MESQUITE FOOTBALL GERVIN MCCARTHY
9-6A Football

Standings

Sachse        2-0    2-1

Rowlett       1-0    1-0

Garland      2-1    3-1

Naaman Forest     2-1    2-2

Lakeview    1-1    2-1

South Garland      1-2    1-3

Wylie 0-1    0-3

North Garland      0-3    1-3

Thursday’s Results

Sachse 49, Garland 27

Rowlett 45, North Garland 14

Friday’s Results

Naaman Forest 24, Lakeview 10

South Garland 35, Wylie 30

Thursday’s Games

Rowlett at Sachse

7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

Friday’s Games

Wylie at Lakeview, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium

10-6A Football

Standings

Rockwall    1-0    4-1

North Mesquite    1-0    2-3

Skyline       1-0    2-2

Tyler Legacy        0-0    3-1

Rockwall-Heath   0-1    3-2

Horn 0-1    2-3

Mesquite     0-1    0-4

Friday’s Games

North Mesquite 23, Horn 21

Skyline 27, Mesquite 14

Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 27

Tyler Legacy, bye

Friday’s Games

Rockwall at Mesquite

7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium

Horn at Rockwall-Heath

7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Skyline at Tyler Legacy

7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium

North Mesquite, bye

5-5A Division I Football

Standings

Denton Ryan        2-0    4-0

Reedy         2-0    4-1

Lone Star    1-0    1-2

Wakeland   2-1    4-1

The Colony 2-1    3-2

Heritage      1-2    3-2

Independence       0-1    0-3

Centennial  0-2    1-3

Denton        0-3    1-4

Thursday’s Results

Denton Ryan 41, Wakeland 3

Friday’s Results

Reedy 38, Independence 21

The Colony 42, Centennial 24

Heritage 29, Denton 24

Lone Star, bye

Thursday’s Games

Reedy at Lone Star

7 p.m. at The Ford Center

Centennial at Denton Ryan

7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex

Friday’s Games

Denton at Independence

7 p.m. at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium

Wakeland at Heritage

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

The Colony, bye

7-5A Division I Football

Standings

Longview    1-0    4-1

McKinney North  1-0    1-3

Highland Park      0-0    2-0

Wylie East  0-0    1-1

Sherman     0-0    1-3

Tyler 0-1    0-4

West Mesquite     0-1    0-5

Friday’s Results

Longview 49, West Mesquite 24

McKinney North 34, Tyler 24

Highland Park, bye

Friday’s Games

McKinney North at West Mesquite

7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Sherman at Highland Park

7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium

Longview at Wylie East

7:30 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium

Tyler, bye

6-5A Division II Football:

Standings

Poteet         3-0    4-2

Kimball       3-0    3-1

South Oak Cliff    2-0    2-1

Seagoville   2-1    4-1

Spruce        1-2    1-3

Hillcrest      0-2    1-3

Conrad       0-2    1-3

Adamson    0-2    0-3

Thomas Jefferson 0-2    0-3

Thursday’s Results

Kimball 64, Adamson 0

Friday’s Results

Poteet 58, Hillcrest 23

Spruce 34, Conrad 8

Seagoville 59, Thomas Jefferson 0

South Oak Cliff, bye

Friday’s Games

Poteet at South Oak Cliff

7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium

Conrad at Hillcrest

7 p.m. at

Seagoville at Spruce

7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Stadium

Adamson at Thomas Jefferson

7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex

Kimball, bye

7-5A Division II Football

Standings

Liberty        3-0    4-1

Frisco         2-0    4-0

Lovejoy      2-0    4-0   

Lebanon Trail       2-1    4-1

Princeton    1-1    2-2

Denison      1-1    2-2

Memorial    0-2    1-3

Lake Dallas 0-3    1-4

Prosper Rock Hill 0-3    0-4

Friday’s Results

Frisco 45, Lebanon Trail 15

Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21

Denison 66, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Lovejoy, bye

Friday’s Games

Frisco at Liberty

7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium

Memorial at Denison

7 p.m. at Munson Stadium

Lake Dallas at Princeton

7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium

Prosper Rock Hill at Lovejoy

7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium

Lebanon Trail, bye

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

