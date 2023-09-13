Frisco ISD boasts some of the top all-around volleyball talent in the state, meaning anything can happen on a given night.
The playoff races officially got underway in 9-5A and 10-5A with the start of their respective district seasons last Friday and a pecking order has already begun to be established.
After only two rounds of matches, Wakeland and Lone Star are the lone undefeated teams remaining in 9-5A, as each moved to 2-0 with victories on Tuesday.
The Wolverines rolled to a 25-10, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Carrollton Newman Smith (0-2).
Wakeland employed a balanced effort in the victory, as Rachel Rasband, Jessica Jones and Kealakai Bandy each had six kills. Hannah Lee recorded five blocks, with Jones adding four, Jalean Bass and Aubree Fernandez each served a pair of aces, with Fernandez also leading the team with 11 digs, while Sarah Pfiffner and Breanna Cagle dished out 14 and nine assists, respectively.
The Rangers rallied for a 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 victory over Frisco, which dropped to 1-1.
Faith Harris had a nice all-around match with 14 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Camille Perry had nine kills and seven blocks, while Kyler Birkelbach registered nine kills and four blocks.
Emilee Prochaska led the defensive effort with 28 digs, followed by Trystin Ross with 17, while Layla Baker and Kellen Fitzgerald tallied 21 and 14 assists, respectively.
The Raccoons were led by Addison Sohosky, who had 12 kills, two aces and 22 digs. Karli Jordan had eight kills, a pair of blocks and 16 digs and Alexa Ziaer dealt out 16 assists.
Reedy evened its record at 1-1 with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of The Colony (1-1).
Caitlyn Gantzer paced the offense with 13 kills, followed by Breanna Smith with 11. Gabriella Vallejos served five aces, Mariah Akinsola had four blocks and Sophia Blaufuss tallied 16 digs.
In the other match of the night, Creekview moved to 1-1, as Sylann Barnwell had nine kills in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 victory over R.L. Turner (0-2).
After Friday, there will be only one undefeated team left in 9-5A as Lone Star hosts Wakeland in a battle for the top spot. Frisco is at R.L. Turner, Reedy goes on the road to take on Newman Smith and The Colony hosts Creekview.
In 10-5A, Liberty and Memorial each improved to 2-0 with victories on Tuesday.
The Redhawks rolled to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Heritage (0-2).
M.J. McCurdy continued her dominant play with 20 kills, 10 digs and a pair of aces, while Jaiden Harris added 13 kills. Aziyah Farrier and Aubree Pratt each recorded three blocks, Brooklyn Shelton led the team with 10 digs and Riley Wong and Gabbi Fasciano dealt out 22 and 18 assists, respectively.
The Warriors kept pace with a 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 victory against Independence (1-1).
Britton Finley posted 20 kills and a pair of aces and Ava Steffe had 19 kills and 10 digs. Raegan Frazier was a force at the net with six blocks, Julianna Hernandez led the backline with 18 digs, Kiana Babaei tallied 26 assists and Macey Kesel added 15.
After having a bye in the opening round, Lebanon Trail got off to a 1-0 start with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Emerson (0-2).
Hannah Ross had a strong all-around match with 29 assists and 17 digs. Teagan Dixon and Layla Wilson led the offense with 10 and nine kills, respectively, Delaney O’Brien served four aces, Layleah Gibson recorded four blocks and Rylee Hartwick had 21 digs.
Centennial dropped its 10-5A opener last Friday, and while it had a district bye, it did get back in the win column, as Bri Hamilton registered 23 kills and 22 digs in a 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Prosper Walnut Grove.
As is the case in 9-5A, there will also be a battle for first place in 10-5A on Friday when Liberty hosts Memorial. The Titans return to district action with a road match at Independence and Heritage is at home to face Lebanon Trail.
