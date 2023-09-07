FRISCO LIBERTY VOLLEYBALL MJ MCCURDY

M.J. McCurdy and Liberty are looking to defend their 10-5A championship as the district season got underway on Friday.

 Photo Courtesy of Mark Porter

Frisco ISD is guaranteed four playoff berths out of 10-5A with its all-inclusive group of seven members.

Last season, however, the postseason road came to an abrupt halt at the hands of its FISD rivals, as 9-5A claimed three of the four bi-district match-ups and Liberty, the one survivor, had its run halted by Wakeland in the regional quarterfinals.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments