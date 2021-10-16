Using the old school wing-T, ground-and-pound running offense, Frisco controlled the game from the onset and wore down visiting Denison on its way to a 28-14 victory at Kuykendall Stadium Friday night.
Brandon Miyazono, who filled in for starter Wyatt Carson after leaving the game with an injury early in the first quarter, tallied 208 yards of total offense and three touchdowns to lead the Raccoons.
With the win, the Raccoons stay atop of District 7-5A Division II and remained undefeated with a 7-0 record, including 5-0 in district play.
“Denison is well-coached team and plays extremely hard,” said Frisco head coach Jeff Harbert, now in his third year at the helm. “We had a strategy and stuck to it.”
The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 4-1) were led by Notre Dame commit Jadarian Price, who rushed for 170 yards on 19 carries. But it was quarterback Caleb Heavner who kept the visitors in the game with 180 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s impossible to prepare for a running back like Price,” Harbert said. “You have to fill the gaps and limit his space, which I feel we did a pretty good job of tonight.
Frisco, who leads the area in rushing and is third in scoring, amassed 305 yards of total offense while throwing the ball just 10 times.
“It’s an unconventional offense in this day and age,” Harbert said. “But we spin it a different way and can throw the ball when needed.”
Ahead 16-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Miyazono raced for a 43-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper to essentially put the game away for Frisco. His 32-yard scamper on Frisco’s next possession made it 28-7 to ice the game for the home team.
“Our defense was excellent tonight,” Harbert said. “It was a task to control Price. He got his yards, but for the most part we contained their ground game.”
The Raccoons are 11th in the area in total defense, and rank in the top 10 in total offense.
With Miyazono leading the way on offense, Frisco got 72 rushing yards and a touchdown from Bradford Martin, while Dylan Hardin found the end zone on a 29-yard catch to lead all Racoon pass-catchers.
The win kept Frisco unbeaten in advance of a high-profile rematch with Lovejoy, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Leopard Stadium. The Leopards, also unbeaten on the year and ranked No. 3 in Class 5A Division II, got the better of last year’s meeting between the two in a 38-28 decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.