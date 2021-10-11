NORTH MESQUITE FOOTBALL
Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

9-6A Football

Standings

Garland               3-0    6-0

Sachse                3-0    4-2

Wylie                   2-1    2-4

Naaman Forest     2-1    2-1

North Garland       1-2    4-2

Rowlett                1-2    1-5

Lakeview              0-3    3-3

South Garland      0-3    0-6

Thursday’s Games

District bye

Friday’s Games

District bye

Thursday’s Games

Garland at Sachse

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Wylie at Naaman Forest

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

Friday’s Games

South Garland at Lakeview

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Rowlett at North Garland

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall-Heath   3-0    6-1

Rockwall             2-1    5-2

Mesquite             2-1    4-3

Tyler Legacy        1-1    3-3

Horn                   1-2    1-5

North Mesquite     0-2    1-5

Skyline                0-2    0-6

Friday’s Results

Mesquite 12, Horn 0

Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21

Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

Skyline, bye

Friday’s Games

Mesquite at North Mesquite

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Tyler Legacy at Horn

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Skyline at Rockwall

7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Rockwall-Heath, bye

District 5-5A Division I Football

Standings

Denton Ryan        5-0    6-1

Lone Star             4-0    5-1

Wakeland             4-1    5-1

The Colony           2-2    2-4

Reedy                  2-2    2-4

Independence       1-3    2-4

Denton                 1-4    1-6

Heritage               1-4    3-4   

Centennial            0-4    0-6

Friday’s Results

Lone Star 72, Denton 16

Heritage 38, Centennial 22

Thursday’s Results

Denton Ryan 42, The Colony 3

Wakeland 49, Independence 0

Reedy, bye

Thursday’s Games

Reedy at Denton

7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Friday’s Games

Lone Star at Wakeland

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Independence at Centennial

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Heritage at The Colony

7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium

Denton Ryan, bye

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

Highland Park      2-0    5-1

Tyler                   2-0    4-2

Longview             2-1    5-2

McKinney North    2-1    3-4

Sherman              1-1    3-3

Wylie East            0-3    2-4

West Mesquite      0-3    2-5

Friday’s Results

Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18

Highland Park 21, Longview 16

McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21

Sherman, bye

Friday’s Games

Wylie East at Tyler

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Sherman at Longview

7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium

Highland Park at McKinney North

7:30 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium

West Mesquite, bye

District 6-5A Division II Football

Standings

South Oak Cliff     4-0    5-1

Kimball                4-0    4-1

Poteet                  3-1    4-3

Seagoville            3-2    5-2

Hillcrest                2-2    4-2

Spruce                 2-3    3-4

Adamson              1-3    1-5

Conrad                 1-4    2-5

Thomas Jefferson  0-5    0-7

Thursday’s Results

South Oak Cliff 38, Conrad 0

Friday’s Results

Spruce 46, Adamson 7

Kimball 59, Thomas Jefferson 0

Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14

Poteet, bye

Thursday’s Games

Poteet at Conrad

7 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex

Spruce at Kimball

7 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex

Adamson at Hillcrest

7 p.m. at Franklin Field

South Oak Cliff at Seagoville

7 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Thomas Jefferson, bye

District 7-5A Division II Football

Standings

Frisco         4-0    6-0   

Lovejoy      3-0    3-0

Denison      3-0    5-0   

Memorial    2-2    4-2

Liberty        3-1    5-1

Princeton    1-3    3-3

Lebanon Trail       0-3    1-4

Prosper Rock Hill 0-3    1-4

Lake Dallas 0-4    2-4

Friday’s Results

Frisco 59, Princeton 21

Liberty 56, Lebanon Trail 7

Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

Thursday’s Results

Lovejoy 53, Memorial 0

Prosper Rock Hill, bye

Thursday’s Games

Prosper Rock Hill at Memorial

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Princeton at Lebanon Trail

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Friday’s Games

Denison at Frisco

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Lovejoy at Lake Dallas

7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium

Liberty, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments