The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For some, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, while for others, there were not many changes.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for the Frisco area, while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. What softball teams could have contended for the playoffs and district championships last spring?
Most districts around the area had barely scratched the surface of district play, but the 10-team 9-5A had already played six games, which was enough of a sample size to get an idea of how the season could have played out.
Wakeland barely missed the playoffs last season and appeared to be on a mission to not let history repeat itself, as it was the lone undefeated team at 6-0.
Reedy, who finished third in district last season and then turned in a run to the regional finals, was 5-1 and tied with Memorial, who had already exceeded its win total from a year ago.
Defending district champion Independence was in a tie for fourth place at 4-2 along with last season’s runner-up Centennial.
Heritage was lurking a game back at 3-3 and Frisco (2-4) had already matched its district win total from a year ago.
Wakeland was not only atop the standings, it had already handed Reedy and Memorial their only district losses, establishing itself as the team to beat.
Wakeland’s lone all-district returnee was junior Lily Acuna, who was hitting .674 with 21 runs, three triples, 11 runs batted in and seven stolen bases.
The Wolverines had four additional players batting .350 or higher with senior Ashton Bryce (.410, 4 HR, 18 RBIs), junior Lane Kohler (.385, 2 HR), junior McKinley Hopkins (.375) and sophomore Jaci Hopkins (.367, 11 RBIs).
The difference maker for Wakeland might have been freshman Katie Piskor, who immediately established herself as one of the top arms in the area. Piskor had 97 strikeouts and a 1.73 earned run average in 48.2 innings and in her last outing against Reedy, she struck out 16 and allowed only two hits in a 3-0 victory.
Reedy showed it is capable of getting hot at the right time last season and was not to be counted out, especially with a player like Micaela Wark, who was batting an eye-popping .714 with eight home runs, 11 doubles, two triples, 24 runs and 30 RBIs.
Memorial, in just its second varsity season, figured to continue to improve on a weekly basis. While Centennial featured one of the best offenses in the area, Independence returned the larger pool of talent, including reigning MVP Mayce Allen and pitcher of the year Savy Williams.
2. What baseball teams could have contended for the playoffs and district championships last spring?
While softball had been able to establish somewhat of a pecking order, the 9-5A baseball season was only a week old, leaving more questions than answers.
The top of the standings featured a four-way tie at 2-0 with Lone Star, Reedy, Memorial and Lebanon Trail.
The more telling tale was probably the overall record, where Lone Star was 10-3 and Reedy was 9-5, while Memorial and Lebanon Trail were sitting at .500.
The Rangers were considered by many to be the favorites after their run to the regional semifinals last season.
Lone Star returned a solid nucleus, including offensive player of the year Austin Eaton and fellow first-team all-district honorees Dylan De Leon and Owen Peck.
Reedy had the personnel to back up its 2-0 start as it returned all-district selections in Dalton Beck, Calvin Turrell, Jack Pruitt, Kyler Heyne, Jordan Viars, Josh Hernandez and Gavin Murphy.
Wakeland certainly should not be left out of the conversation as the defending 9-5A champions with JD Gregson, Hunter Pennel, Ryan Feddersen, Austin Priebe and reliever of the year Robert Fortenberry.
Heritage was also a playoff team a year ago and its two district losses came by a total of three runs to Memorial.
3. Who are some track and field seniors who were denied a chance at earning a medal at the state meet?
FISD had no shortage of candidates to take the medal stand at the state track and field meet in Austin.
Reedy senior Colleen Stegmann was hoping to close her high school career in style. Last year, she brought home a pair of silver medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. Fresh off her individual championship at the state cross country meet, Stegmann had visions of adding more gold medals to her trophy case.
Reedy sophomore Madison Jeffries finished just off the medal stand in the 200 as a freshman and had posted the top state time in the 100 and the second-fastest in the 200 according to Athletic.net.
Lebanon Trail freshman Laila Hackett also ranked among the state leaders in the 100, as did Memorial’s Briana Johnson in the 200 and Lone Star’s Kailynn Jackson in the 400.
Lone Star sophomore Sloane Wagner ranked in the top five in the 100 and 300 hurdles and the Heritage girls 4x100 and Lone Star girls 4x200 and 4x400 were also contenders to medal.
On the boys side, Liberty sophomore Evan Stewart made a name for himself in the field events as a freshman, winning state silver in the triple jump and placing fourth in the long jump.
He has posted top-four marks in both events earlier this season and also had the state’s best 200 time and second-fastest 100.
Among the other prospects were Lone Star’s Jaden Nixon in the 100 and 200, Lebanon Trail’s Thomas Doney in the 100 and 200 and Lebanon Trail’s Ronald Owens in the high jump.
