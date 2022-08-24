Amaya Carter

Frisco Heritage sophomore Amaya Carter fires one of her 13 kills in Tuesday’s match over the hands of Little Elm junior Kali Liva.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

FRISCO – The Frisco Heritage volleyball team graduated seven seniors from last season’s squad that received significant playing time. So naturally, Coyotes head coach Ashley Foster expected there would be some growing pains this season.

Part of those growing pains has come through Heritage battling a lot of ups and downs during the preseason. The Coyotes came into Tuesday’s home match against Little Elm losers of six straight matches – a streak that was preceded by two consecutive wins.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments