The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Two years ago, there was no question what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
Last year, the pandemic still impacted high school athletics, but fortunately, on a much smaller scale.
In 2022, there were still isolated incidents, but the athletics year went about largely as expected, allowing us to focus on the positive aspects of what local teams were able to accomplish during the past 12 months.
Here are the second five installments of the Top 10 Sports stories from the past year for The Frisco Enterprise.
5. Wakeland baseball advances to state tournament
The 9-5A baseball season showed off the depth of Frisco ISD, with seven teams battling down to the wire for the four playoff spots.
While Lone Star emerged from the fray with its first district championship, it was the Wolverines who saved their best for last.
Entering the playoffs as the second seed, Wakeland allowed only seven runs in four games in a pair of sweeps over Denison and W.T. White, and it then took down district rival Independence in two games in the regional quarterfinals.
The Wolverines dropped the opener of its regional semifinal best-of-3 series against Lufkin, but rallied to take the next two games to advance to the regional finals.
Squaring off with 13-5A champion Forney, both pitching staffs showed off their talents, but it was Wakeland that was able to claim victories of 2-1 and 5-2 to the state tournament for the third time in program history, and first since 2017.
The story book ending was not meant to be, however, as the Wolverines were edged by Georgetown, 5-4, in the state semifinals, ending their historic run.
Wakeland was led by several standouts during the course of its run, including first-team all-district honorees in senior pitcher Holden Yaksick, senior catcher Mason Priebe, senior infielder Jackson Dillingham, junior infielder Carson Priebe and junior outfielder Addison Brown.
4. Reedy volleyball breaks through to state tournament
Frisco ISD has featured a number of stellar volleyball teams over the years that made their share of noise in the playoffs.
But no FISD team had ever navigated the Region II field to qualify for the state tournament.
That is, until this fall.
Reedy entered the season having made the playoffs in five of the previous six seasons. In each of those years, they advanced at least three rounds deep, and in 2021, they knocked on the door by reaching the regional championship game.
Though they once again qualified for the postseason, the Lions were not necessarily expected to make history, as they finished in a tie for second place in 9-5A with Lone Star, with both teams looking up at Wakeland, which went undefeated en route to the district title.
But Reedy got hot at the right time, topping Independence and Woodrow Wilson in the first two rounds before rallying from a one-set deficit to take down Lone Star in four games in the regional quarterfinals in the rubber match between the two rivals.
The Lions defeated McKinney North in the regional semifinals to set up a third meeting with the Wolverines in the regional finals.
With a FISD team guaranteed to advance to the state tournament for the first time, it was Reedy that punched its ticket with a hard-fought 30-28, 29-27, 26-24 victory.
The Lions defeated Liberty Hill in the state semifinals to reach the 5A title match, where the dream came to an end with a four-set loss to Colleyville Heritage, but they raised the bar for all future FISD teams.
Reedy was led by 9-5A outstanding setter Gracie Cagle, district offensive player of the year Halle Schroder and first-team honorees Reese Miller and Ella Gamber.
3. Memorial girls basketball team reaches state finals
Frisco ISD has been made a major footprint on the girls basketball landscape in recent years, but much of that was courtesy of Liberty.
Since 2013, the Redhawks made the regional tournament in nine of the last 10 years.
That included three trips to the state championship game, highlighted by winning the title in 2020.
This season, it was Memorial’s turn to step into the spotlight.
The Warriors split the regular season series with Liberty and the two teams shared the 9-5A championship.
Memorial entered the playoffs brimming with confidence with co-district most valuable player senior Jasmyn Lott, defensive player of the year sophomore Falyn Lott, first-team junior Angel Alexander and second-team sophomore Brynn Lusby, with that group being led by head coach Rochelle Vaughn.
Memorial survived a scare in the bi-district round with a 44-42 win over Wylie East, and then took down South Oak Cliff and rival Lone Star to advance to the regional tournament for the first time ever.
The Warriors knocked off North Forney to reach the regional finals where they found a familiar face in Liberty.
While the Redhawks might have had the pedigree, it was Memorial’s turn to shine, as a 43-35 victory propelled them to the state tournament.
The Warriors posted a 59-48 win over Amarillo in the semifinals, before falling in a heartbreaking 45-40 double-overtime affair against Cedar Park in the 5A championship game.
2. Wakeland girls soccer captures 5A state championship
The Wolverine girls have one of the proudest traditions in the state. Since 2009, they have made 13 consecutive playoff appearances and won state championships in 2011 and 2018.
But in 2021, Wakeland was on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum, dropping a tough 2-1 match to Dripping Springs in the 5A final.
Last spring, the Wolverines got their chance at redemption and they seized it.
It was actually Frisco that was in the spotlight during the district season, as the Raccoons did not suffer a regulation loss on their way to the 9-5A title.
But Wakeland was right behind them in second place and looking to draw from its experience with midfield player of the year senior McKenna Jenkins, co-defensive player of the year senior Sophia Pehr, co-goalkeeper of the year senior Drew Stover and five more first-teamers in seniors Cori Cochran, Brooke Hartshorn and Olivia Bos and juniors Bella James and Katy Gregson.
The Wolverines had close matches in each of the first four rounds, but did not allow a single goal, allowing them to claim three 1-0 victories, and a 2-0 win to reach the regional finals.
There, Wakeland put together one of its best all-around performances of the season with a 3-1 victory over perennial power Highland Park.
The Wolverines took care of business against Magnolia in the state semifinals with a 3-0 victory to give them the opportunity they had been hoping for.
The championship match with Grapevine was a battle.
After a scoreless first half, Grapevine struck twice early in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Wakeland answered, as Cochran tallied a pair of goals in a four-minute span to tie it up and it ultimately went to overtime.
In the 96th minute, Pehr sent a corner kick across and Bella James headed it into the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winner, as Wolverines captured the third state championship in their history.
1. Wolverines boys soccer repeats as 5A champions
For the past decade-and-a-half, Wakeland has a claim as being the best boys soccer program in Texas.
They have made 13 consecutive playoff appearances and made seven trips to the state tournament.
After winning the state title in 2010, 2017, 2018 and last year, the Wolverines had their eyes intently focused on championship No. 5.
The pieces were certainly in place, with defensive player of the year senior Riley Garza, goalkeeper of the year senior Brad Shreve, newcomer of the year sophomore Hazani Torres and a quartet of first-team seniors in Brennan Bezdek, William Heidman, Evan Lupo and Micah Kelley.
Wakeland finished second in 9-5A behind district champion Lone Star, but the Wolverines knew the right time to peak was in the playoffs.
Wakeland was dominant during the first four rounds of the postseason, outscoring its opponents by a combined score of 18-2.
That set up a rematch with Lone Star, who won the two district meetings, but was in uncharted waters, having never won a playoff prior to its run.
The Wolverines called on their experience, and it paid off, as they claimed a shootout victory to return to the state tournament.
That turned out to be Wakeland’s toughest test of the postseason.
The Wolverines earned a 3-1 victory over Fort Worth Trimble Tech in the semifinals, and in the championship match against Dripping Springs, they got goals from Ryan Greener, William Heidman and Hazani Torres and a shutout effort from Shreve to finish off the 3-0 victory and the defense of their 5A crown.
