Frisco ISD is guaranteed four playoff berths out of 10-5A with its all-inclusive group of seven members.
Last season, however, the postseason road came to an abrupt halt at the hands of its FISD rivals, as 9-5A claimed three of the four bi-district match-ups and Liberty, the one survivor, had its run halted by Wakeland in the regional quarterfinals.
Last season, the Redhawks captured the district championship for the first time in four years, Lebanon Trail and Independence tied for second place and Memorial claimed the fourth and final playoff spot.
Though there is still a long way to go, this season could take on a different outlook.
Heading into the start of district play, Centennial carried a 21-6 record and was ranked 10th in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A state poll.
But the Titans have not made the playoffs since 2019, meaning they still have things to prove as the 10-5A season gets underway.
Still, Centennial does have some proven performers.
Sophomore Madi Victoriano was named the district newcomer of the year last season, as she tallied 3.5 assists, 2.8 digs, 2.4 kills and 41 aces.
Senior outside hitter Brianna Hamilton was named to the first team. A four-year varsity player, she recorded 3.5 kills and 2.7 digs per set to go along with 44 blocks and 42 aces.
Hamilton is one of three four-year varsity players. Senior Kyelynn Swink led the team with 55 blocks last season and also had 2.4 digs and 1.2 kills per game and senior Delaney Kemp registered 2.0 digs per game and had 58 aces.
Another player to keep an eye on is junior Ashlyn Jones, who has made an impact from her libero position.
“We are returning all but one player from last year’s team, so the chemistry and experience should help fight through the challenges we face this season,” Centennial head coach Kim Pearce said. “District play will be tough and filled with long-fought matches. The team’s goal is to finish better than last year and to make it to the playoffs this year.”
The defending 10-5A champion Redhawks also got off to a good start during non-district play, putting together a 18-7 record.
Liberty has one of the best players in the area in senior outside hitter M.J. McCurdy. Last season, the first-team all-district honoree averaged 5.1 kills and 4.2 digs per game to go along with 36 blocks and 28 aces and she is on pace to put up even better numbers this season.
Senior Brooklyn Shelton led the team last season with 666 digs, an average of 5.5 per set, sophomore Jaiden Harris made an immediate impact with 2.3 kills per game and 36 blocks and senior Grace Payne was another all-district performer.
Independence is in search of its third consecutive playoff appearance and is 11-11 entering district play.
The Knights graduated a couple of key players, but do have a solid quartet to build around.
That group is led by senior Reagan Bedell, last year’s district hitter of the year, as she recorded 5.5 kills and 3.2 digs per game while adding 54 aces and 21 blocks. Entering the season, she had already amassed 1,500 kills and 700 digs during her time at Independence.
Joining Bedell is a trio of all-district honorees in junior Saira Grant and sophomores Lyla Fisher and Charlotte Caruth.
The Warriors (11-13) have had some ups and downs, but have plenty of upside with nine all-district performers back in the fold.
Junior Britton Finley was named to the first team a year ago after tallying 4.8 kills and 2.6 digs per game, while junior Ava Steffe had 3.9 kills per set.
Junior Kiana Babaei was a second-team selection after registering 5.1 assists per game.
Among the other key returning players are seniors Macey Kesel and Kamryn Deffebaugh and sophomores Julianna Hernandez, Faith Roulston-Aliu and Raegan Frazier.
Heritage (10-13) had a tough season a year ago, but has shown promise through the early stages of the season.
Though the Coyotes graduated a pair of all-district players, they do have some experience.
Junior Emily McShan recorded 3.5 digs per game and 41 aces, junior Brooke Lee had 269 digs an 144 kills while senior Kaylah Braxton tallied 231 kills and 25 blocks.
In addition to that trio, Heritage also has some promising newcomers, including freshman Jornee Calvin.
“I feel our strength is from the service line and defense. I think that as the season progresses we will get better at blocking and hitting,” Heritage head coach Ashley Foster said. “This season our motto is discipline, integrity and grit. We truly believe that if we continue to do these things as a unit, then we well be very successful in district play.”
Lebanon Trail (7-10) has made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons and returns a solid quartet.
That group includes junior Layleah Gibson, who had 65 blocks last season to earn 10-5A blocker of the year honors.
Senior Hannah Ross is one of the top setters in the district after tallying 6.9 assists per game last season.
Junior Teagan Dixon recorded 2.8 kills and 3.2 digs per set and senior Kaylie Stowe had 2.8 kills and 2.1 digs per game as each was named to the all-district team.
Emerson (2-15) is off to a tough start record-wise, but does have the pieces to get things turned around and it pursues its first playoff berth in program history.
Junior Sydney Strenger made the first team last season after registering 3.1 kills and 2.6 digs per game.
Senior Delanna Harper led the team with 4.6 digs per set and the Mavericks also returned both of their setters in juniors Alexis Alley and Olivia Kim.
Emerson has also gotten a boost from some newcomers, including freshman Izabelle Buccholz, who has taken on the role of starter at middle blocker.
“Our strength is our ability to spread out of our offense; our setters do a great job of getting all our hitters involved and putting them in successful situations,” Emerson head coach Lauren Wright said. “We are still a young team and so we are still trying to establish our type of play. Our goal is to finish top-four in district and make Emerson volleyball’s first playoff berth.”
