Ryan Alexander

Frisco Reedy's Ryan Alexander, left, is congratulated by teammate Grant Dovidas after scoring a run during Saturday's regional semifinal series against Longview.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

On the heels of leading Frisco Reedy to its first-ever appearance at the Class 5A state tournament, alum Ryan Alexander has been picked to compete among some of the top high school baseball players in the state.

Alexander is one of several area athletes chosen to participate in the annual Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association all-star games, which take place Saturday-Sunday at Round Rock's Dell Diamond.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments