Frisco Memorial girls state final vs Cedar Park54.JPG

The Frisco Memorial girls basketball team advanced to the Class 5A state championship game last season.

 Rick Rogers / Staff Photo

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches recently unveiled their preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season and there are a number of local teams who will enter the year with high expectations.

That includes a Frisco Memorial girls team that enjoyed a historic 2021-22 campaign behind a Class 5A state runner-up finish in just its fifth year as a varsity program. The Lady Warriors came within a hairline of hoisting the title in a 45-40 double-overtime loss to Cedar Park, and those two programs will fittingly start the season ranked atop their classification with Memorial garnering the state's No. 2 rank in 5A.

