Heritage used another huge offensive outburst to roll to a 63-22 win over Saginaw on Thursday to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Quarterback Easton Swetnam accounted for six touchdowns for the second week in a row, this time throwing for 331 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to Carsten Brewer, and adding a 20-yard score on the ground.
Shawn Wara rushed for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns on only nine carries and the defense held Saginaw to 257 yards and forced four turnovers.
In the lone crosstown game of Friday night, Frisco got off to a big lead and held off a late charge from Reedy to earn a 43-30 victory to improve to 2-0.
The Raccoons had the ground game going, particularly Brandon Miyazono, who had 262 yards and four touchdowns on only 14 carries.
A.J. Padgett threw for 257 yards and three scores for the Lions but it was not enough.
Liberty improved to 2-0 with another huge offensive performance, rolling up more than 600 yards of total offense in a 55-21 win over Greenville.
Keldric Luster completed 17-of-25 passes 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Evan Stewart had a huge game on the outside with 11 receptions for 211 yards and a score and the Redhawks employed a balanced ground game, with Jaxson Frazier and Jack Bryan rushing for a pair of scores each and Cartier Beverly adding another.
Memorial notched a nice victory, earning a 58-35 win over Melissa in a high-scoring affair.
Warriors quarterback Ethan Lollar took center stage, completing 23-of-35 passes for 360 yards and six touchdowns. Ferron Cotton had six receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, Zion Steptoe had six grabs for 72 yard and a pair of scores and Braeden Mussett and Jaxson Davis also had touchdown catches.
Wakeland did not play last week due to a COVID-19-related issue, but did not miss a beat in its season opener as it went on to a 55-7 rout of Pearce on Friday.
The Wolverines employed a balanced offensive attack, as Jared White had 15 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns and Brennan Myer was 9-of-12 for 164 yards and three scoring passes to Tripp Riordan, Noah Mangham and Davion Woolen.
Lebanon Trail put up some big numbers, but was unable to keep pace with Corsicana in a 49-35 loss on Friday as they dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Trail Blazers quarterback Gregory Hatley rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and also threw a scoring strike to Hayden Lamb.
Independence went on the road and hung tough for a while, but Wichita Falls Rider was able to claim a 32-19 victory. Reggie Bush was a bright spot for the Knights, rushing eight times for 122 yard and a pair of touchdowns.
