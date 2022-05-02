Frisco Roughriders to spotlight region’s Negro League baseball history, playing three games as Dallas Black Giants

A part of Victor Rojas’ past helped lead to a special tribute this year by the Frisco Roughriders.
The Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate has plans to honor the Dallas Black Giants, a Negro League team that played from about 1908 to 1949 in the metroplex, this season.
Rojas, the Roughriders’ president and general manager, grew up around the game of baseball because his dad, Cookie, was a longtime Major League Baseball shortstop most remembered for his time with the Kansas City Royals.
Last summer, in his first year with the team after 11 seasons being the play-by-play voice for the Los Angeles Angels, he brainstormed an idea for a "throwback" series.
Naturally, his upbringing in the Kansas City area came to mind.
“I grew up in Kansas City and I'm a big fan of the Negro League Baseball Museum,” Rojas said. “And I've gotten to know Bob Kendrick very well over the last couple of years. I was kind of doing some research and I wanted to do something that was representative of the community. There wasn’t a whole lot from the Negro Leagues but there was a barnstorming team and although not officially part of the Negro Leagues, it represented the Negro League and I believe there was a Fort Worth team as well. So we figured, well let's take a small little bite, let's embrace the Dallas Black Giants first and foremost and we kind of put our efforts into that.”
The Dallas Black Giants will make their return to the diamond on Father’s Day, June 19 – Rojas noting picking that day because of Juneteenth.
Rojas had plenty of conversations with Kendrick, the president of the museum in Kansas City and essentially the voice of the Negro League. He will be at the game throwing out the first pitch for the first time the Roughriders turn into the Black Giants.
Kendrick was a close friend with the late Buck O’Neil, who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer. O’Neil became a face and voice of the Negro League through his role on Ken Burns’ baseball documentary in 1994. A former coach of the Kansas City Monarchs Negro League Baseball team and later the Chicago Cubs, he often told stories of baseball greats like Satchel Paige, Cool Papa Bell, Jackie Robinson, Willie Mays and Ernie Banks.
Telling the story of the Dallas Black Giants
Now, Kendrick has taken up the role of making sure the part of baseball history isn’t forgotten. He played a part in helping Frisco tell the story of African-American baseball in DFW.
“You know it is sad to say there isn’t a lot of history on the Dallas Black Giants, but they were, I guess you could kind of coin them as both a professional and semi-pro baseball team that was based there out of Dallas,” Kendrick said “They were a Black professional baseball team. You know, cause when you start talking about the Negro Leagues really were primarily East of the Mississippi (River) but there were a lot of great Black baseball teams, whether they were affiliated with the organized professional Negro League or not, that are still quite significant. I think really that's the primary case with the Dallas Black Giants and of course, most notably that is where Ernie Banks got his start (in 1949).
“Even when they were kinda categorized as a semi-pro, honestly, I'm not sure there was anything semi-pro about that team. They filled a highly-competitive team and they were beating Negro League teams. I think the thing for me is that what the Roughriders are doing is that they're shining a bright spotlight on the history of Black baseball there in that area. I'm gonna venture to guess that most folks are gonna be like they will have not heard about this and they would have not known about this history. And that's why that is so important to the Negro League Baseball Museum. For us it is about empowering all of these communities to dig into the Black baseball history and to embrace it and celebrate it. And that's what the Roughriders are doing.”
Rojas also had a conversation with Minor League Baseball about the idea. He learned MiLB had plans to honor the Negro League this year called "The Nine," a Black-community focused outreach platform to honor and celebrate Black baseball pioneers. The program is named for the uniform number worn by Jackie Robinson in his only minor league season in 1946. "The Nine" will recognize and honor pioneers and trailblazers in all 120 minor league cities and there will be commemorative games honoring the Black Giants in Frisco, the Austin Black Senators in Round Rock, the Bradenton Nine Devils in Bradenton, Florida, and Page Fence Giants in Lansing, Michigan.
“The minor leagues started this ‘The Nine’ program, which is a targeted effort to try and bring both Black and Brown fans back to the ballpark to make them feel welcomed in the ballpark,” Kendrick said. “That's an initiative that I absolutely applaud, but any of these kinds of celebrations are tremendously significant for us at the Negro League Baseball Museum. I'm looking forward to being (in Frisco) for that game (June 19) and being a part of the pageantry of that evening. It's gonna be really special for me. Like I said, we are just so excited for this kind of recognition of the Negro Leagues and the Negro League Baseball Museum. Man, you know, we can't get enough of it, you know? And I'm super excited about this. I'm looking forward to being there in Frisco. I hope that other minor league clubs continue to embrace their Negro Leagues history because I can tell you now, there are very few places that doesn't have some level of Black baseball history. You sometimes just have to dig a little bit and that's what the Roughriders have done.”
Community outreach
The Roughriders will be the second Texas League team to honor a former Negro League team, following Tulsa wearing the T-Town Clowns uniforms last year. The Pensacola Seagulls and Milwaukee Bears were Negro League uniforms worn by other minor league team last year.
Tributes to the past have even trickled down to the college and high school ranks.
“So we've gotten into the community trying to share this history with everybody, not just our fan base, but all different types of communities and fan bases,” Rojas said. “Just kind of growing little things and like anything we do, I want to do it right. So I'd rather be smaller and more concentrated in making sure we do things correctly, and then we can grow it from there. And hopefully from a grassroots perspective, it catches on and starts to spread. If it's at the point next year or two years from now, we can add a Fort Worth team and we can really get a true snapshot of what our community was all about back in the day. Then, I think we will succeed a little bit.”
Frisco will wear the black-and-white striped jersey with a block ‘D’ hat also on Aug. 14 and Sept. 7.
The Roughriders plan on doing as much as they can to give the feel of yesteryear, which will include having a microphone on the field to announce the starting lineup.
Rojas has seen Major League Baseball teams wear jerseys to honor Negro League teams and mentioned the Royals’ "Dress to the Nine" event that is held the day when the Royals wear the Monarchs’ jersey. People dress up in suits and dresses, immolating the look of fans from the 1920s and 1930s.
“It's a little different when it's 100 degrees out here in the middle of the summer and asking people to do that as well,” Rojas said. “But I think if we can get to that point where it truly is a celebration, you've got a band outside and you're giving away straw fedoras or whatever the case may be.”
The Negro League tribute is something Rojas saw first-hand when he started his broadcasting career in Newark, New Jersey. Newark had a famed Negro League team and Rojas started doing research and in his second year the team wore Eagles jerseys to honor the Negro League team.
The stories behind the Negro League players and history is also one that resonated with Rojas on a personal level. His parents both immigrated from Cuba in the 1960s. His father started with the Reds’ organization and then made his big league debut with Philadelphia.
“My dad, he says it himself, he was fortunate in that he was a light-skinned Latino and he was able to go inside of a restaurant for lunch on a bus trip and his countrymen, his fellow countrymen, were unable to do so,” Rojas said. “Those stories for me are the ones that stick out. I just have a deeper appreciation of the game and everything that it entailed, including its dark past. The way I look at it is we're community stewards. You know, we're here obviously as a business, we're a for-profit business, of course, but when you've been here 20 years or going on 20 years next year, you have to do and you have to be more — more than just opening the doors and swiping credit cards. It's about how you connect with your fans and then with the community. I think that's something that has been missing here for a couple of years. If this is the beginning of our outreach that kind of grows over the next three to five years, then I think we're better off as an organization and as a community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.