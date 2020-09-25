Frisco’s defense never let Independence senior quarterback Braylon Braxton get comfortable.
The Raccoons unleashed multiple defenders in the face of Braxton, forcing him to scramble out of the pocket and limit his ability to run the ball or to throw to a wide receiver.
Braxton completed nine of his first 10 throws Thursday night but Frisco adjusted and forced him to throw off-target on 13 of his final 18 attempts. He finished 15-of-28 through the air with 123 passing yards, well below his 249 yards-per-game average a year ago, as the Raccoons rallied for a 17-14 victory in the season opener for both teams at Toyota Stadium.
Frisco’s defense held the Knights to 81 yards and zero points during the second half after Independence held a 14-10 halftime lead.
“That’s awesome,” said Jeff Harbert, Frisco head coach. “We didn’t let them get a whole lot of yards. They’re going to score a lot of points on other people this year. I’m super proud of the guys. Early on, they were moving the ball. We were trying to figure out what was going on. That’s part of it. Once we settled in, I thought that we played very well.”
The only points of the second half came courtesy of a 1-yard quarterback keeper by senior Caree Green with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Green’s go-ahead score, which gave the Raccoons a 17-14 lead, provided a big lift for a struggling Raccoon offense. He hadn’t completed any of his previous seven passes prior to his score with two of them going for interceptions. He finished the game with 52 passing yards.
Frisco went with a more up-tempo approach in the fourth quarter. The Raccoons needed seven plays and less than four minutes of game clock to produce the go-ahead score. Senior running back Donta’ Reece had runs of 10 and 11 yards on the drive, the second of which moved the ball to the 1-yard line. Green scored on the very next play.
“We kind of felt like that we had them on the ropes,” Harbert said. “We ran a lot of plays in the second half and pounded on them somewhat. We felt like they were getting tired and we were getting tired, too. It was kind of showing in our play, so we decided to pick up the pace a little bit and it added some energy to our side and allowed us to go down there and score.”
Independence had struggles all night punting the ball, with boots of 14, 18, 27 and 15 yards, the last of which placed the ball at the 41-yard line and led to the game-winning drive for the Raccoons.
Junior Bradford Martin led all Frisco rushers with 64 yards on 11 carries. Independence outgained Frisco 292-257 in total yardage, but the Knights were held to 81 yards in the second half, with 39 of that total coming on a long run by Braxton.
Braxton was given two more opportunities to lead Independence on a late scoring drive but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the first chance after the Knights drove inside the Raccoon 20 and senior Chase Lowery, an Arkansas commit, jumped a route to haul in the game-ending interception with 1:25 remaining.
“We didn’t execute at all in the second half,” said Kyle Story, Frisco Independence head coach. “You’ve got to give Frisco credit defensively. They got a pass rush on him and we didn’t do a very good job of protecting [Braxton].”
Thursday’s game between two programs that are coming off their best seasons in recent memory looked like it was shaping up to be an offensive explosion.
Independence (0-1) senior tailback Jaedon Orr, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark a year ago, burst 53 yards on the sixth play of the game’s initial drive for a touchdown and a 7-0 Knights lead. The score came two plays after Independence had a long touchdown pass negated by an unsportsmanlike penalty.
Orr led all rushers with 94 yards on 11 carries. Braxton grinded out 47 rushing yards on nine carries. Senior Zhighlil McMillan caught five passes for 43 yards.
Frisco (1-0) was quick to respond.
Taking advantage of a short field, the Raccoons needed just four plays to march 55 yards, with the final 22 coming by senior tight end AJ Dinota, for a 7-7 tie with 7:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Frisco senior Jake Gaster booted a 37-yard field goal with 9:19 left in the first half to give Frisco its first lead of the game at 10-7.
Independence needed less than two minutes to restore its momentum.
An 82-yard kickoff return by junior Reggie Bush set up a five-yard score from Braxton to senior tight end Elijah Arroyo. Braxton scrambled to his left to avoid pressure and spotted Arroyo on a crossing route in the back left corner of the end zone. Bush then finished off what he started by kicking the extra point for a 14-10 Knights lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.