9-6A Football
Standings
Sachse 2-0 2-1
Rowlett 1-0 1-0
Garland 2-1 3-1
Naaman Forest 2-1 2-2
Lakeview 1-1 2-1
South Garland 1-2 1-3
Wylie 0-1 0-3
North Garland 0-3 1-3
Thursday’s Results
Sachse 49, Garland 27
Rowlett 45, North Garland 14
Friday’s Results
Naaman Forest 24, Lakeview 10
South Garland 35, Wylie 30
Thursday’s Games
Rowlett at Sachse
7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
Friday’s Games
Wylie at Lakeview, 7 p.m. at Homer B. Johnson Stadium
10-6A Football
Standings
Rockwall 1-0 4-1
North Mesquite 1-0 2-3
Skyline 1-0 2-2
Tyler Legacy 0-0 3-1
Rockwall-Heath 0-1 3-2
Horn 0-1 2-3
Mesquite 0-1 0-4
Friday’s Games
North Mesquite 23, Horn 21
Skyline 27, Mesquite 14
Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 27
Tyler Legacy, bye
Friday’s Games
Rockwall at Mesquite
7:30 p.m. at E.H. Hanby Stadium
Horn at Rockwall-Heath
7:30 p.m. at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Skyline at Tyler Legacy
7:30 p.m. at Rose Stadium
North Mesquite, bye
5-5A Division I Football
Standings
Denton Ryan 2-0 4-0
Reedy 2-0 4-1
Lone Star 1-0 1-2
Wakeland 2-1 4-1
The Colony 2-1 3-2
Heritage 1-2 3-2
Independence 0-1 0-3
Centennial 0-2 1-3
Denton 0-3 1-4
Thursday’s Results
Denton Ryan 41, Wakeland 3
Friday’s Results
Reedy 38, Independence 21
The Colony 42, Centennial 24
Heritage 29, Denton 24
Lone Star, bye
Thursday’s Games
Reedy at Lone Star
7 p.m. at The Ford Center
Centennial at Denton Ryan
7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Friday’s Games
Denton at Independence
7 p.m. at Frisco ISD Memorial Stadium
Wakeland at Heritage
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
The Colony, bye
7-5A Division I Football
Standings
Longview 1-0 4-1
McKinney North 1-0 1-3
Highland Park 0-0 2-0
Wylie East 0-0 1-1
Sherman 0-0 1-3
Tyler 0-1 0-4
West Mesquite 0-1 0-5
Friday’s Results
Longview 49, West Mesquite 24
McKinney North 34, Tyler 24
Highland Park, bye
Friday’s Games
McKinney North at West Mesquite
7:30 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Sherman at Highland Park
7:30 p.m. at Highlander Stadium
Longview at Wylie East
7:30 p.m. at Wylie ISD Stadium
Tyler, bye
6-5A Division II Football:
Standings
Poteet 3-0 4-2
Kimball 3-0 3-1
South Oak Cliff 2-0 2-1
Seagoville 2-1 4-1
Spruce 1-2 1-3
Hillcrest 0-2 1-3
Conrad 0-2 1-3
Adamson 0-2 0-3
Thomas Jefferson 0-2 0-3
Thursday’s Results
Kimball 64, Adamson 0
Friday’s Results
Poteet 58, Hillcrest 23
Spruce 34, Conrad 8
Seagoville 59, Thomas Jefferson 0
South Oak Cliff, bye
Friday’s Games
Poteet at South Oak Cliff
7:30 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium
Conrad at Hillcrest
7 p.m. at
Seagoville at Spruce
7:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Stadium
Adamson at Thomas Jefferson
7:30 p.m. at Loos Athletic Complex
Kimball, bye
7-5A Division II Football
Standings
Liberty 3-0 4-1
Frisco 2-0 4-0
Lovejoy 2-0 4-0
Lebanon Trail 2-1 4-1
Princeton 1-1 2-2
Denison 1-1 2-2
Memorial 0-2 1-3
Lake Dallas 0-3 1-4
Prosper Rock Hill 0-3 0-4
Friday’s Results
Frisco 45, Lebanon Trail 15
Liberty 63, Lake Dallas 21
Denison 66, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Lovejoy, bye
Friday’s Games
Frisco at Liberty
7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium
Memorial at Denison
7 p.m. at Munson Stadium
Lake Dallas at Princeton
7 p.m. at Jackie Hendrix Stadium
Prosper Rock Hill at Lovejoy
7 p.m. at Leopard Stadium
Lebanon Trail, bye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.