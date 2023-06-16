On the heels of leading Frisco Reedy to its first-ever appearance at the Class 5A state tournament, alum Ryan Alexander has been picked to compete among some of the top high school baseball players in the state.
Alexander is one of several area athletes chosen to participate in the annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star games, which take place Saturday-Sunday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond.
The 2A-4A all-star game is set for noon Saturday, with the 5A-6A showcase on tap for 6 p.m. Sunday.
Alexander won't be alone in representing the North team. Fellow Frisco ISD standout Bennett Fryman was an at-large selection after leading Lone Star to a District 9-5A championship. Fryman was a unanimous pick as the league's MVP.
The North outfield, meanwhile, is chalked in local standouts. All-star picks include Plano East's Dasan Harris, Marcus' Caden Sorrell and Lovejoy's Aidan Smith.
Harris hit .422 with 19 hits across 14 district ballgames atop the Panthers' batting order, while Sorrell landed 6-6A offensive player of the year honors after hitting .347 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs on the year. Smith earned MVP honors in 13-5A following a senior season that produced 57 hits, 26 RBIs, 41 runs scored and a .491 batting average.
In Saturday's 2A-4A all-star game, Celina alum Noah Bentley will represent the state-ranked Bobcats. Named 11-4A MVP, Bentley hit .321 this year with 36 hits, 32 RBIs, 31 runs, 30 walks drawn and 26 stolen bases to go along with a 2.76 ERA on the mound with 81 strikeouts.
