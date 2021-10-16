Lone Star 33, Wakeland 3
The Rangers (6-1) remained undefeated in 5-5A Division I, improving to 5-0 and moving into a tie for first place with idle Denton Ryan with a 33-3 victory over Wakeland (5-2, 4-2) on Friday.
The Lone Star offense was opportunistic in scoring in every quarter, while the defense put the clamps on the Wolverines.
Ashton Jeanty got the Rangers on the scoreboard in the opening quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run and in the second, Garret Rangel found Devin Turner for a 13-yard scoring strike to make it 13-0 at halftime.
Jeanty’s 4-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter made it a three-score game.
Wakeland snapped the shutout bid with a 32-yard field goal by Josh Brady, but that would be all Lone Star would allow.
Jeanty added some insurance for the Rangers down the stretch, scoring on runs of 14 and 29 yards to make it 33-3 and that is how it would end.
Independence 44, Centennial 24
The Knights used a big second quarter to propel them to a 44-24 victory over the Titans on Friday.
Independence keeps its playoff hopes alive, improving to 2-3 in 5-5A Division I and 3-4 overall, while Centennial falls to 0-5 and 0-7.
The Titans actually drew first blood with a field goal from David Ni, but the Knights did not need long to respond, as Ude Enyeribe broke free for a 83-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead.
Centennial came right back, with Tyler Rich throwing a 27-yard touchdown pass to Brett Esckilden and Reggie Bush kicked a 28-yard field goal for Independence to tie it at 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The second frame belonged to the Knights.
Jake Simpson hauled in a 21-yard scoring strike from Matteo Quattrin and then with the Titans threatening to answer, the defense provided the big play, as Cade Foster intercepted a pass and took it back 80 yards to the house to make it 24-10.
Just before halftime, Quattrin hooked up with Bush on a 36-yard score to push the advantage to three scores.
Centennial tried to hang around in the second half, but Independence matched them each time to keep them at arm’s length.
Harry Stewart scored on a 4-yard run for the Titans, but Bush’s 2-yard touchdown early in the fourth pushed it back to 38-17.
Centennial then got a 41-yard scoring strike from Rich to Kyle McFarland, with Bush answering with the dagger, as his 37-yard touchdown run made it 44-24 and that is how it would end.
Reedy 63, Denton 0
Reedy entered Thursday as the favorite in its 5-5A Division I tilt with Denton and it played out that way on the field, as the Lions cruised to a 63-0 rout at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Reedy improves to 3-4 overall, but more importantly, 3-2 in district play.
The Lions struck first on the ground, with Devin Hardy and Aaron Daniels finding the end zone on runs of 5 and 9 yards and A.J. Padgett threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Farragut to take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
The night did not get much better for the Broncos, as Daniels tacked on a 1-yard scoring plunge to make it 28-0 at halftime and Padgett threw touchdown passes to A.J. Jayroe and Erik Barr and Jackson Albrecht had a 26-yard interception return for a score as the lead swelled to 49-0.
Padgett would find Jake Wolff for one more passing score and Caleb Deal tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run to provide the final 63-0 margin.
Princeton 42, Lebanon Trail 35
The Trail Blazers fell into an early hole and that first quarter proved to be the difference as Princeton claimed a 42-35 victory on Thursday at Kuykendall Stadium.
The Tigers (4-4, 2-4 in 7-5A Division II) jumped on Lebanon Trail (1-6, 0-5) early with a pair of big plays, as Isaiah Sadler threw touchdown passes of 81 and 69 yards to Elijah Penny to take a 13-0 lead just six minutes into the game.
The Trail Blazers began to settle down from there, getting on the scoreboard on a 5-yard touchdown run by Trenton Ford.
But Princeton’s first-half onslaught was not finished, as Sadler found Gavin Chump for a 62-yard scoring strike and Junior Ombati broke free on a 63-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.
Lebanon Trail cut into the deficit when Timothy Madison caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Robison to draw to within 28-14 at halftime.
Things got real interesting in the second half, as Ford scored from a yard out midway through the third quarter and added a 16-yard touchdown run early in the fourth to tie it at 28-28.
But Princeton rediscovered its offense just in time, as Ombati broke the tie with a 37-yard scoring run and his 6-yard touchdown pushed it to 42-28.
Ford would make it a one-score game with his fourth touchdown of the night, this one from two yards out, but that is the way it would end.
