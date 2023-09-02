The Emerson football team improved to 2-0 on the season, racing to a 41-0 lead in the first half and putting it in cruise control en route to a 41-21 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Friday at Forester Field.
Quarterback Michael Hawkins completed 11-of-16 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Two of those scoring strikes went to Kelton Wafer, with Kylen Evans also hauling in a 69-yard touchdown.
Kameron Lockhart and Ishaqq Bills also had rushing touchdowns of 16 and 5 yards for the Mavericks.
Emerson outgained Wilson 467-235, with Hawkins adding 60 rushing yards for the game. William Wells paced the Mavericks' rushing attack with 83 yards on just five touches while Evans racked up 101 receiving yards in the win.
Frisco edged by BurlesonCentennial
Frisco dug itself an early hole and was not quite able to overcome the early deficit in a 14-13 loss to Burleson Centennial on Friday at Toyota Stadium.
The Raccoons trailed 14-0 after one quarter but got on the scoreboard early in the second on a short touchdown run by Kam Pendergraph and a field goal by Mason Stallons made it 14-10 going into halftime.
Stallons split the uprights from 36 yards out to close to within 14-13 early in the fourth quarter and twice drove into Centennial territory later in the frame, but came away empty both times.
Defense took charge in this one with Frisco and Centennial both held under 240 yards of offense while committing three turnovers apiece.
Elsewhere in Frisco...
*Lone Star sophomore running back Davian Groce found the end zone four times on just six touches and totaled 174 yards of offense on Friday to help the Rangers top Burleson 42-7. Looking to shake off a season-opening setback against Texarkana Texas High the week prior, Lone Star managed to generate four turnovers in Friday's bounce-back win.
*Reedy improved to 2-0 on the season in convincing fashion on Friday, scoring the first 34 points of an eventual 34-7 rout at Denison. Senior Khalil Smith found the end zone twice, and the Lions' defense was quick to make its presence felt in the first quarter with a fumble recovery and a 73-yard pick-six from senior Seth Johnson.
*A second-half rally came up short for Lebanon Trail on Friday, falling at Van Alstyne 36-29. The Trail Blazers trailed by as much as 23-0 in the second quarter but managed to outscore Van Alstyne 22-6 in the second half. Junior Hudson Eidem pulled Lebanon Trail within seven points on a touchdown run in the closing minutes, but the Trail Blazers were unable to generate one last possession.
*The Myers siblings teamed up for a big night in Wakeland's 34-27 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Thursday. Senior quarterback Brennan Myer threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns, with two caught by his younger brother, sophomore Grayson Myer. Grayson added 87 receiving yards and had an interception to derail a potential game-tying drive by Brewer in the fourth quarter.
*Panther Creek continued its hot start by cruising past Fort Worth Arlington Heights on Friday for a 42-12 victory. A first-quarter pick-six by senior Charles Bell set the tone for the Panthers, who led 35-0 on the night. Junior Sentel Simpson found the end zone twice on the ground and senior Braxton Roberts tallied a pair of touchdowns through the air.
*Memorial fell to 0-2 on the season on Friday, held to 58 yards of offense opposite a 491-yard blitz from Forney in a 62-0 loss from City Bank Stadium. Senior running back Brandon Tullis managed 35 yards on the ground for the Warriors.
*A second-quarter safety forced by the Liberty defense was all the Redhawks could muster in Thursday's 35-2 loss to Greenville. Liberty looks to halt a 13-game losing streak when 6-5A Division I play opens next week with a meeting against Frisco at 7 p.m. Friday from Kuykendall Stadium.
