9-6A Football
Standings
Garland 3-0 6-0
Sachse 3-0 4-2
Wylie 2-1 2-4
Naaman Forest 2-1 2-1
North Garland 1-2 4-2
Rowlett 1-2 1-5
Lakeview 0-3 3-3
South Garland 0-3 0-6
Thursday’s Games
District bye
Friday’s Games
District bye
Thursday’s Games
Garland at Sachse
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Wylie at Naaman Forest
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Friday’s Games
South Garland at Lakeview
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Rowlett at North Garland
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall-Heath 3-0 6-1
Rockwall 2-1 5-2
Mesquite 2-1 4-3
Tyler Legacy 1-1 3-3
Horn 1-2 1-5
North Mesquite 0-2 1-5
Skyline 0-2 0-6
Friday’s Results
Mesquite 12, Horn 0
Rockwall-Heath 62, North Mesquite 21
Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28
Skyline, bye
Friday’s Games
Mesquite at North Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Tyler Legacy at Horn
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Skyline at Rockwall
7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Rockwall-Heath, bye
District 5-5A Division I Football
Standings
Denton Ryan 5-0 6-1
Lone Star 4-0 5-1
Wakeland 4-1 5-1
The Colony 2-2 2-4
Reedy 2-2 2-4
Independence 1-3 2-4
Denton 1-4 1-6
Heritage 1-4 3-4
Centennial 0-4 0-6
Friday’s Results
Lone Star 72, Denton 16
Heritage 38, Centennial 22
Thursday’s Results
Denton Ryan 42, The Colony 3
Wakeland 49, Independence 0
Reedy, bye
Thursday’s Games
Reedy at Denton
7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Friday’s Games
Lone Star at Wakeland
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Independence at Centennial
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Heritage at The Colony
7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
Denton Ryan, bye
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
Highland Park 2-0 5-1
Tyler 2-0 4-2
Longview 2-1 5-2
McKinney North 2-1 3-4
Sherman 1-1 3-3
Wylie East 0-3 2-4
West Mesquite 0-3 2-5
Friday’s Results
Tyler 31, West Mesquite 18
Highland Park 21, Longview 16
McKinney North 28, Wylie East 21
Sherman, bye
Friday’s Games
Wylie East at Tyler
7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Sherman at Longview
7:30 p.m. at Lobo Stadium
Highland Park at McKinney North
7:30 p.m. at Ron Poe Stadium
West Mesquite, bye
District 6-5A Division II Football
Standings
South Oak Cliff 4-0 5-1
Kimball 4-0 4-1
Poteet 3-1 4-3
Seagoville 3-2 5-2
Hillcrest 2-2 4-2
Spruce 2-3 3-4
Adamson 1-3 1-5
Conrad 1-4 2-5
Thomas Jefferson 0-5 0-7
Thursday’s Results
South Oak Cliff 38, Conrad 0
Friday’s Results
Spruce 46, Adamson 7
Kimball 59, Thomas Jefferson 0
Hillcrest 24, Seagoville 14
Poteet, bye
Thursday’s Games
Poteet at Conrad
7 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex
Spruce at Kimball
7 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex
Adamson at Hillcrest
7 p.m. at Franklin Field
South Oak Cliff at Seagoville
7 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Thomas Jefferson, bye
District 7-5A Division II Football
Standings
Frisco 4-0 6-0
Lovejoy 3-0 3-0
Denison 3-0 5-0
Memorial 2-2 4-2
Liberty 3-1 5-1
Princeton 1-3 3-3
Lebanon Trail 0-3 1-4
Prosper Rock Hill 0-3 1-4
Lake Dallas 0-4 2-4
Friday’s Results
Frisco 59, Princeton 21
Liberty 56, Lebanon Trail 7
Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17
Thursday’s Results
Lovejoy 53, Memorial 0
Prosper Rock Hill, bye
Thursday’s Games
Prosper Rock Hill at Memorial
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Princeton at Lebanon Trail
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Friday’s Games
Denison at Frisco
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Lovejoy at Lake Dallas
7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium
Liberty, bye
