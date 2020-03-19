Frisco ISD athletics adjusts to coronavirus outbreak

Life as we know it essentially came to a screeching halt last week with the postponements, suspensions and cancellations of sports leagues all across the country due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
This worldwide pandemic will already keep students in most school districts off campus well into April and, as of now, UIL-sanctioned sports have been put on hold until at least March 29. For private schools under the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools
landscape, that suspension is currently in effect until April 12.
Players, coaches and administrators find themselves in uncharted waters with this ongoing ordeal that realistically could keep student-athletes off of fields, courses and tracks for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
“You look up and see all of a sudden something is cancelled and consequently you look around and think you need to do the same thing,” said David Kuykendall, Frisco ISD athletic director. “The UIL has nothing to fall back on because this has never happened to them before either. They are still taking baby steps in hopes we can still get something in, and I have a feeling they will try and continue to push that date until we get to a point where they say we can’t do it. We very well could start looking like the pros and start cancelling some things.”
With the hope still in the minds of many coaches and administrators across the state that each of the spring sports seasons will indeed get played, Kuykendall instructed FISD coaches this week to send their players at-home workouts of their choosing to remain active in the meantime.
Coaches are not allowed to any in-person interaction with their athletes during this time to avoid any possible spread of the virus, and communication via phone call, text and social media is vital.
“If something like this happened 10-15 years ago, this would be an even bigger deal and would be devastating because we wouldn’t be able to communicate with each other,” Kuykendall said.
At the time of last week’s announcement, seven different high school sports seasons had yet to complete their respective seasons – boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, golf, softball, tennis and track and field.
In fact, boys basketball had tipped off the state tournament in San Antonio only for it to be postponed during the semifinal round. The Liberty girls basketball team brought home its first-ever state title just five days before the entire high school sports calendar took a state-wide pause.
“Who would have thought that the week before when Liberty won state that we weren’t going to see the rest go through fruition?” Kuykendall said. “Luckily, we were able to get those games in and then by midweek the following week things moved just so fast.”
That puts countless FISD athletes in jeopardy of either losing out on a chance to compete in the postseason or even begin their season, in general. Another concern is that of the seniors competing in their final-ever high school campaigns and not being able to close their careers out with a chance at a potential district or state title.
“It’s still a little too early to jump ship and think about all of this, but you have to think kids like Colleen Stegmann over at Reedy have to be excited about the spring with the chance of going to state again,” Kuykendall said. “Then you look at our soccer teams where almost every year we have at least one of the teams make it down to Georgetown. I think we’re going to have a really good golf group, and then you can’t throw us out of the mix in baseball and softball. As devastating as it is to some of those teams in college, our kids are upset also that they can’t get out there and fight for that right now.”
