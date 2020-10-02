After playing hurt his entire junior year due to a foot injury sustained in a scrimmage, Frisco Centennial senior running back Jackson Marshall is just glad to be in the Titans’ offensive plans to begin the 2020 season.
On Thursday night, he showed how important he is to the Centennial offense.
Marshall and senior quarterback Grayson Dayries combined for 214 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in a 38-15 win for Centennial at Toyota Stadium. Dayries iced the game with a 30-yard dash with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Marshall carried the load with 133 rushing yards on 17 carries, while Dayries ran for 81 yards on 13 carries and also completed 16-of-30 passes for 94 yards.
“They did good,” said Matt Webb, Centennial head coach. “They’re both very experienced players. Jackson Marshall was not healthy all of last year and he played for us as a freshman. I saw as a sophomore that he has a chance to be a special player and then he wasn’t healthy last year. It’s really good to see him back and running hard.”
Centennial (1-1) scored 31 unanswered points after Lake Dallas (1-1) produced the game’s first score.
Lake Dallas used 14 plays and 62 yards to drive for the game’s first points. Sophomore running back Aundre Minnifield ran 2 yards for the touchdown for a 7-0 Falcons lead with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter. A fourth-down conversion on a 7-yard pass from senior quarterback Trevor Moon to sophomore Micaiah Brooks kept the drive going.
Centennial answered with a long drive of its own. Dayries used the read-option to his find some running lanes through Lake Dallas’ defense. On the final play of the 15-play drive, he found Marshall coming out of the backfield and the two connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass for a 7-7 tie with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
Mistakes prevented the Falcons from regaining the momentum.
Lake Dallas’ next drive stalled at the Centennial 29. A false start committed by the Falcons prior to a 46-yard field goal attempt by Preston Gregg proved to be costly. Gregg's attempt came up one yard short.
On the night, Lake Dallas missed two field goals, committed four turnovers (two fumbles) and struggled to generate big plays against a Centennial defense that tightened up as the game went along.
“I thought we got the momentum at the beginning and then everything went flat,” said Michael Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “We had a hard time getting it back. It seems for all of the good things that we did last week, it went bad tonight.”
Centennial’s special teams got involved later in the second quarter.
A blocked punt block gave Centennial the ball at the 2-yard line and Dayries ran into the end zone on the very next play for the Titans’ first lead of the game at 14-7 with 5:08 remaining in the first half.
Then, with no time remaining in the second quarter, senior Nick Brown booted a 44-yard field goal to put the Titans on top 17-7 heading into the locker room.
The Titans picked up where they left off to start the second half.
On the third play of the third quarter, senior linebacker Connor McMakin recovered a fumble at the Lake Dallas 25-yard line. Centennial proceeded to convert that turnover into points. Marshall received the pitch from Dayries and ran nine yards for the touchdown and a 24-7 Titans lead.
Centennial made it 31 unanswered points after a fumble recovery by Brandon Ngosi led to a 22-yard touchdown run by Marshall for a 31-7 Titan lead with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter.
Searching for a spark, Lake Dallas switched quarterbacks in the fourth quarter. Junior Brendan Sorsby completed his first three passes after taking over under center. That led to an 11-yard touchdown run by senior running back Hunter Markham. Sorsby ran in the 2-point conversion.
All of a sudden, Centennial’s lead was trimmed to 31-15 with 7:36 remaining in the game.
Markham was the workhorse for Lake Dallas’ rushing attack, finishing with 62 yards on 23 carries. Moon added 51 rushing yards and also threw for 78 yards. Sophomore Evan Weinberg led the Falcons in receiving with 53 yards on six receptions.
After Centennial recovered the ensuing onside kick, the Titans proceeded to ice the game, with Dayrles running the quarterback keeper 30 yards for a touchdown.
“We were a different team tonight,” Webb said. “We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but we really wanted to work on physicality, toughness and our intensity, and we saw that tonight.”
Box score
LD 7 0 0 8 – 15
CHS 7 10 14 7 – 38
Scoring summary
First Quarter
LD – Aundre Minnifield 2 run (Preston Gregg kick), 6:25
CHS – Jackson Marshall 7 pass from Grayson Dayrles (Nick Brown kick), 1:33
Second Quarter
CHS – Dayrles 2 run (Brown kick), 5:08
CHS – Brown 44-yard FG, 0:00
Third Quarter
CHS – Marshall 9 run (Brown kick), 9:48
CHS – Marshall 22 run (Brown kick), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
LD – Hunter Markham 11 run (Sorsby run), 7:36
CHS – Dayrles 30 run (Brown kick), 4:37
