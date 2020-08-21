The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, while for others, there were not many changes.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Who are the preliminary favorites in 9-5A girls soccer?
Independence was coming off a trip to the regional finals in 2019 and had compiled a 17-2-2 mark in the spring prior to having its dreams of a state tournament appearance ended by the cancellation of the season.
The Knights have a big hole to fill with the departure of offensive MVP Landry Corbett, but they are well-positioned to remain atop of 9-5A.
Co-defensive most valuable player senior Avery Brandt headlines a defense along with first-team junior defender Madison Murphy, second-team sophomore defender Camdyn Wood and second-team junior goalkeeper Samantha Jones, as that unit posted eight shutouts in district play.
Replacing Corbett’s 17 goals and 12 assists will be tough, but there is potential with second-team junior forward Stephanie Farias and second-team sophomore Anslie Hutchinson, while senior Makenzie Neeley earned first-team honors in the midfield.
Lebanon Trail was in second place heading into the final week, but loses eight all-district performers, including a trio of superlative award winners in MVP Devyn Flannery, defensive MVP Madi Starrett and utility MVP Kristen Fish, while playoff contenders Memorial and Wakeland graduate 12 and 11 all-district selections, respectively.
That could open the door for Liberty, which was in the thick of the playoff race itself. The Redhawks return a talented nucleus headlined by newcomer of the year sophomore Erica Defferding.
There is talent up from with first-team junior forward Kennedy Clountz and first-team senior midfielders Kallin Brown and Ally White and the defense will be strong with second-team senior defenders Sydney Andros, Anna Clerkin and Avery Jennings.
2. Who are the favorites in 9-5A boys soccer?
For several years, it is hard to bet against Wakeland.
The Wolverines made four consecutive trips to the state tournament from 2016-2019, bring home a pair of Class 5A championships, and they were one of the favorites to make it five in a row as they boasted an undefeated 19-0-2 record when the season was cancelled.
That consistency proves the depth of the program, but 2021 will offer a big challenge, as Wakeland graduates all nine of its all-district honorees, including most valuable player Todd Fuller.
The Wolverines are not the only FISD team facing graduation losses, though, as six of the eight superlative award winners and 33 of the 44 recognized players on the all-district team were seniors.
Frisco was putting together a strong season of its own and it lost a pair of major award winners in co-defensive most valuable player Matt Kendrick and utility most valuable player Shane Anderson.
But the Raccoons also have some nice pieces back with all-district seniors Timmy Ospina, Aidan Pham and Joel Perez.
Another team that could be ready to make a jump is Memorial, who was in the thick of the playoff race.
The Warriors were in that position thanks to a strong Class of 2022 and they expect to return co-defensive most valuable player junior Sam Davis, first-team junior Berin Droemer and second-team juniors RJ de Madet and Gianluca Pedroso.
3. What area soccer teams boast early district MVP candidates?
Offensive numbers tend to draw the most attention when most valuable player honors are concerned, but heading into the2021 season, many of contenders star on the other side of the field.
Liberty’s Defferding is an accomplished club player who was able to earn newcomer of the year as a goalkeeper as a freshman.
The MVP is often awarded to the best player on the best team and if Independence retains its perch, that could be Brandt after her defensive most valuable player campaign.
The same is true on the boys side, which will have a number of new stars stepping into the spotlight.
But one player who is already been there is Memorial’s Davis, the co-defensive player of the year who was a key reason the Warriors went from a one-win district season in 2019 into playoff contention after allowing one goal or less in 10 district matches.
4. Which baseball team was hurt the most by the cancellation of the 2020 season?
Lone Star finished as the 9-5A runner-up, but saved its best for last in 2019, advancing to the regional semifinals before falling in three games to Corsicana.
Pitching was a key for the Rangers, who threw four shutouts and allowed three runs or less in eight of their 10 playoff games.
Senior Dylan De Leon was one of the starters on that staff and senior Ryan Ward also turned in quality innings on the mound in the postseason.
Lone Star also had the bats, headlined by offensive player of the year Austin Eaton.
That balance had the Rangers dreaming big in the spring, but they were unable to see that to fruition.
Wakeland was another senior-laden team that had high hopes and the motivation of the previous season, when after winning the district title, they were knocked off in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wolverines featured one of the best lineups in the area with defensive most valuable player JD Gregson, who was also one of the best hitters in the Metroplex, as well as all-district performers in Ryan Feddersen, Austin Priebe, Hunter Pennel and Trent Warstler.
However, all those players will be gone next season.
Reedy was the third playoff team from 2019 and was counting on a senior-laden group to take them to the next level.
The Lions were set to rely on six all-district seniors with Kyler Heyne, Jack Pruitt, Calvin Turrell, Dalton Beck, Gavin Murphy and Josh Hernandez.
That group was part of the first four-year class at Reedy since it opened in 2016-2017 and was denied the opportunity to leave a final imprint on the program they helped start.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.