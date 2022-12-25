The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the first five installments of the Top 10 Sports stories from the past year for The Mesquite News and The Rowlett Lakeshore Times.
10. Heritage softball makes history on the diamond
The Coyotes have slowly been building their softball program in recent years.
Heritage broke through and made the playoffs for the first time in 2018, and then in 2021, not only returned to the postseason, but won its first series.
This past spring, the Coyotes were looking to raise the bar and their eyes were set on the 9-5A championship.
Early on, it became clear that not only was Heritage the team to beat, but would they lose a district game.
The answer was no, they would not, as the Coyotes not only captured the first district championship in program history, they did so by running the slate and posting a perfect 18-0 record.
Heritage was not finished, as it opened the playoffs with a 4-1 win over Lovejoy and followed that up with a 18-0 rout of W.T. White.
Though the road came to an end in the following round after dropping a close 4-2 decision to state semifinalist Prosper Rock Hill, the Coyotes’ trip to the regional quarterfinals matched their deepest postseason run in program history.
Heritage head coach Tim O’Brien was voted as the district coach of the year and he had plenty of star power to work with.
Among the eight honorees were junior Jensin Hall, the 9-5A most valuable player, senior Elyse LeClair, the offensive player of the year, senior Nadya Quezada, the catcher of the year, as well as first-team sophomore Vyanna Quezada.
9. Lions football embarks on strong postseason run
Reedy has enjoyed some success on the gridiron during its short history, highlighted by a 13-1 season and a trip to the regional finals in 2018.
This season, the Lions were looking for history to repeat itself.
Reedy followed up a strong non-district campaign with an undefeated run to the 6-5A Division I championship.
The Lions had employed a balanced offense behind running back Dennis Moody, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, quarterback Caleb Deal and wide receivers Kaleb Smith and A.J. Jayroe.
The defense was equally impressive with the likes of Dixon Hudson, Khalil Smith and Devin Hardy.
After taking care of W.T. White in the bi-district round, the Lions squared off with Lancaster in a heavyweight match-up that saw Reedy pull out a 30-27 victory in overtime.
The regional quarterfinals were an equally tense affair, but it was Mansfield Timberview that was able to eke out a 28-26 victory, as they finished the season with a 12-1 mark.
8. Titans tennis becomes first FISD team to qualify for state tournament
FISD was dominant across the board during the team tennis season in the fall, and had nine teams qualify for the playoffs.
Reedy captured the 9-5A title, followed by Wakeland, Frisco and Lone Star, Centennial brought home the 10-5A championship, with Lebanon Trail, Independence and Heritage also moving on, and first-year Panther Creek also qualified in the 4A playoffs.
The 5A bi-district round pitted four FISD vs. FISD match-ups, with Wakeland, Lebanon Trail, Centennial and Reedy advancing.
That set up two more head-to-head clashes in the regional quarterfinals.
While Wakeland holding off Lebanon Trail for a 10-8 win was a competitive, exciting match, most eyes were on the other side of the bracket, where the two district champions locked horns.
This was also a tense, close affair, but it was the Titans who were able to claim a 12-5 victory to advance.
The FISD dominance continued in the semifinals, with Wakeland and Centennial moving on to battle for the school district’s first trip to the state tournament ever.
Fittingly, it came down to the wire, but it was the Titans who were able to win the points down the stretch to edge out a 10-9 victory and punch its ticket to the state tournament in College Station.
Centennial took on San Antonio Alamo Heights in the semifinals and claimed a 11-3 victory to reach the title round.
In the Texas Tennis Coaches Association’s final Class 5A state poll, FISD had seven teams ranked in the top 25, with Centennial checking in at No.2, followed by No. 6 Wakeland, No. 7 Reedy, No. 8 Lebanon Trail, No. 9 Independence, No. 13 Heritage and No. 16 Liberty, with those programs also sweeping the top seven spots in the TTCA Region II poll, as well.
7. FISD trio brings home gold medals from state track and field meet
Frisco ISD once again sent a large contingent of athletes to the state meet and a trio were able to claim gold medals.
Wakeland junior Hannah Pfiffner defended her state title in the high jump by clearing 6-00.00, which was six inches higher than the rest of the field.
After finishing second a year ago, Heritage junior Kirin Chacchia earned gold in the girls 300 hurdles, as her time of 42.54 held off runner-up Desirae Roberts of Fort Bend Marshall (42.73).
Last year, Liberty senior Chris Johnson helped the Redhawks capture the 5A boys team championship.
On Friday, Johnson captured an individual gold medal, as his mark of 24-04.50 in the long jump outdistanced the field, which included Princeton’s Gavin Champ and Memorial’s Ronald De Madet (23-06.00), who earned bronze.
6. Memorial boys basketball team makes charge to regional final
The Warriors had made history when they qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the 2020-2021 season.
Last year, they made another huge leap forward.
Memorial not only captured the first district championship in program history, it did so emphatically, sweeping the slate to finish with a perfect 18-0 record.
The Warriors made more history with their bi-district win over The Colony, and they still were not done.
Memorial added victories over Lancaster, Lovejoy and Mt. Pleasant to become just second boys basketball team from FISD to reach the regional championship game.
Though the road came to an end with an overtime loss to Kimball, the 2021-2022 Warriors team, which included most valuable player Drew Steffe, defensive player of the year Avery Jackson, first-teamers Isaiah Foster and Mason Wujek, and was led by 9-5A coach of the year Quinton Gibson, raised the bar for future teams to follow.
