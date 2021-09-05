MESQUITE FOOTBALL
File Photo

9-6A Football

Standings

Garland      0-0    2-0

Lakeview    0-0    2-0

North Garland      0-0    2-0

Sachse        0-0    1-1

Naaman Forest     0-0    0-0

Rowlett       0-0    0-2

South Garland      0-0    0-2

Wylie 0-0    0-2

Friday’s Results

Sachse 64, Red Ok 42

North Garland 42, Hurst L.D. Bell 19

Keller Central 37, Wylie 14

Thursday’s Results

Plano 60, Rowlett 7

Lakeview 47, Irving MacArthur 28

Garland 55, Richardson 3

Princeton 71, South Garland 14

Thursday’s Games

Denton Braswell at Sachse

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

North Garland at Berkner

7 p.m. at Ram-Wildcat Stadium

Friday’s Games

Rowlett at McKinney

7 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium

Garland at Plano Prestonwood

7 p.m. at Prestonwood Christian

South Garland at Richardson

7 p.m. at Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Rockwall-Heath at Naaman Forest

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

North Mesquite at Lakeview

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Plano East at Wylie

7 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall    0-0    2-0

Tyler Legacy        0-0    2-0

North Mesquite    0-0    1-1

Rockwall-Heath   0-0    1-1

Horn 0-0    0-1

Mesquite     0-0    0-2

Skyline       0-0    0-2

Friday’s Results

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10

Rockwall 75, Jesuit 28

Lancaster 16, Skyine 0

Tyler Legacy 62, Tyler 55

Horn vs. Highland Park (cancelled)

Thursday’s Results

Plano West 42, North Mesquite 14

Southlake Carroll 36, Rockwall-Heath 35

Friday’s Games

Arlington Bowie at Horn

7 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

North Mesquite at Lakeview

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Mesquite at Grand Prairie

7:30 p.m. at Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Rockwall-Heath at Naaman Forest

7 p.m. at Williams Stadium

Arlington Sam Houston at Skyline

7 p.m. at Forester Athletic Complex

Longview at Tyler Legacy

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Lake Travis at Rockwall

7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

District 7-5A Division 1 Football

Standings

Wylie East  0-0    2-0

West Mesquite     0-0    1-1

McKinney North  0-0    1-1

Longview    0-0    1-1

Sherman     0-0    1-1

Highland Park      0-0    1-1

Tyler 0-0    0-2

Friday’s Results

Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19

Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16

Tyler Legacy 55, Tyler 48

Longview 14, Marshall 0

Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28

Sherman 36, Mt. Pleasant 35

Highland Park 28, Flower Mound 24

Friday’s Games

Saginaw Chisholm Trail at West Mesquite

7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Sherman at Saginaw

7:30 p.m. at Rough Rider Stadium

Longview at Tyler Legacy

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

Tyler at Nacogdoches

7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium

McKinney North at Marshall

7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium

McKinney North at Fort Bend Marshall

7:30 p.m. at Ken Hall Stadium

Wylie East at Royse City

7:30 p.m. at Royse City ISD Stadium

Highland Park at Coppell

7:30 p.m. at Buddy Echols Field

District 6-5A Division 2 Football

Standings

Hillcrest      0-0    2-0

Seagoville   0-0    2-0

Poteet         0-0    1-1

Conrad       0-0    1-1

Spruce        0-0    1-1

South Oak Cliff    0-0    0-1

Thomas Jefferson 0-0    0-1

Kimball       0-0    0-1

Adamson    0-0    0-2

Saturday’s Results

Sunset 62, Adamson 12

Friday’s Results

Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19

Seagoville 49, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 0

Hillcrest 33, Carrollton Ranchview 13

Roosevelt 36, Spruce 12

North Dallas 20, Conrad 0

Duncanville 42, South Oak Cliff 27

Thursday’s Results

Fort Worth North Side 48, Thomas Jefferson 0

Friday’s Games

Poteet at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex

South Oak Cliff at Spruce

7:30 p.m. at Seagoville Stadium

Conrad at Kimball

7:30 p.m. at Sprague Athletic Complex

Seagoville at Adamson

7:30 p.m. at Wilmer-Hutchins Eagle Stadium

Hillcrest, bye

District 5-5A Division I Football

Standings

Heritage      0-0    2-0

Wakeland   0-0    1-0

Independence       0-0    1-1

Lone Star    0-0    1-1

Denton Ryan        0-0    1-1

The Colony 0-0    0-2

Centennial  0-0    0-2   

Denton        0-0    0-2

Reedy         0-0    0-2

Friday’s Results

Saginaw Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14

Frisco 43, Reedy 30

Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7

Lake Dallas 41, Centennial 31

Wakeland 55, Pearce 7

Wichita Falls Rider 32, Independence 19

North Crowley 40, The Colony 21

Thursday’s Results

Heritage 62, Saginaw 21

Aledo 45, Lone Star 35

Thursday’s Games

Wakeland at Centennial

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Friday’s Games

Lone Star at Heritage

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Reedy at Denton Ryan

7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Denton at The Colony

7 p.m. at Tommy Briggs Stadium

Independence, bye

District 7-5A Division 2 Football

Standings

Denison      0-0    2-0   

Frisco         0-0    2-0   

Memorial    0-0    2-0

Lake Dallas 0-0    2-0

Liberty        0-0    2-0

Lovejoy      0-0    2-0

Princeton    0-0    2-0

Lebanon Trail       0-0    1-1

Prosper Rock Hill 0-0    1-1

Friday’s Results

Memorial 58, Melissa 38

Frisco 43, Reedy 30

Lake Dallas 41, Centennial 31

Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7

Denison 42, Fort Worth Brewer 21

Corsicana 49, Lebanon Trail 35

Memorial vs. Melissa

Thursday’s Results

Princeton 71, South Garland 14

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Samuell 0

Thursday’s Games

Prosper Rock Hill at Liberty

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Friday’s Games

Memorial at Lebanon Trail

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Lake Dallas at Frisco

7 p.m. at Kuykendall Stadium

Lovejoy at Princeton

7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Denison, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

