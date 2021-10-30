Heading into Week 10, there was plenty on the line for several Frisco ISD teams, whether it be in races for district championships or playoff berths.
It was once again an exciting slate of games, featuring teams such as Lone Star, Wakeland and Reedy taking care of business, Frisco pulling out an overtime thriller and Keldric Luster and Liberty turning in one of the best performances of the season.
Here is a look:
Liberty 49, Denison 44
In the game of the night, and a candidate for game of the season, the Redhawks (6-1 in 7-5A Division II) rallied from a huge deficit to claim a 49-44 victory over the Yellow Jackets (4-3, 6-3) on Friday at Toyota Stadium.
Behind a monster game from quarterback Keldric Luster, Liberty not only assured itself of not dropping to the fourth seed, but also kept its district title hopes alive.
It was Denison that made an early statement, outscoring the Redhawks 21-0 in the second quarter to turn an early deficit into a double-digit lead, but they had no answer for Luster and Liberty in the second half.
While the game featured 93 points, it took a while to get going, as the Yellow Jackets got a 24-yard field goal from Ryder Pool more than halfway through the first quarter to take a 3-0 lead.
The Redhawks needed less than a minute to answer, with Luster finding Jack Bryan on a 51-yard scoring strike to take a 7-3 lead and the shootout was on.
Liberty padded its advantage when Lawson Towne caught a 15-yard scoring pass from Luster, but the second quarter belonged to Denison.
Jadarian Price had touchdown runs of 8 and 59 yards and Jack Aleman scored from eight yards out to take a 10-point halftime lead and when Caleb Heavner threw a 24-yard scoring strike to Dylan Dehomey, the advantage swelled to 31-14.
Liberty broke its drought when Luster threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Sam Wenaas, but the momentum was short-lived, with Price breaking free on a 70-yard scoring run to push the Denison lead back to 38-20.
The game took a dramatic shift from there.
Luster scored on a 10-yard run and then hit Preston Urbine on a 21-yard touchdown pass to close to within 38-34 at the end of three quarters.
The momentum carried over into the fourth, with Luster hooking up with Jack Bryan on a 48-yard touchdown pass and then going back to Bryan on a 83-yard bomb and the Redhawks had a 49-38 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Denison would not go quietly, as Dehomey had a 18-yard-score to make it a one-score lead, but Liberty would hold on from there to keep a magical ride going.
Lone Star 49, The Colony 6
The Rangers (7-0 in 5-5A Division I, 8-1 overall) spotted the Cougars (4-3, 4-5) an early lead and then simply took over, as they rolled to a 49-6 victory on Friday at Tommy Briggs Stadium.
After The Colony tallied the first points with a 38-yard field goal from Edwin Lopez, Lone Star took control.
Garret Rangel threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Evan Stein and 8 yards to Devin Turner and Ashton Jeanty scored on a 3-yard run to stake them to a 21-3 halftime lead.
Jeanty was just getting warmed up, as he found the end zone on runs of 3 and 36 yards in the third quarter.
Rangel went back to Stein for a 13-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to extend the lead to 42-3.
Lopez booted his second field goal for The Colony, this one from 38 yards out, with Javon Hubbard providing the final margin for Lone Star with a 38-yard run.
Reedy 41, Centennial 7
The Lions (4-3 in 5-5A Division I, 4-5 overall) knew they needed a victory on Friday to ensure they had a shot at the playoffs next week and they got just that with a solid 41-7 win against the Titans (0-7 , 0-9) at the Ford Center.
Reedy struck first when A.J. Padgett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Jayroe to take a 7-0 lead, but Centennial had an immediate response, with Brett Esckilden hauling in a 64-yard scoring strike from Tyler Rich to tie it at 7-7.
That as all the Lions defense would allow and the offense still had plenty more in it.
Padgett scrambled in from nine yards out and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Eric Barr and Jackson Runyan kicked a 34-yard field goal to give them a 24-7 halftime lead.
The Reedy defense delivered another big play when Jackson Albrecht returned an interception 22 yards to the end zone and it was methodical from there, as Padgett threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Smith and Runyan split the uprights from 22 yards out to push the advantage to 41-7 and that is the way it would end.
Frisco 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28 (OT)
A week after coming up short in its showdown against Lovejoy, Frisco had some lingering effects in its return to action on Thursday against a Prosper Rock Hill team still fighting for a shot at the playoffs.
It was in no way easy, but the Raccoons made the plays they needed to at the end to prevail in a 35-28 overtime victory at Toyota Stadium.
Frisco improves to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in 7-5A Division II, while the Blue Hawks fell to 4-5 and 3-4 as they saw their postseason hopes come to an end.
After a back-and-forth 48 minutes, the game went to overtime with the teams deadlocked at 28-28.
The Raccoons drew first blood in overtime when Brandon Miyazono threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Yasilli to take a 35-28 lead.
Rock Hill threatened to extend the game, quickly moving inside the Frisco 10, but they put the ball on the turf and the Raccoons recovered to preserve the victory.
The Blue Hawks had sent a message from the start that it was going to be a battle, forcing a punt and then driving the length of the field, with Brenner Cox finding Luke Knight on a 29-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead.
Frisco had an immediate response, as Drew Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown to tie it up, but Rock Hill surged back ahead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cox to Matt Wagner.
