FRISCO REEDY GIRLS SOCCER DEZE SCOTT

Deze Scott scored one goal to help lead Reedy to a 2-0 victory over Memorial on Friday in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game at Kuykendall Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

The bi-district round of the soccer playoffs wrapped up for most teams on Friday, and locally, while many of the favorites held up, it was not easy in many cases.

Frasier Stadium in Mesquite played host to a double-header that saw 9-6A send a pair of teams to the area round as Sachse and Naaman Forest each emerged with victories.

