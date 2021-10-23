Lone Star 68, Centennial 13
The Rangers have a much-anticipated showdown with Denton Ryan on the horizon in two weeks, but they did not get caught looking ahead on Friday.
Lone Star (6-0 in 5-5A Division I, 7-1) scored early and often as they rolled to a 68-13 victory over Centennial (0-6, 0-8).
The Rangers never led the Titans entertain the idea of an upset, as Ashton Jeanty caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Garret Rangel and found the end zone on a 3-yard run and Rangel hooked up with Gerald Harris on a 28-yard scoring strike to open a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
After Jeanty scored on a 20-yard touchdown run, Centennial was able to get on the scoreboard when Tyler Rich threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Brett Esckilden to make it 28-6.
But Lone Star kept coming, as Rangel hooked up with Evan Stein on a 45-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter and Jeanty broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run early in the third to push the advantage to 42-6.
The Titans got into the end zone one more time on a 57-yard touchdown run by Harry Stewart, but the Rangers would close it out from there.
Javon Hubbard and Gerald Harris scored on runs of 2 and 40 yards, respectively, Chris Viveros caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel Barrientos and the special teams put the finishing touches on the win when Jacori Hargon recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
Wakeland 35, Reedy 28
The Wolverines (5-2 in 5-5A Division I, 6-2) built a big lead and then held off a furious comeback attempt by the Lions (3-3, 3-5) to claim a 35-28 victory on Friday.
Both offenses took a while to get going, with Reedy’s Jackson Runyan kicking a 21-yard field goal for the lone points of the opening quarter, but Wakeland got revved up in the second.
Jared White broke the drought with a 23-yard touchdown run and the defense then got into the act, with Michael Flanagan returning an interception 30 yards for a score to take a 14-3 lead.
A short time later, White was in the end zone again, this time on a 5-yard run, to make it 21-3.
Runyan did boot a 46-yard field goal just before halftime for the Lions, but the Wolverines appeared to be in firm control when Brennan Myer threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Cox to push the lead to 28-6 midway through the third.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when the Reedy offense began to heat up.
A.J. Padgett threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Smith and then hooked up with Erik Barr on a 19-yard scoring strike and it was suddenly a 28-21 game.
White helped Wakeland stem the surge with a 39-yard touchdown run to restore the two-score lead at 35-21.
The Lions were not quite finished, as Padgett threw a 29-yard scoring pass to A.J. Jayroe to close to within 35-28, but the offense would not get another chance.
Liberty 53, Princeton 28
The Redhawks (5-1 in 7-5A Division II, 7-1) won their seventh game for the first time since 2010, rolling to a 53-28 victory over Princeton (2-5, 4-5) on Friday.
Liberty did not take long to get going, with Keldric Luster scoring on a 2-yard run to stake it to a quick 7-0 lead.
The Tigers had an answer, though, with Atanas Ombati breaking free for a 46-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion gave them a 8-7 advantage.
The Redhawks regained the lead on a touchdown pass from Ford Shippy to Sam Wenaas and a 30-yard field goal from Jossiah Lewis temporarily made it a two-score game, but Princeton came right back with a touchdown to close to within 17-14.
Luster got loose for a 23-yard scoring run and Lewis added a 25-yard field goal, but the Panthers were still within 27-21 at halftime.
Liberty started to pull away in the second half, as Luster threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Landon Reygadas to make it 33-21 at the end of three quarters and that duo hooked up once again early in the fourth on a 14-yard scoring strike.
Luster provided the highlight of the night when he broke off a 97-yard touchdown run and a short time later, he threw a 55-yard scoring strike to Dylan Brooks to make it 53-21 and the Redhawks could rest easy from there.
Denison 48, Lebanon Trail 24
The Trail Blazers (0-6 in 7-5A Division II, 1-7) got its offense going, but it was too late in a 48-24 loss to Denison (4-2, 6-2) on Friday.
Jadarian Price opened the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with touchdown runs of 1 and 34 yards and Caleb Heavner found the end zone on a 8-yard run and then threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Dylan Dehorney to open a 27-0 lead.
Lebanon Trail got on the scoreboard late in the first half on a 35-yard field goal by Trevor Sutherland and Kaleb Broadway scored on a 3-yard run to close to within 27-10 early in the third quarter.
But Denison immediately regained the momentum when Jack Aleman returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to the end zone and Price added a 18-yard touchdown run to push it to 41-10.
The Trail Blazers kept grinding, as Zachary Garringer scored on a 8-yard run and Broadway added a 28-yard touchdown run to close to within 48-24, but that was as close as it would get.
Denton Ryan 55, Heritage 14
The Coyotes and Raiders entered the night on opposite ends of the standings, but Heritage had upset on its mind.
Denton Ryan (6-0 in 5-5A Division I, 7-1) had other ideas, quickly erasing that notion by racing to a 41-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-14 victory over the Coyotes (1-6, 3-6) on Friday.
The Raiders got the ground game going from the start, as Jordyn Bailey and Kalib Hicks scored on touchdown runs of 19 and 17 yards, respectively, to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The floodgates opened in the second quarter, starting with a 55-yard scoring run by Garyreon Robinson.
Michael Davis threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Thomas and then caught a 69-yard scoring strike from Khalon Davis, and Hicks tacked on a short touchdown run to push it to 41-0 at the break.
Hicks added his third touchdown run in the third quarter and Brody Quillin threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jonah Johnson early in the fourth.
Heritage never quit battling, as Easton Swetnam threw a 7-yard scoring strike to Zavion Langrin and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Gilchrist to make it 55-14, but that was as close as it would get.
