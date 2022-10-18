The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently unveiled their preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season and there are a number of local teams who will enter the year with high expectations.
That includes a Frisco Memorial girls team that enjoyed a historic 2021-22 campaign behind a Class 5A state runner-up finish in just its fifth year as a varsity program. The Lady Warriors came within a hairline of hoisting the title in a 45-40 double-overtime loss to Cedar Park, and those two programs will fittingly start the season ranked atop their classification with Memorial garnering the state's No. 2 rank in 5A.
Getting back to state will present plenty of challenges for the Lady Warriors, who will share a region with No. 3 McKinney North, No. 7 Frisco Liberty and No. 13 Frisco Lone Star, among others. Memorial and Liberty, who previously met in last season's Region II-5A final, are assured at least two meetings this year as part of District 10-5A. Rival Lone Star, meanwhile, will compete one league over in 9-5A.
The Lake Dallas girls, who submitted the deepest playoff run in program history last season with a trip to the regional finals, are tabbed at No. 15 in 5A.
The Memorial girls aren't the only basketball program within their high school hopeful to make a deep run this season, as the Warriors check in at No. 8 in the 5A boys rankings following a successful 2021-22 campaign of their own. The Memorial boys advanced to the regional finals last season before being edged in overtime by Kimball, 80-67.
Along the way, the Warriors got the better of Lovejoy in the regional quarterfinals. Those same Leopards, who advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, will enter the year ranked No. 18 in 5A.
Just a few miles west, Allen opens the season sporting the No. 3 ranking in 6A. The Eagles return the majority of their starting lineup from last season's area-round qualifier, taking then-top-ranked Richardson to the wire in a 65-61 ballgame.
On the girls side, Coppell was one of the area's breakout stories from the 2021-22 season, posting a 37-2 record and advancing to the regional quarterfinals. After setting up a single-season program record in wins and capturing a share of the 6-6A title, the Cowgirls look to build off that this season as the state's No. 12-ranked team in 6A.
Coppell split the district championship with Plano East, which made a three-round playoff run of its own. The Lady Panthers are tabbed No. 20 in 6A to start the season.
In East Dallas County, the Mesquite Horn and Sunnyvale girls both cracked the preseason state rankings in 6A and 4A, respectively. The Lady Jaguars finished atop 10-6A last season and garnered the No. 18 spot in 6A, while the Lady Raiders, who won 13 games in a row prior to a regional quarterfinal appearance, are No, 8 in 4A.
In the private school ranks, there are several local teams with championship aspirations. The Prestonwood Christian boys enter the season tabbed No. 1 among TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A programs, one spot ahead of defending TAPPS 6A state champion John Paul II. McKinney Christian, fresh off its first-ever state championship, is slotted at No. 8 in TAPPS 4A.
On the girls side, Dallas Christian and John Paul both captured state titles last season and should be back in the mix this year. The Lady Chargers hold the top spot in the TAPPS 4A preseason rankings, while the Lady Cardinals check in at No. 3 in 6A. Rival Prestonwood is just a few spots below at No. 7 among TAPPS 6A programs.
