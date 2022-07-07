At least for the next month, consider Frisco's Comerica Center as the home for Ice Cube's BIG3 professional basketball league.
The 3-on-3 hardwood showcase is in the midst of a six-week stay in the Metroplex, continuing regular season play on Friday and Sunday in Frisco.
After opening its 2022 season on June 18 with two weeks of games in Chicago, the league is playing the remainder of its regular season at the Comerica Center, with additional games scheduled each week through Aug. 7.
That schedule, which began last weekend, includes Week 4 of the league's regular season on Friday and Sunday — Friday's three-game slate begins at 7 p.m. and Sunday's trio of ballgames starts at 2 p.m. — followed by Week 5 on July 17, Week 6 on July 23-24, Week 7 on July 30-31 and Week 8 on Aug. 6-7. To purchase tickets, visit big3.com/tickets.
The BIG3, founded in 2017 by hip hop icon Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, is now in its fifth season. The league has become a hotbed for former NBA players and international players.
Among those competing in this summer's BIG3 league include seven-time NBA all-star Joe Johnson, a member of team Triplets and a two-time winner of the league's MVP award, as well as former Dallas Maverick Corey Brewer (Bivouac), plus NBA veterans Michael Beasley (3's Company), Nick Young (Enemies), Rashard Lewis (3-Headed Monsters) and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Leandro Barbosa (Ball Hogs).
That extends beyond the court, with the 12-team league featuring a litany of Pro Basketball Hall of Famers as head coaches, including Julius Erving, Gary Payton, George Gervin and longtime Metroplex resident Nancy Lieberman.
The first woman to coach a men's professional basketball team, Lieberman is enjoying some additional history during her third season as head coach of the BIG3's team Power as the first mother to coach her son, T.J. Cline, in a professional league.
Prior to launching a pro hoops career, Cline was a standout at Plano West. Cline didn't play on the Wolves' varsity team until his senior year in 2011-12 but quickly developed into a college-level prospect by leading West in both scoring (16.0 points) and rebounding (7.8 rebounds) on his way to receiving district offensive player of the year honors.
Following a decorated collegiate career that spanned between Niagara and Richmond, Cline has plied his craft overseas before joining the BIG3 this summer as a second-round draft pick. The former West star impressed during the first weekend of games in Frisco, tallying a team-high 17 points and 15 rebounds in a matchup with team Enemies.
Cline is among the league's leading 3-point shooters at 55.6 percent but is yet to attempt a shot from the coveted 4-point shot circles — one of several components to the BIG3's unique "FIREBALL3" rule set.
In addition to implementing 4-point shots, BIG3 games are played to 50 points with a 14-second shot clock. All shooting fouls result in a single free throw worth the number of points of the attempted shot, and once per half, a team can challenge a foul call resulting in an in-game one-on-one possession with the victor winning the call.
Each day of games in Frisco includes three matchups, except for Week 5 on July 17 when all 12 teams will be in action.
Following the league's final game at the Comerica Center on Aug. 7, the BIG3 will head to Tampa, Fla., for the start of its playoffs on Aug. 14. The championship game takes place Aug. 21 in Atlanta. Ga., and an all-star game concludes the season on Sept. 4.
