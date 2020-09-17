When things weren’t going so well for Frisco’s volleyball team in the third set of Tuesday’s season opener against The Colony, Lady Raccoons head coach Janie Litchford didn’t want to call a timeout.
After Frisco used extended runs to close out each of the first two sets, the Lady Raccoons didn’t play as clean of a game in the third set as they had earlier in the match and had found themselves trailing by eight points. But, Litchford wanted her team to work through that adversity. She insisted on letting her Lady Raccoons figure things out on their own.
Although Litchford eventually called a timeout with Frisco trailing by four points late in the third set, the Lady Raccoons found the resolve to win. Frisco rallied from a 16-8 deficit to earn a 25-18, 25-13 and 26-24 home win over The Colony. Junior Ella Belknap finished off the Lady Cougars with back-to-back kills.
“This group of girls has so much talent, and I like to gauge my timeouts,” Litchford said. “I guess you can say that I’m conservative with the timeouts, but I don’t normally let the other team get too far on a point run before I call a timeout. But, I thought that I’m going to give them a chance to work out of it, and they did.”
Frisco was led by a tremendous all-around effort from junior outside hitter and Texas A&M commit Lexi Guinn. After leading the Lady Raccoons with 260 kills a year ago, Guinn picked up where she had left off. She finished with 17 kills, 29 digs and five blocks.
Frisco’s front-row trio of Guinn, Belknap and Sohosky had their moments of dominance. Belknap contributed six kills and five blocks. Sohosky had similar numbers with five kills and five blocks. Senior Ava Jafari tallied five kills and 33 digs.
Guinn had back-to-back kills early in the second set to stake the Lady Raccoons to a 6-3 lead, but it was a pair of defensive gems on the very next point that breathed even more life into Frisco. She hustled to the front row of the stands to make a backwards pass, then got back to her spot on the front row and blocked a kill attempt by The Colony.
Guinn’s hustle play rubbed off on her teammates, although it took a few minutes for Frisco to build off that play.
After The Colony took advantage of a few hitting errors by Frisco to trim what had been a 10-3 deficit to 13-10, Jafari later served six consecutive points to swing the momentum back in the Lady Raccoons’ favor. Sohosky recorded two kills in a three-point span to end the set.
The Colony didn’t go down without a fight.
The Lady Cougars came out the aggressor in the third set.
Junior Lily Quinones had the ball hit the top of the net on a kill attempt and roll over onto Frisco’s side of the court for a 15-8 lead for the Lady Cougars. But for as much courage as The Colony displayed, Frisco founded its rhythm a short time later.
Junior Emily Kim found daylight in The Colony defense and swatted a kill as Frisco rallied for a 21-20 lead after the Lady Raccoons had trailed 16-8 earlier in the set.
The Lady Cougars answered with a Nadia Inocan kill and a block from Natalie Hawkins to rally for a 23-22 lead. But, two consecutive attack errors derailed The Colony’s comeback attempts as Frisco retook the lead at 24-23. Belknap finished off Frisco’s three-set sweep with back-to-back kills.
“Our serve-receive could have been a lot better, but our setters made things happen,” Litchford said. “They pushed the ball out to our hitters or they set up Lexi Guinn in the back row. Lexi definitely had the best night as far as hitting goes.”
