GEORGETOWN — It isn't often that a team has to play a true road game at a UIL state tournament, but the Frisco girls soccer team knew all too well what it would be up against early into Thursday's Class 5A state semifinal.
The Lady Raccoons' opponent, Georgetown, was playing in its home stadium at Birkelbach Field, and between a sizeable turnout in the home bleachers, including the school's band, the Lady Eagles made good use of their home-field advantage.
It took all of 13 minutes for Frisco (23-2-2) to level those odds, however, getting an early goal from senior Lexi Lee that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory to send the Lady Raccoons to their first-ever state final.
"We talked about it right before we stepped on the field about needing to shut them down and get them to stop screaming so much," said Jaime Leraas, Frisco head coach. "They were a great fan base that was awesome to play in front, but I was just glad that we came out strong the first five minutes and really took control of the game."
FINAL: Frisco 1 Georgetown 0@FhsUpper90 gets an early goal from Lexi Lee in the 13th minute and that's enough to send Frisco to the state championship game for the 1st time ever. Frisco meets Grapevine at 11am Saturday in the 5A girls final. pic.twitter.com/29xZ1EwLMt
Thursday's win also had a bit of history attached to it as the 300th win in Leraas' coaching career.
"I didn't know I was even close until the NFHS guys asked for my overall record," Leraas said. "I hadn't tallied it in probably three or four years and was surprised to see how close I was. But it's not about me, it's about the Frisco soccer program. Frisco High School got its 300th win, not me."
Frisco did its part to calm an anxious Georgetown (25-1-4) crowd to open the contest. Lee fired a shot on frame less than 20 seconds into the match, which jump-started a possession-centric start for the Lady Raccoons.
Frisco's persistence paid off not long after, as senior Luci Rodriguez sent a ball into the box that found the head of Lee, who snuck the ball just inside the left post for a goal in the 13th minute.
"I was just looking to get some type of head on it or something. I just wanted that one," Lee said. "I saw her dribbling down so I ran front post, got lucky and hit it in."
Goal, @FhsUpper90!! Frisco gets on the board in the 14th minute to take a 1-0 lead on Georgetown. Frisco's Luci Rodriguez sends one into the box and Lexi Lee is there for the header, sneaking it inside the left post for the match's 1st goal. pic.twitter.com/1IoJaQ2GSW
Although Georgetown managed to stem the tide from there, allowing just one shot for the remainder of the half, Frisco's defense was humming all afternoon. The Lady Raccoons limited the home side to just four shots for the match, with only two put on frame opposite senior goalkeeper Ariana Anderson.
That has been far for the course for Frisco all season, having allowed multiple goals from twice throughout its 2023 campaign.
The Lady Raccoons, meanwhile, countered with 12 shots, including a couple late from Lee and freshman London Young that required athletic saves from Georgetown keeper Neliaj Deleon. Frisco totaled nine shots on goal in the win and generated four corner kicks.
"I feel like our possession was really good. I feel like we could have a few more," Leraas said. "But I thought we played and the possession was good, and that's something we strive for every time. We want to make sure that we're connecting and working for each other defensively and offensively."
The win sends the Lady Raccoons to their first-ever state final, taking on a Grapevine team making its third straight appearance at the state tournament. The Lady Mustangs edged Smithson Valley in overtime, 2-1, to earn a second consecutive berth in the state final.
Frisco and Grapevine return to Birkelbach Field for an 11 a.m. start on Saturday.
