Frisco vs Burleson Centennial

A rally by Frisco fell short in a defensive battle on Friday, falling to Burleson Centennial 14-13.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Dahlia

The Emerson football team improved to 2-0 on the season, racing to a 41-0 lead in the first half and putting it in cruise control en route to a 41-21 victory over Woodrow Wilson on Friday at Forester Field.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins completed 11-of-16 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Two of those scoring strikes went to Kelton Wafer, with Kylen Evans also hauling in a 69-yard touchdown.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments