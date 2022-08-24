FRISCO – The Frisco Heritage volleyball team graduated seven seniors from last season’s squad that received significant playing time. So naturally, Coyotes head coach Ashley Foster expected there would be some growing pains this season.
Part of those growing pains has come through Heritage battling a lot of ups and downs during the preseason. The Coyotes came into Tuesday’s home match against Little Elm losers of six straight matches – a streak that was preceded by two consecutive wins.
But Foster said that Heritage has recently been finding the right pieces to the puzzle. They were certainly falling into place for the Coyotes on Tuesday evening, as Heritage got stronger as the event went along to earn a 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 25-10 victory.
“We have a lot of sophomores, just two juniors, and the rest of them are seniors,” Foster said. “A majority of them were on JV last year and got moved up. They’re getting the live experience of playing a faster pace. We’re trying to get them caught up on that part and it has been a little bit of a challenge. But as we get more of a preseason, they’re gaining more and more confidence.”
One of those sophomores that has appeared to transitioned rather seamlessly to the fast pace of a varsity match is outside hitter Amaya Carter.
With Heritage holding a 24-23 lead in the first set, sophomore libero Emily McShan passed the ball to Carter, who rose in the air on the right side of the court and hit the ball off the hands of a Little Elm defender for one of her team-high 13 kills on the night to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five match.
Little Elm (6-9), like Heritage (6-10), has battled some ups and downs during the non-district portion of its schedule. The Lobos, though, have flashed their potential and showed signs that they are trying to build a winning culture under new head coach Kelly Covert.
That potential was seen in the second set of Tuesday’s match. It all started behind the service line. Junior Avery Allsop recorded back-to-back service aces to get Little Elm off to a quick advantage.
Heritage battled back to take a brief 11-10 lead on an ace by senior Cherie Neal.
The score continued to remain close, but Little Elm found its rhythm a short time later. Junior Kali Liva buried a kill for a 22-15 Lady Lobos lead. Two points later, junior Bailey McCreary ran into the team bench for a dig and that led to a point for Little Elm. Junior middle blocker Quinn Brignac recorded a kill a short time later to clinch the second set for the Lady Lobos.
Little Elm carried over that momentum into the third set, when it took a 15-11 lead after Heritage was called for a violation. But just when it appeared that the Lady Lobos were prepared to take a two-sets-to-one advantage in the match, Little Elm’s inability to finish gave Heritage a sliver of hope to mount a rally.
It was more than a sliver.
The Coyotes closed the third set on a 14-5 run, which included a kill by senior Ashley Williams to give Heritage the lead for good. Williams had six kills on the evening. Heritage senior setter Jordan Wehr ran the offense well, contributing 31 assists to go along with 10 digs.
“I just tell them every day, ‘Y’all have to battle. You’re going to have to battle, and sometimes you’re going to have to come back,’” Foster said. “That perseverance that they showed, they’ve showed it constantly throughout the preseason. Sometimes it hasn’t always ended the way that we wanted, but it makes me hopeful for later on the season when we get into district, that we have that fight.”
Heritage is scheduled to return to the court Friday for the start of a two-day tournament at Forney. Little Elm, meanwhile, is in action those same two days at Mesquite Horn.
