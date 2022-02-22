McKINNEY — With the chance to secure his team's first-ever playoff win in school history, Frisco Memorial senior Avery Jackson found himself at free-throw line for two shots with his Warriors hanging on to a 65-60 lead and 11 seconds left on the clock.
The Colony needed the pressure of the situation to get to Jackson if it wanted to complete its come-from-behind upset of the top-seed Warriors. Memorial needed Jackson to come up clutch to make history.
Get the black Sharpie pen out, because it's official — Memorial inked its first-ever playoff win after Jackson calmly sank both free throws to seal the Warriors' 67-60 bi-district playoff victory over the Cougars Tuesday night at McKinney Boyd High School.
"I am very proud of the group, and proud of Avery for knocking down those free throws," said Memorial head coach Quinton Gibson. "We have a lot of work to do. I thought we came out a little nervous and came out a little timid and didn't execute very well on defense. I am proud of the guys for finishing and we have done that all year. You don't win 30 games — and win 18 games in our district which I think it one of the toughest in the state — and not be a resilient group to get it done at the end of the game.
"At this time, it is survive and advance. In the big picture, we have to do better. We have to get off to a better start, and get stops and execute on the offensive end. So, there is a lot of work to do."
Jackson — one of four players in double figures for Memorial with 16 points in the game — ended up hitting all six of his free-throw attempts in the final minute, as The Colony was forced to foul if it wanted any chance to erase what was at the time a 58-49 deficit. Memorial sank 9 of its 13 free throws down the stretch to fend off a valiant comeback try by The Colony, which ended up outscoring 21-14 in the fourth quarter behind the red-hot shooting of senior guard Shenard Aiken and senior Jahyden Davis, who combined for 13 points in the run.
Memorial (31-3), after securing its first-ever district championship with an undefeated 18-0 mark, advances to the area round in the Class 5A-Region II bracket to face the winner of the Lancaster-Newman Smith game, which was also played Tuesday night.
After the win, the Memorial players and coaches gathered under one of the baskets to allow their parents and fans to record the team's playoff achievement for their scrapbooks and social media memories. Gibson said he will let his players, coaches and fans enjoy the moment — for now, and then it's back to work.
"I am proud of the guys for getting the first playoff win in school history, and I am proud of them that we got that monkey off our back," Gibson added. "Now, let's continue to get better every day."
After neither team set a dominant tone in the first half, it was Memorial — led by 6-foot-5 junior Drew Steffe — that took control in the third quarter. Steffe went on a run of his own, scoring all 12 points in a Memorial 12-4 surge that put either team up by double-digits, 46-35, for the first time in the game toward the end of the third quarter. Steffe finished with a team-, and game-high 19 points. The Warriors capped the third quarter with a mini 5-0 run to take a 51-37 lead into the fourth.
But The Colony wouldn't exit the 2021-22 season without a fight, shrinking Memorial's lead to as little as 7 points three times before being forced into a position to foul and have free throws end up deciding the game.
Senior Grayson Ryan led all Cougar scorers with 17 points, one of three players for The Colony in double figures. Ryan was joined by Davis with 11 and Xavier McKinney with 10. Davis and Jaidyn Cotto finished with 9 points each, followed by Nick Sanders with 4.
Memorial only had five players contribute to the scoresheet. 6-foot-8 senior Mason Wujek added 15 points doing damage in the paint, while senior guard Isaiah Foster worked the point and finished with 11. Leon Horner added 6 points.
With his program's first-ever playoff win in the books after an undefeated district run, Gibson's Warriors have a new streak under way.
"You can't go 7-0 in the playoffs, which is our ultimate goal, without going 1-0 and we did that today," he said. "Now it is time to turn the page, go to the next level and get these guys to play a little better."
