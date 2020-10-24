Frisco Liberty has been one of the hottest offenses in the area, and the Redhawks showed again Friday night that they are a forced to be reckoned with.
Fresh off a seven-touchdown performance against Frisco Memorial, sophomore quarterback Keldric Luster added to his gaudy totals with 305 yards and four touchdown passes on 9-of-13 through the air as the Redhawks built a 35-7 halftime lead before cruising to a 63-21 win over Lake Dallas.
Luster’s four touchdown passes went for an average of 63.5 yards, spoiling the Falcons’ homecoming festivities.
Junior wide receiver Evan Stewart, who holds 31 Division 1 offers, caught only four passes, but three of those went for touchdowns. He led all receivers with 203 yards. Stewart had an average of 50.75 yards per catch.
Connor Hulstein had two catches for 72 yards with one score.
Will Ashmore led Liberty in rushing with 123 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns. Jonathan Bone touched the ball five times for 53 yards and two scores.
Liberty (4-1, 2-0 District 7-5A-Div. 2) scored the game’s first six touchdowns and held Lake Dallas (1-4, 0-3) to 116 yards in the first half.
Nick Teta had a 47-yard fumble return for a touchdown on a strip sack and a 14-0 Liberty lead.
Aundre Minnifield was brilliant in defeat for the Falcons, rushing 14 times for a game-high 141 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which came on a 59-yard run in the fourth quarter. His first score came on a 15-yard run.
Senior quarterback Trevor Moon, who didn’t play in the second half of Lake Dallas’ game last week against Lebanon Trail for precautionary reasons, hooked up with Evan Weinberg on an 11-yard touchdown pass.
Lake Dallas will look to snap its four-game losing streak next week at Princeton. The Panthers didn’t play Friday after their game was cancelled due to concerns over a positive COVID-19 case. Falcons head coach Michael Young said earlier this week that the game scheduled between those two teams is still planned on being played.
Liberty’s electric offense will face their stiffest test of the season next week when they play the state’s fifth-ranked team Frisco, (4-0) who has allowed just 32 points through four games. The Raccoons defeated Lebanon Trail 45-15 on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.