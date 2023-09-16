The Raccoons employed a dominant defense and a balanced offense to roll to a 42-0 victory over the Titans on Friday in the 6-5A Division I opener at The Ford Center at The Star.
Frisco (3-1 overall, 2-2 in district) held Centennial (2-2, 1-1) to less than 200 yards of total offense in the shutout effort.
The Raccoons gave the Titans a healthy dose of Kam Pendergraph early on and his 3-yard touchdown run gave them a 7-0 lead.
Frisco was just getting started, as Cobyn Harbert threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Voris and Pendergraph found the end zone for the second time on the first play of the second quarter to stretch the advantage to 21-0.
Harbert went back to Voris, this time for a 28-yard scoring strike and the defense then got into the act, as Evan Nguyen returned a fumble for a touchdown to make it 35-0 at halftime.
Emerson 62, Mount Pleasant 16
The Mavericks continued their undefeated start to the season on Friday, improving to 4-0 with a 62-16 rout of Mount Pleasant.
Emerson piled up more than 600 yards of total offense, as it completely overwhelmed Mount Pleasant.
Quarterback Michael Hawkins threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards and a score.
Hawkins was one of four Mavericks with at least 50 yards on the ground, joining Kameron Lockhart, Ishaqq Bills and William Wells.
The Emerson receiving corps shared the wealth, as well, as Kelton Water had a pair of touchdown catches and Bills, Kylen Evans and Cameron Newborn added scoring grabs.
For all the fireworks, the Mavericks led only 7-0 after one quarter, but outscored Mount Pleasant 49-14 during the second and third to open a 56-14 advantage.
Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7
The Panthers matched their win total from their inaugural season, improving to 3-1 with a 31-7 victory over Aubrey on Friday.
Panther Creek’s offense can be summed up by quarterback Braxton Roberts and wide receiver Cristian Trickett.
Roberts turned in another sterling effort, completing 22-of-29 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns.
Many of those throws were directed toward Trickett, who had seven receptions for 180 yards and all four scores.
That pair hooked up on touchdown strikes of 60, 16, 65 and 21 yards to provide a bulk of the offense.
The Panthers defense, meanwhile, was stifling, holding Aubrey to less than 250 total yards and allowing only one completed pass in the game.
