The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Last year, of course, there was no reason to debate the story of the year, as high school sports coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a cancellation of the spring seasons and affected all athletics for the remaining months.
While athletics in 2021 have still been affected by the pandemic, particularly of late, a majority of the sports were able to complete their seasons and crown champions without too many hitches, allowing us to focus on the more positive side of life.
Here are the first five installments from The Frisco Enterprise Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
10. Memorial, Heritage softball make history
Many Frisco ISD programs are still in their infancy compared to many other schools around the area and that leads to a number of “firsts” for teams to accomplish.
That was the case this spring for the Memorial and Heritage softball teams on the diamond.
After the pandemic essentially wiped out the entire 2020 season, teams were eager to get back on the field and the Warriors and Coyotes took full advantage.
In a crowded top of the standings that saw five teams separated by just three games, Memorial rose to the top, not only making its first playoff appearance, but claiming the district championship.
Led by catcher of the year Gracelyn Taylor, first-teamers Peyton Chianese and Sarah Kronschnabl and second-team honorees Payton Newlin, Sarah Overholtzer and Maddie Muller, the Warriors edged Heritage, 4-3, in the district finale, to claim the 9-5A crown by one game.
Despite that late setback, the Coyotes still carried high hopes into the playoffs behind offensive player of the year Riley Lunsford, defensive player of the year Elyse LeClair, pitcher of the year Jensin Hall and additional all-district performers in Nadya Quezada, Kaya Lee and Kailey Sweezey.
Neither team was finished.
Memorial won its first playoff series ever, sweeping Wylie East and knocking off Adamson before falling to Prosper Rock Hill in the regional quarterfinals.
Heritage’s only previous appearance ended in the bi-district round in 2018 and it also made history, advancing for the first time with victories over The Colony and Molina before a close loss to Lovejoy in the third round.
9. Wakeland football matches best season ever
The season on the gridiron featured plenty of attention on a number of FISD teams, but Wakeland somewhat flew under the radar.
The Wolverines put together a quality season, posting a 7-2 overall record and were third in 5-5A Division I.
But they were overshadowed by district mates Lone Star and Denton Ryan, and to a certain degree, 7-5A Division II co-champions Frisco and Liberty.
However, when the third round of the playoffs rolled around, Wakeland was the only one of the five FISD qualifiers who was still alive and they had done so in dramatic fashion.
The Wolverines cruised past Woodrow Wilson in the bi-district round in a 38-7 victory, but ahead was state-ranked perennial power Highland Park.
Wakeland was not intimidated, matching the Scots all game long.
Even when Highland Park took a 28-21 lead with 1:35 left, the Wolverines never panicked.
They drove down the field and then caught the Scots off guard when running back Jared White threw a jump pass to Tripp Riordan for a 6-yard score with just 10 seconds left.
Wakeland rode that momentum into a decision to go for the win, and they were rewarded when White converted the two-point conversion that resulted in a 29-28 victory.
Though the Wolverines dropped a close 45-35 decision to College Station in the regional quarterfinals, they had matched their deepest playoff run in school history and enjoyed a season to remember.
8. Reedy volleyball advances to regional final
The Lions are no strangers to recent success, having made four playoff appearances from 2016-2020, but they all ended in the same place—in the third round.
This year’s team was determined to make history.
Behind 9-5A most valuable player Halle Schroder and all-district honorees Jordan Chapman, Camryn Hill, Sadie Snow and Kelsey Perry, Reedy pulled away from the field to claim the outright district championship by five games.
The Lions opened the playoffs with sweeps of The Colony and Lancaster to reach a familiar spot in the regional quarterfinals.
They would not be denied, rolling past state-ranked McKinney North in a three-game set and they were not finished, outlasting Highland Park in five games to reach the regional championship round for the first time.
Though Reedy’s run ended in the title match against eventual champion Lovejoy, the 2021 team raised the bar for future squads to follow.
7. Wolverines advance to regional title game in baseball
Few baseball teams can match Wakeland on the diamond during the last decade, where they rolled up 10 playoff appearances, including a pair of trips to the state tournament.
The Wolverines added to their pedigree in the spring with another strong run.
In a loaded 9-5A that had six teams with winning records, Wakeland rose to the top of the standings with defensive player of the year Blake Morrow, co-utility player of the year Luke Robertson, reliever of the year Blake Sedatole, as well as all-district standouts Robert Fortenberry, Holden Yaksick, Conor Linkfield, Nick Miller, J.J. Young, Preston Snead, Addison Brown, Connor Cassano, Keegan Daniels and Dylan Snead.
Wakeland then embarked on its deepest playoff run since 2017, sweeping McKinney North and Carrollton Creekview in the first two rounds, outlasting The Colony in three games and knocking off Corsicana to reach the regional championship, where the road came to an end against Hallsville.
6. Grace McDowell named as new FISD athletics director
The FISD Athletics Department ushered in a new era at the start of the 2020-2021 school year when David Kuykendall announced his retirement after 28 years with the district and Grace McDowell was named as his successor.
McDowell, who has worked in the district since 2002, spent the previous seven years as the assistant AD.
McDowell had previoulsy taught and coached at the middle school, high school and college level, and before becoming FISD assistant athletic director in 2014, she was assistant principal at Fowler Middle School for four years.
She takes over as athletic director as FISD prepares to open its 11th high school, Emerson, for the 2021-22 school year, and its 12th high school, Panther Creek, for the 2022-23 school year.
“Coach K is a large part of what makes our athletic department special, and he has built our Frisco ISD athletic family over the last 28 years,” McDowell said in a press statement back in March.. “My desire is to honor that legacy by continuing it, and I look forward to partnering with the best group of coaches in the state as we continue to provide our students with the highest quality educational athletic experiences.”
