisco ISD enjoyed their own Week 1 highlights.
Heritage got a huge night from quarterback Easton Swetnam as they rolled to a 63-22 victory over W.T. White.
Swetnam rushed for 168 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries and completed 19-of-25 passes for 272 yards and three scores, all of which went to Carsten Brewer.
Reggie Bush and Ude Enyeribe helped Independence claim a 46-17 victory over Pearce in its opener on Friday.
Bush took on the starring role on special teams. His 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Knights their first points and a lead they would not relinquish and he later added a 52-yard punt return for a score.
Enyeribe led the way on the ground, rushing for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Memorial was held off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter, but woke up just in time to rally for a 23-14 win over Justin Northwest.
The Warriors took a 16-14 lead when Ian Villarreal kicked a 36-yard field goal and they put it away late when Ethan Lollar threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Davis.
Lebanon Trail got three touchdown runs from Gregory Hatley, including the game-winning 11-yarder in overtime to grind out a 20-14 win over Berkner on Friday.
Wakeland had no problems on its opening night, as it raced to a 37-14 halftime lead en route to a 54-24 win over Sulphur Springs.
Lone Star spotted San Antonio Cornerstone an early lead before reeling off 59 consecutive points en route to a 59-14 victory on Thursday.
Ashton Jeanty got the ball rolling with a 78-yard touchdown run, the first of his four scores on the night, and the Rangers never looked back.
Also on Thursday, Centennial suffered a tough 44-30 loss to Royse City. The Titans thought they were in control when Jacob Smith scooped up a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to give them a 30-14 led, but the Bulldogs erupted for 30 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
