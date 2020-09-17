As the oldest program in FISD, Frisco has built a rich volleyball history.
From 1986-2016, the Raccoons made 22 playoff appearances.
That included streaks of 13 in a row from 1986-1998, and most recently, six straight berths from 2011-2016.
However, as 9-5A has grown to 10 FISD teams, the quality and depth have followed exponentially, making the road to the playoffs a difficult one to navigate.
Frisco has felt the brunt of that competition, having been on the outside looking in for the last three seasons, but they are hoping to get back to where they feel like they belong in 2020.
Last season, the Raccoons actually had a winning overall record at 19-17. They posted a 7-11 mark in district, but felt like it could have been better, as two of those setbacks went five games and two more went to four.
Though Frisco lost some key pieces, it does return a solid nucleus.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Guinn was the team’s lone first-team all-district selection last season. Guinn ranked among the team leaders with 2.4 kills per set to go along with 62 blocks.
Senior Nike Van Zandt earned second-team honors as one of the most versatile players in the district. Van Zandt tallied 2.5 kills and 2.9 digs per game to go along with 45 aces and 25 blocks.
Junior middle blocker Ella Belknap was a force at the net with a team-high 97 blocks and also registered 26 aces and 1.7 kills per game.
Senior liberto/outside hitter Ava Jafari will also be counted particularly in the back, where she recorded a team-best 5.0 digs per set.
Junior Rachel Ross dished out 2.7 assists per game in limited action and could be called upon after the loss of the team’s two leading setters and keep an eye on freshman middle blocker Addison Sohosky, who could be poised to make an immediate impact.
“I think our strengths are going to be our offense, we have several strong hitters that can put the ball down,” head coach Janie Litchford said. “Our primary focus is going to be working on our defense and being able to execute properly.”
Litchford felt her team did a good job handling the delayed start to the season due to the COVID-1 pandemic, both in staying safe and at the same time preparing for the season.
They showed that on Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-13, 26-24 victory over The Colony in the season opener.
But with no tournament season this year, the Raccoons are going to have to round into form quickly, as the 9-5A opener looms on Tuesday against Lebanon Trail, last year’s district runner-up.
“My expectation this season is to make a good run through district and hopefully be in the top four at the end of district play if everyone stays healthy and there are no major injuries,” Litchford said.
