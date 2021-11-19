South Oak Cliff used a punishing ground game to advance to third round of the playoffs, beating a game Frisco team 35-24 in a Class 5A Division II area playoffcontest Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
KeAndra Hollywood and Qualon Farrar, a North Texas pledge, combined to rush for 354 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Golden Bears’ (11-1) explosive rushing attack.
SOC’s passing game was efficient too, as Missouri State-bound quarterback Kevin Henry-Jennings threw for 95 yards and a score.
The two teams are very similar in how they approach their strategy on offense, wearing down their opponent on the ground to set up the pass when they need it.
The big difference this season is SOC’s size advantage.
“We were overmatched on the line on both sides of the ball,” said Frisco head coach Jeff Harbert, now in his third year at the helm for the Raccoons (10-2).
“We were picked third this year and ended up winning the district,” Harbert said. “So to go toe-to-toe against the state’s sixth-ranked team, well let’s just say I’m very proud of this team.”
South Oak Cliff jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after Hollywood’s first score, a 16-yard run to cap a 70-yard drive.
Frisco, ranked eighth in the area at season’s end, answered with a long drive of its own and reduced the lead to 14-3 when Oklahoma pledge Gavin Marshall nailed a 46-yard field goal at the midway through the quarter.
“These seniors have had a good run and we’ll miss them, but we have some firepower returning next year,” Harbert said. “We’ll miss Gavin and Cole Hutson, who because of SOC’s massive line on both sides of the ball had to play both ways, which he normally doesn’t do.”
Under Harbert, the Raccoons have qualified for the post-season in each of his three years, twice beating SOC. Frisco went three deep in the playoffs in Harbert’s first two seasons before falling to the Golden Bears in the second round this season.
Hudson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound senior, is graduating in December before he heads to The University of Texas to play either center of guard for the Longhorns.
“He opened the lanes tonight against a team that hasn’t allowed a lot of rushing yards this season,” Harbert said. “When they started to control the ground game early, we had no choice but to put him on the other side of the ball, and he did a great job.”
After a Henry-Jennings 31-yard touchdown strike to Manny Muhammad late in the second quarter, SOC went up 21-3.
Frisco answered on the ensuing possession, sustaining an 81-yard drive capped by Brandon Miyazono’s 9-yard touchdown run to reduce the lead to 21-10 at intermission.
Miyazono, a junior, led all Frisco rushers with 143 yards on 20 carries while scoring all three of the Raccoons’ touchdowns.
“We’re glad to have him back next year,” said Harbert. “He’s very versatile, playing quarterback when starter Wyatt Carson suffered an injury midway through the season and at running back averaged 10 yards per carry”.
The Golden Bears increased the lead to 28-10 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter on Farrar’s 6-yard touchdown run.
Showing zero give-up, the Raccoons cut into the lead at the 5:34 mark of the third quarter on Miyazono’s second score of the night, this one on 3-yard run to make the score 28-17.
But it was Hollywood’s 33-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that sealed the game for SOC.
Farrar’s 44-yard run on a first-down play put the Golden Bears in prime field position at Frisco’s 28-yard line. Hollywood’s long touchdown scamper after that put SOC ahead 34-17.
Farrar picked up 200 yards on the ground and scored twice, while Hollywood rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries while scoring two times as well.
Carson and Miyazono hooked up late in the game on a 30-yard catch and run touchdown to make the final score 35-24.
Carson finished the game completing seven passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.
