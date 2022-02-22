McKINNEY -- There's just something about the Frisco Liberty girls basketball team come playoff time.
Time and time again, the Lady Redhawks have shown the ability to raise their game under the do-or-die backdrop of the postseason, evidenced by three consecutive runs to the Class 5A state tournament -- including a championship win in 2020.
Liberty has weathered its share of high-stakes hoops along the way, and that big-game experience shined through once again Tuesday behind a momentous second half that sparked a 59-36 victory over McKinney North in the regional quarterfinals.
The Lady Redhawks, ranked No. 4 in 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, handed the Lady Bulldogs, tabbed No. 2, just their second loss of the season and booked a trip to the regional semifinals for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
"There's so much experience on this team. They've been through so many big games together," said Ross Reedy, Liberty head coach. "I can count on my fingers and toes all the big games that players like Ashley Anderson, Kamen Wong and Jazzy Owens-Barnett have been in.
"I think through all that, these kids have a next-play mentality. Don't let the game get away from you and just stay in the moment. That's what they do so well and that experience mixes with what we do on the court, and that's be counter-punchers."
FINAL: Frisco Liberty 59, McKinney North 36A back-and-forth start gives way to a monster 2nd half by @RedhawkBall, who outscore North 34-15 over the final 2 quarters to book a return to the regional semifinals. Just a different level for this program come playoff time. pic.twitter.com/XtULabUBNO— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 23, 2022
North knows that all too well. The Lady Bulldogs had last year's playoff run cut short in the bi-district round by Liberty 29-27 and both losses during this season's historic 33-2 campaign came at the hands of those same Lady Redhawks. Tuesday's setback snapped a 28-game win streak for North.
"They're just well-coached. Once you're out of sync and if you don't recover quickly, he knows how to get those kids to keep pounding at you one possession at a time," said Veronica Reed-Hamilton, North head coach.
That proved to be the case during Tuesday's second half, where Liberty outscored North 34-15 after leading just 25-21 at halftime. Despite some choppy moments on defense earlier in the night, the Lady Redhawks settled in to limit the Lady Bulldogs to just three made field goals total between the second and third quarters.
It was the only time all season that North had been held under 40 points, unable to conjure the kind of versatility that fueled the team's once-beaten regular season. The Lady Redhawks bottled up the Lady Bulldogs' perimeter shooting, surrendering just one make from long range. Liberty was just as effective keeping North out of transition and walling off any easy looks out of the post.
And as the Lady Bulldogs' scoring punch fizzled, Liberty dialed up its efficiency with quarters of 20, 18 and 16 points in the second half. Owens-Barnett, held scoreless in the first half, ignited the third-quarter barrage with nine points of her 11 points during a frame where all five starters scored. Midway through the quarter, he navigated around a screen and sank a pull-up jumper for a 33-22 lead that never again crept into single digits.
"A lot of times, people think being the best player means you've got to be the best scorer," Reedy said. "You've got to be the best decision maker, and Jazzy was out there drawing charges and rebounding well, and then once the scoring came to her, she was ready to go. That's the maturity of a player so dynamic and understanding how many different ways she can impact the game."
It was a welcome resurgence for Reedy, whose Lady Redhawks needed a moment to find their footing amid a strong start by the Lady Bulldogs. North's press hassled Liberty into six first-quarter turnovers and sophomore Ciara Harris and senior Jayden Smallwood staked the Lady Bulldogs to an 11-5 lead through one frame.
Both teams had success getting to the free throw line early on, and that was a harbinger of things to come. A choppy, physical start put North and Liberty in the double bonus just a couple minutes into the second quarter, as the two state-ranked powers combined to attempt 34 total free throws in the first half. The foul trouble piled up in the wrong parts of the Lady Bulldogs' rotation, including star sophomores Harris and Kaelyn Hamilton.
"It affected our rhythm and our matchups, and we know that's important for us," Reed-Hamilton said. "We have a really young bench and when we have to really get into that bench, it becomes a lot harder for us."
Liberty takes a timeout less than 3 minutes in following this and1 by McKinney North's Ciara Harris. Free throw pending, North leads Liberty 7-2 with 5:10 left in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/7uekwWfwkH— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) February 23, 2022
North led by as many as seven points in the first half as the Lady Redhawks steadily chipped away. Sophomore Keyera Roseby came off the bench to lead all scorers with 18 points, including nine in the second quarter to help Liberty right the ship.
Harris, meanwhile, led North with 16 points followed by 10 points from Smallwood. Hamilton, who averaged 22 points in her prior two meetings with Liberty, was limited to just a single made free throw on Tuesday.
"I want them to take that pain from this and bottle it up and put it to work for betting their game," Reed-Hamilton said. "I want to come back next year and not want to feel this again. I know people don't understand what we're losing with some of these seniors, but we do, and I really felt like this was a perfect opportunity for us to make some noise."
As the Lady Bulldogs look to regroup during the offseason, Liberty heads to the regional semifinals for the seventh consecutive year. The Lady Redhawks will square off against Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