The team continued to trade scores, as Dylan Hardin’s 9-yard touchdown run tied it up at halftime, only to have the Blue Hawks put together another long drive, with Ryan Threat catching a 21-yard scoring pass from Cox to take a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter.
It appeared as if Frisco took control later in the third, as Hardin found the end zone on a 3-yard run and Miyazono broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run to take its first lead at 28-21.
But Rock Hill was not ready to go away, and it mounted a comeback of its own, with Cox’s 3-yard touchdown run tying it for the fourth time of the night at 28-28.
It would remain that way until overtime when Frisco finally had the last word to secure the victory.
Wakeland 56, Denton 0
The Wolverines were a heavy favorite entering Friday’s contest against Denton and it played out that way on the field, as they rolled to a 56-0 rout at David Kuykendall Stadium.
Wakeland (6-2 in 5-5A Division I, 7-2 overall) was an efficient offensive machine, scoring on its first eight possessions through the first three quarters.
The Wolverines took to the air early, with Brennan Myer throwing touchdown passes of 7 yards to Dylan Sneed and 15-yard to Tripp Riordan to take a quick 14-0 lead.
Wakeland turned to the ground game at the start of the second, with Jared White finding the end zone on a 19-yard run and Noah Mangham breaking free for a 65-yard touchdown to push it to 28-0.
Myer continued to spread the ball around, finding Cody Johnson on a 18-yard scoring strike and White added a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 42-0 at halftime.
The offense was not quite done, with Anthony Mustaca scoring from two yards out and Cooper Snyder adding a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the defense did the rest, holding Denton to less than 200 total yards to complete the shutout effort.
Lake Dallas 48, Memorial 38
The Falcons (2-6 in 7-5A Division II, 4-6 overall) were already out of the playoff race and have a bye next week, but they closed their season on a high note at the expense of the Warriors (2-5, 4-5) with a 48-38 victory on Friday at Falcon Stadium.
Much of the night saw the teams trading punches.
Memorial struck first on a field goal by Ian Villarreal with Lake Dallas countering on a short touchdown run by Brendan Sorsby, who had a huge night, to take a 7-3 lead.
The Warriors got a 18-yard touchdown run from Brandon Tullis and a 11-yard scoring pass from Braeden Mussett to Jaxson Davis, with the Falcons answering both those scores with Sorsby throwing a 8-yard touchdown to Evan Weinburg and Preston Gregg booting a 46-yard field goal to tie it at 17-17.
Lake Dallas took the lead on a touchdown run from Sorsby late in the first half, but Memorial again had an answer, with R.J. Demadet taking back the second-half kickoff 100 yards to knot it up at 24-24.
The trading continued early in the third, with Javaan Evans hauling in a 17-yard scoring pass from Sorsby only to be countered by a 15-yard run by Brown that left the score at 31-31.
With both teams looking to establish an advantage, it was the Falcons that were able to do so, with Sorsby scoring on the ground, and then after getting the ball back, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Evans to make it a two-score game at 45-31.
Memorial tried to make it interesting, closing the gap with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Mussett to Ferron Cotton, but the Falcons restored the cushion on a field goal by Gregg that made it 48-38 and that would do it for the scoring.
Denton Ryan 41, Independence 7
The Knights (2-5 in 5-5A Division I, 3-6 overall) hung around in the early going, but the Raiders (7-0, 8-1) were just too much as they claimed a 41-7 victory at the C.H. Collins Complex on Friday.
Denton Ryan got on the board first on a short touchdown run from Kalib Hicks and Khalon Davis then hit MarQuice Hill on a 11-yard scoring strike to take a 13-0 lead.
But Independence was still right there and when Reggie Bush scored on a 3-yard run late in the first half, it was a one-score game at 13-7.
That would not last long, as Chance Rucker returned the ensuing kickoff 77 yards to paydirt to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.
Denton Ryan would pull away from there.
The defense got into the act when Garyreon Robinson picked off a pass and returned it 23 yards for a score.
Hicks added a big play with a 80-yard touchdown run and Kyler Spencer tacked on a 1-yard scoring run to make it 41-7 and that is the way it would end, as the Raider defense slammed the door from there.
Lovejoy 55, Lebanon Trail 7
While Frisco showed some signs of a hangover from last week’s showdown, that was not the case for Lovejoy (9-0, 7-0 in 7-5A Division II), who remained undefeated with a 55-7 victory over Lebanon Trail (1-8, 0-7) on Thursday at the Ford Center.
The Leopards scored in the opening minute of the game as they erupted for 34 points in the first quarter.
Kyle Parker got Lovejoy going with touchdown runs of 4 and 15 yards to take a quick 14-0 lead.
The Leopards then took the air, as Brayden Hagle threw scoring strikes of 18 yards to Omari Murdock and 56 yard to Colston Adamson and Jaxson Lavender caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Alexander Franklin to make it 34-0.
Lovejoy tapped the brakes from there, but was not done scoring, as Noah Naidoo had a 24-yard touchdown run and Franklin and Murdock connected on a 17-yard score to push it to 48-0 at halftime.
The Leopards found the end zone one more time in the second half on a short touchdown run by Grant Collyer, with the Trail Blazers avoiding the shutout when Matthew Robison threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Parker Mawhee.
