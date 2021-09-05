9-6A Football
Standings
Garland 0-0 2-0
Lakeview 0-0 2-0
North Garland 0-0 2-0
Sachse 0-0 1-1
Naaman Forest 0-0 0-0
Rowlett 0-0 0-2
South Garland 0-0 0-2
Wylie 0-0 0-2
Friday’s Results
Sachse 64, Red Ok 42
North Garland 42, Hurst L.D. Bell 19
Keller Central 37, Wylie 14
Thursday’s Results
Plano 60, Rowlett 7
Lakeview 47, Irving MacArthur 28
Garland 55, Richardson 3
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Thursday’s Games
Denton Braswell at Sachse
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
North Garland at Berkner
7 p.m. at Ram-Wildcat Stadium
Friday’s Games
Rowlett at McKinney
7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium
Garland at Plano Prestonwood
7 p.m. at Prestonwood Christian
South Garland at Richardson
7 p.m. at Eagle-Mustang Stadium
Rockwall-Heath at Naaman Forest
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
North Mesquite at Lakeview
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Plano East at Wylie
7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall 0-0 2-0
Tyler Legacy 0-0 2-0
North Mesquite 0-0 1-1
Rockwall-Heath 0-0 1-1
Horn 0-0 0-1
Mesquite 0-0 0-2
Skyline 0-0 0-2
Friday’s Results
South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10
Rockwall 75, Jesuit 28
Lancaster 16, Skyine 0
Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55
Horn vs. Highland Park (cancelled)
Thursday’s Results
Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14
Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35
Friday’s Games
Arlington Bowie at Horn
7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
North Mesquite at Lakeview
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Mesquite at Grand Prairie
7:30 p.m. at Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Rockwall-Heath at Naaman Forest
7 p.m. at Williams Stadium
Arlington Sam Houston at Skyline
7 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex
Longview at Tyler Legacy
7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Lake Travis at Rockwall
7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
District 7-5A Division 1 Football
Standings
Wylie East 0-0 2-0
West Mesquite 0-0 1-1
McKinney North 0-0 1-1
Longview 0-0 1-1
Sherman 0-0 1-1
Highland Park 0-0 1-1
Tyler 0-0 0-2
Friday’s Results
Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16
Tyler Legacy 55, Tyler 48
Longview 14, Marshall 0
Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28
Sherman 36, Mt. Pleasant 35
Highland Park 28, Flower Mound 24
Friday’s Games
Saginaw Chisholm Trail at West Mesquite
7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Sherman at Saginaw
7:30 p.m. at Rough Rider Stadium
Longview at Tyler Legacy
7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
Tyler at Nacogdoches
7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium
McKinney North at Marshall
7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium
McKinney North at Fort Bend Marshall
7:30 p.m. at Ken Hall Stadium
Wylie East at Royse City
7:30 p.m. at Royse City ISD Stadium
Highland Park at Coppell
7:30 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field
District 6-5A Division 2 Football
Standings
Hillcrest 0-0 2-0
Seagoville 0-0 2-0
Poteet 0-0 1-1
Conrad 0-0 1-1
Spruce 0-0 1-1
South Oak Cliff 0-0 0-1
Thomas Jefferson 0-0 0-1
Kimball 0-0 0-1
Adamson 0-0 0-2
Saturday’s Results
Sunset 62, Adamson 12
Friday’s Results
Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19
Seagoville 49, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 0
Hillcrest 33, Carrollton Ranchview 13
Roosevelt 36, Spruce 12
North Dallas 20, Conrad 0
Duncanville 42, South Oak Cliff 27
Thursday’s Results
Fort Worth North Side 48, Thomas Jefferson 0
Friday’s Games
Poteet at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex
South Oak Cliff at Spruce
7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium
Conrad at Kimball
7:30 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex
Seagoville at Adamson
7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium
Hillcrest, bye
District 5-5A Division I Football
Standings
Heritage 0-0 2-0
Wakeland 0-0 1-0
Independence 0-0 1-1
Lone Star 0-0 1-1
Denton Ryan 0-0 1-1
The Colony 0-0 0-2
Centennial 0-0 0-2
Denton 0-0 0-2
Reedy 0-0 0-2
Friday’s Results
Saginaw Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14
Frisco 43, Reedy 30
Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7
Lake Dallas 41, Centennial 31
Wakeland 55, Pearce 7
Wichita Falls Rider 32, Independence 19
North Crowley 40, The Colony 21
Thursday’s Results
Heritage 62, Saginaw 21
Aledo 45, Lone Star 35
Thursday’s Games
Wakeland at Centennial
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Friday’s Games
Lone Star at Heritage
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Reedy at Denton Ryan
7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Denton at The Colony
7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium
Independence, bye
District 7-5A Division 2 Football
Standings
Denison 0-0 2-0
Frisco 0-0 2-0
Memorial 0-0 2-0
Lake Dallas 0-0 2-0
Liberty 0-0 2-0
Lovejoy 0-0 2-0
Princeton 0-0 2-0
Lebanon Trail 0-0 1-1
Prosper Rock Hill 0-0 1-1
Friday’s Results
Memorial 58, Melissa 38
Frisco 43, Reedy 30
Lake Dallas 41, Centennial 31
Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7
Denison 42, Fort Worth Brewer 21
Corsicana 49, Lebanon Trail 35
Memorial vs. Melissa
Thursday’s Results
Princeton 71, South Garland 14
Prosper Rock Hill 61, Samuell 0
Thursday’s Games
Prosper Rock Hill at Liberty
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Friday’s Games
Memorial at Lebanon Trail
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Lake Dallas at Frisco
7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium
Lovejoy at Princeton
7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium
Denison, bye
